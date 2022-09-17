Read full article on original website
packinsider.com
ON3: 2 NC State 2023 Football Commits were Awarded their 4th Star Today
ON3 updated their rankings for the 2023 recruiting class today, and NC State has four 4-Star verbal commitments in the 2023 recruiting class. Offensive Tackle Darion Rivers and Cornerback Brandon Cisse both were given an additional star today, moving from 3-star prospects to 4-star prospects. The NC State 2023 recruiting...
packinsider.com
UCONN’s Jim Mora Shares Thoughts on NC State at Weekly Press Conference
UCONN Head Coach Jim Mora shared his thoughts on the NC State football team in his weekly press conference earlier this week. The Wolfpack and the Huskies will kickoff at 7:30pm at Carter-Finley Stadium this Saturday night. If you want to watch the presser, you can do so above, or check out what he had to say about NC State below.
packinsider.com
NC State Showing Love & Support for Injured Texas Tech Linebacker Bryce Ramirez
Texas Tech Linebacker Bryce Ramirez suffered a devastating lower leg fracture in Saturday’s matchup in Carter-Finley Stadium. After suffering the injury, the game was stopped for roughly 10 minutes while Ramirez was stabilized and carted off the field. As Ramirez was being carted off the field, numerous NC State...
packinsider.com
NC State vs. Texas Tech: SNAP REPORT
Below is a breakdown of who all played for NC State in their victory over Texas Tech this past Saturday, and how many snaps they played in. Matthew is Co-Owner of Pack Insider. He writes for all sports, with a focus on football and recruiting, and is in charge of business strategy. He is an NC State alum who majored in business. Matthew is also the lead pastor of The Point Church in Cary, NC.
packinsider.com
UNC QB Drake Maye Rips NC State Talking to Media…Then Tweets an Apology
NC State fans love to hate UNC. It’s nice when they make it easy for us. Redshirt Freshman Quarterback Drake Maye, unprompted today, threw shade NC State’s way. Answering why he chose to go to UNC, and had the following to say:. “I didn’t want to miss out...
packinsider.com
NC State Makes Final 3 for 4-Star SG Braelon Green
According to 247Sports, 4-Star 2023 Shooting Guard Braelon Green (6’3/180) will be announcing which school he will be committing to this Saturday (9/24) at 3pm. Green has narrowed his list to NC State, Arizon State and Nebraska. Here’s what Green had to say to 247 about NC State and...
packinsider.com
NC State’s Depth Chart vs. UCONN with Notes
NC State’s Football team has released their Depth Chart for this Saturday’s game vs. UCONN at home at 7:30pm. There isn’t really much to share, considering this is the same depth chart as last week, but here are a few. It is worth noting that Sophomore Devan...
packinsider.com
NC State Makes 4-Star SG Davin Crosby Jr.’s Final 4…Commitment Coming Saturday
Fresh off of his Official Visit to NC State, 4-Star 2023 Shooting Guard Davin Cosby Jr. (6’5″/185) has trimmed his list to 4 schools (NC State, Alabama, Virginia and Wake Forest), and will be announcing which school he will be committing to this Saturday, September 24th. Rivals ranks...
packinsider.com
2023 4-star SG Davin Cosby took his official visit to NC State this past weekend
Davin Cosby is a local kid out of Word of God Academy in Raleigh. What that means is that he could head over to campus any time he wants to take unofficial visits, saving his limited official visits for schools not so close to home. However, that’s not what happened. Cosby used one of his official visits to really get a full experience at NC State and to see if it’s a place he’d really fit.
packinsider.com
NC State Women’s team ranked #7 in sustained excellence ranking
NC State baseball has taken the ACC by storm and is now the team to beat. That was a phrase Wolfpack fans have been waiting to hear since the mid-80s. They are finally hearing it again, but this time it just happens to be the Women’s team. Wes Moore...
packinsider.com
ACC spurns Raleigh, moves headquarters from Greensboro to Charlotte
Today, the ACC announced that it will be moving its headquarters from Greensboro to Charlotte, NC. The ACC has been headquartered in Greensboro, NC since it was formed in 1953, however that will no longer be the case in 2023. The move was not without some controversy. In November we...
