ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

Maryland Office of the Attorney General probing police shooting in Anne Arundel County

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uscT3_0hztxFjE00

Maryland Office of the Attorney General probing police shooting in Anne Arundel County 02:31

Anne Arundel County, Md. -- The Independent Investigations Division in the Maryland Office of the Attorney General is investigating a police shooting that killed a man in Anne Arundel County.

The deadly shooting stemmed from a domestic violence incident in the 4100 block of Sands Road in Harwood around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, according to authorities.

That's when a woman told first responders that her husband had tried to strangle her and she escaped.

"A female called in stating that her husband had strangled her with some form of ligature and that she was able to escape and make her way to a neighbor's house where she called 911," said Corporal Chris Anderson with Anne Arundel County Police.

Shortly after her call, first responders received another call from a boy stating his father had a gun and was in the woods behind his home. He then heard gunfire coming from the area, according to authorities.

Anderson said when officers arrived at the house and began walking up the driveway, someone started shooting at them.

The person refused commands to put the gun down, so officers shot him multiple times and he died at the scene.

The man was pronounced dead at the site of the shooting.

Chief of Police Amal Awad expressed remorse for all parties involved.

"Unfortunately, we're here as a result of this individual's actions this morning—between the violence that occurred within the household and then spilled out to the street where officers were placed in a situation where they had to use deadly force," Awad said. "Obviously, we have a family grieving, processing what has occurred this morning, and we also have officers doing the very same thing. It's very difficult."

The officers were wearing body cameras and officials say that footage could be released in 14 days.

"I saw flashing lights sitting right over there, look like a police car," one neighbor told WJZ. "And then, later on, I saw some more police come, and then, later on, I heard some shooting."

The neighbor said he heard multiple rounds of rapid gunfire.

He said he has lived in the area for more than 70 years.

No officers were hurt, but an independent division in the Maryland Attorney General's office will take over the investigation because officers were involved in this deadly shooting.

The Baltimore County Executive Steuart Pittman addressed the issue of mental health following the shooting.

"The mental health challenges that our families are facing are increasing and severe," Pittman said. "And these domestic violence situations feel like they're growing and they can be very dangerous. So, I just encourage anybody and everybody to seek help, to call our warmline to get help if they need it."

The Maryland Office of the Attorney General said in a statement that "the Independent Investigations Division will generally release the name of the decedent and involved officers within 48 hours of the incident, though that period may be extended if there is a specific reason to believe that an officer's safety is at risk."

The name of the man who was shot and killed by police and the names of the officers involved in the shooting could be released within two days.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Baltimore

AG releases names of domestic violence suspect killed by Anne Arundel County police, officers

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Attorney General on Monday released the name of a domestic violence suspect who was shot and killed by Anne Arundel County police over the weekend, as well as the names of the five officers who were present at the shooting.Anthony Hopkins Sr., a 48-year-old Harwood resident, was shot by police Saturday about 2:30 a.m., according to the Maryland Attorney General's Independent Investigations Division.Only the first initial and last name of the involved Anne Arundel County police officers were released: Cpl. Z. Devers, a 9 1/2-year veteran; Cpl. K. Slayton, a 9 1/2-year veteran; Cpl. B. Dehn,...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Person of interest in custody as Baltimore County police investigate suspicious device at school, motel

BALTIMORE -- A person of interest is in police custody after a suspicious device was found in a car near Pine Grove Middle School in Baltimore County.Officers also investigated a suspicious device at a motel 20 miles away in Woodlawn. The suspicious device forced two Baltimore County schools to be evacuated. There was no threat to the community at that time, police said.   In a related investigation, Chopper 13 caught video of police focusing on a box outside one of the hotel rooms at the Rodeway Inn on Whitehead Court in Woodlawn. Police blocked the surrounding roads and forced...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Suspicious device investigation creates confusion and traffic snafus in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE -- A bomb scare prompted Baltimore County police to shut down Security Boulevard and evacuate area businesses on Tuesday afternoon.By Tuesday evening, a suspicious device had been diffused and the boulevard had reopened.People described to WJZ the traffic created by the investigation, which yielded a person of interest and scant other details. "Busy, busy, busy area," one gas station attendant said. "Busy. All through the day."Driver said they were confused by the melee."I got turned all around," Evelyn said. "I didn't know which way to go. I didn't know what was going on."Evelyn said no one told her why she...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Two suspects arrested in connection with suspicious package found at Carney school

CARNEY, MD—Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a suspicious package that was found at Pine Grove Middle School on Tuesday. At approximately 11:30 a.m., officers arrested one person in connection with the incident. During the evacuation of the school, the Baltimore County Police Department worked closely with...
CARNEY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harwood, MD
County
Anne Arundel County, MD
State
Maryland State
Anne Arundel County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Hotel guests forced to evacuate for bomb threat investigation in Baltimore County Tuesday

WOODLAWN -- Part of Tuesday's investigation into a suspicious device took place in Woodlawn and centered around the Rodeway Inn on Whitehead Court. One guest staying at the Red Roof Inn on Whitehead said she was asleep in bed when she woke to a bang on her door. Outside was a Baltimore County Police officer who said she need to evacuate due to a bomb threat. "I sat down outside the hotel and then he said, 'No, you gotta go further,' and I'm like, 'look at me' and he said, 'No, you gotta go all the way down to Woodlawn," she said.Authorities...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Shooting#Violent Crime#The Maryland Office
foxbaltimore.com

Suspect carjacked woman talking on phone in parked car, say police

BROOKLYN, Md. (WBFF) — Police in Anne Arundel County are searching for the person that took a woman's vehicle at gunpoint. Police say they were called to the 200 block of 5th Avenue in Brooklyn at about 3 a.m. on September 19th. Police say a woman was in a parked car when a suspect opened the passenger door and got in. The suspect pointed a handgun at her and demanded she get out of the vehicle, according to police.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

New Details Released After Barricade Situation In Essex: Police

A potentially dangerous scenario was resolved without incident after a suspect reportedly barricaded himself inside a building in Baltimore, police said. Officers from the Baltimore County Police Department responded to the unit block of Moline Circle at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, where there was a reported standoff in the Essex area, according to authorities.
ESSEX, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Maryland State Police Investigators Crack 2006 Cold Case After Woman Found Near I-70 Rest Stop

Sixteen years after a young woman was found killed on I-70 in Frederick County, a suspect has been apprehended for her murder, state police announced. White Springs, Florida resident Garry Artman, 64, has been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and second-degree assault for allegedly killing Dusty Myriah Shuck, 24, of Silver City, New Mexico in May 2006.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

4 Juveniles, 19-Year-Old Charged in Violence at Maryland Football Game

Five people were charged following a violent brawl Friday at a Montgomery County high school football game, officials said. The violence started with a brawl on the football field at Gaithersburg High School in the middle of a game against Northwest High School. The game was canceled, then a fight started outside the stadium. Several people were hurt, and several were arrested, NBC Washington reported.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Man Arrested For Shooting In Edgewater

EDGEWATER, Md. – On September 19, 2022, at approximately 12:30 p.m. officers responded for a report of a shooting that just occurred in the 300 block of Wilmer Place in Edgewater. Upon arrival, officers immediately encountered and detained two subjects in front of the residence. Officers entered the residence...
EDGEWATER, MD
CBS Baltimore

Lawyer for Hae Min Lee family describes their shock, next steps

BALTIMORE -- In a one-on-one interview with WJZ on Tuesday, Steve Kelly, the attorney who is representing Hae Min Lee's family, said the legal system left his clients in the dark. Kelly explained that he was hired to represent the family just hours before a hearing where a judge vacated Adnan Syed's murder conviction.Syed was convicted in the 1999 murder of his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee. The investigation into Lee's death and Syed's conviction received worldwide attention after the first season of the Serial Podcast, which cast doubt on the evidence that was used to convict Syed"I was asked to take on the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Woodlawn High School student in custody after altercation with police caught on camera

WOODLAWN, Md. — A Woodlawn High School senior is in police custody on weapons charges after a chaotic chain of events Monday, parts of which ended up on social media. Baltimore County police responded to a fight at a strip mall across from the school that ended in an altercation between officers and a 17-year-old boy. Police said they were called for a fight that might involve a handgun.
WOODLAWN, MD
CBS Baltimore

Mount Airy man charged after explosive device found in car near Baltimore Co. middle school

A Mount Airy man accused of planting a suspicious device near a Baltimore County middle school has formally been charged.Joseph Richard Vickery, 43, from Mount Airy, has a slew of charges, including felony possession of explosive material with intent to create destructive device, manufacture of possession of destructive device and possession of explosive material without a license.According to court records, Vickery was also found with a loaded handgun in his car.At the same time, Kristen Vickery, 39, was also arrested by Baltimore County police but has only been charged with a misdemeanor drug charge.Police said a suspicious device was found...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
70K+
Followers
28K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy