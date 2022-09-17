ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Hardline candidates could put governor’s races at risk for GOP

Pro-Trump candidates running for governor in critical battleground states are confronting a familiar problem shared by their House and Senate counterparts, as they risk alienating voters with some of their hardline views. In states like Arizona, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Michigan, Republican gubernatorial candidates have tacked to the right on issues...
MARYLAND STATE
The Independent

Trump claims the National Archives has ‘a radical left group of people running that thing’

Former president Donald Trump has said that the National Archives and Records Administration (Nara) is run by a “radical left group”.The former president’s comments came during an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity on Wednesday night.He said while he understood “there can be a process” to declassify documents but “it doesn’t have to be a process” for the US president.“You’re the president, you make that decision. So when you send it, it’s declassified. I declassified everything,” he said.“Now, I declassified things and we were having a lot of problems with Nara,” the one-time president further said.“You know, Nara...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Russia, OH
Local
Ohio Government
State
Washington State
Putnam County, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Elections
County
Putnam County, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Ottawa, OH
City
Youngstown, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy