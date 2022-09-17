Read full article on original website
Vikings Throttle Piedmont to Stay Unbeaten
MOUNT BERRY, Ga. - A five-goal outburst helped Berry's men's soccer team stay unbeaten on the season as the Vikings defeated Piedmont, 5-0, Tuesday evening at Bob Pearson Field. With Piedmont down to 10 men after a denial of a goal scoring opportunity led to a red card, the Vikings...
Massa Performances Lead to Defensive Weekly Honors
MOUNT BERRY, Ga. - Berry freshman goalkeeper Julia Massa has been named Southern Athletic Association Women's Soccer Defensive Player of the Week following her three solid performances for the Vikings over the past six days. Massa, a Los Gatos, Calif., native, kept a pair of clean sheets in Berry's wins....
Skinner Gets Second Defensive SAA Award
MOUNT BERRY, Ga. - After spearheading a defense that allowed less than 100 yards rushing to the No. 4 team in the country, Brock Skinner has earned Southern Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Week honors for the second time this season. Skinner led the Vikings with nine tackles against...
