Former president Donald Trump has said that the National Archives and Records Administration (Nara) is run by a “radical left group”.The former president’s comments came during an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity on Wednesday night.He said while he understood “there can be a process” to declassify documents but “it doesn’t have to be a process” for the US president.“You’re the president, you make that decision. So when you send it, it’s declassified. I declassified everything,” he said.“Now, I declassified things and we were having a lot of problems with Nara,” the one-time president further said.“You know, Nara...

POTUS ・ 43 MINUTES AGO