Elon, NC

elonphoenix.com

Men’s Soccer Falls to No. 4/7 Duke, 1-0

ELON, N.C. – The Elon University men's soccer team dropped a 1-0 decision to No. 4/7 Duke on Tuesday, Sept. 20 in a nonconference match at Rudd Field. The setback snapped the Phoenix's three-match winning streak as Elon fell to 5-2 on the year. The Blue Devils remained unbeaten on the year at 5-0-1. "Really proud of the effort of the guys tonight," said Elon head coachMarc Reeves. "Duke is a really talented team and very well coached. I think we were just as good as them tonight on the field. I think if we continue to focus on our play, our preparation and execution, the results will come our way,"
elonphoenix.com

Lafontaine, Women’s Golf Win Elon Invitational

BURLINGTON, N.C. – Freshman Ashley Lafontaine birdied her final hole to earn her first career win Tuesday at the third annual Elon Invitational. The Elon University women's golf team also won the team competition for its second straight victory to begin the fall season. Lafontaine delivered her second straight...
elonphoenix.com

Elon Softball Releases 2022 Fall Schedule

ELON, N.C. – The Elon University softball team announced its 2022 fall schedule on Monday, Sept. 19. The Phoenix will play seven exhibition contests with six of them being played at Hunt Softball Park. "We are very excited to begin our fall season," said Elon head softball coach Kathy...
elonphoenix.com

Women’s Golf Leads After Day One at Elon Invitational

BURLINGTON, N.C. – With three players in the top six of the individual standings, the Elon University women's golf team leads following the first two rounds of the third annual Elon Invitational on Monday, Sept. 19 at the Alamance Country Club. Elon's A team combined for a 2-over par...
