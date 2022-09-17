ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

ON3: 2 NC State 2023 Football Commits were Awarded their 4th Star Today

ON3 updated their rankings for the 2023 recruiting class today, and NC State has four 4-Star verbal commitments in the 2023 recruiting class. Offensive Tackle Darion Rivers and Cornerback Brandon Cisse both were given an additional star today, moving from 3-star prospects to 4-star prospects. The NC State 2023 recruiting...
RALEIGH, NC
UCONN’s Jim Mora Shares Thoughts on NC State at Weekly Press Conference

UCONN Head Coach Jim Mora shared his thoughts on the NC State football team in his weekly press conference earlier this week. The Wolfpack and the Huskies will kickoff at 7:30pm at Carter-Finley Stadium this Saturday night. If you want to watch the presser, you can do so above, or check out what he had to say about NC State below.
RALEIGH, NC
NC State vs. Texas Tech: SNAP REPORT

Below is a breakdown of who all played for NC State in their victory over Texas Tech this past Saturday, and how many snaps they played in. Matthew is Co-Owner of Pack Insider. He writes for all sports, with a focus on football and recruiting, and is in charge of business strategy. He is an NC State alum who majored in business. Matthew is also the lead pastor of The Point Church in Cary, NC.
RALEIGH, NC
NC State Makes Final 3 for 4-Star SG Braelon Green

According to 247Sports, 4-Star 2023 Shooting Guard Braelon Green (6’3/180) will be announcing which school he will be committing to this Saturday (9/24) at 3pm. Green has narrowed his list to NC State, Arizon State and Nebraska. Here’s what Green had to say to 247 about NC State and...
RALEIGH, NC
NC State’s Depth Chart vs. UCONN with Notes

NC State’s Football team has released their Depth Chart for this Saturday’s game vs. UCONN at home at 7:30pm. There isn’t really much to share, considering this is the same depth chart as last week, but here are a few. It is worth noting that Sophomore Devan...
RALEIGH, NC
2023 4-star SG Davin Cosby took his official visit to NC State this past weekend

Davin Cosby is a local kid out of Word of God Academy in Raleigh. What that means is that he could head over to campus any time he wants to take unofficial visits, saving his limited official visits for schools not so close to home. However, that’s not what happened. Cosby used one of his official visits to really get a full experience at NC State and to see if it’s a place he’d really fit.
RALEIGH, NC
ACC spurns Raleigh, moves headquarters from Greensboro to Charlotte

Today, the ACC announced that it will be moving its headquarters from Greensboro to Charlotte, NC. The ACC has been headquartered in Greensboro, NC since it was formed in 1953, however that will no longer be the case in 2023. The move was not without some controversy. In November we...
CHARLOTTE, NC

