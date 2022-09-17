ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WTVC

Members of Tennessee Mongols Motorcycle Club charged in woman, man's gruesome murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Six members of the Mongols Motorcycle Club in Clarksville have been charged with racketeering conspiracy, kidnapping, and murder among other charges. The Middle District of Tennessee Department of Justice reports the men along with a seventh man from Kentucky were all convicted of racketeering conspiracy and "terrorized" the Clarksville area with "widespread violence."
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WTVC

Social media posts spark Governor Lee's call to investigate VUMC clinic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has called for an investigation into a pediatric transgender health clinic at Vanderbilt University Medical Center after videos surfaced on social media of a doctor touting that gender-affirming procedures are “huge money makers” for hospitals and a staffer saying anyone with a religious objection should quit.
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVC

Rescue org: Kitten tossed into fire pit in Portland dies from burns

UPDATE: A kitten that was reportedly tossed into a fire pit in Middle Tennessee has died from burns and smoke inhalation. True Rescue posted the heartbreaking update to their Facebook page Tuesday morning. We are devastated to report that we lost Phoenix early this morning. His tiny body was just...
PORTLAND, TN
WTVC

From farm to school lunch table: Local produce a learning tool for Chattanooga students

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — From the farm to the table. Tennessee's latest initiative, the Coordinated School Health program, is working to provide farm-fresh produce to schools. Tarah Kemp uses apples from the local Oren Wooden's Apple House, to teach nutrition at Battle Academy. Her unique approach combines cooking and learning to get healthy meals back in kids homes.
CHATTANOOGA, TN

