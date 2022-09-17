Read full article on original website
2 Towns in Tennessee Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Nashville Education Foundation Announces New Members of Hall of Fame
Opryland brings back ICE! attraction
Free Things to do in Nashville, Tennessee Labor Day Weekend 2022
Members of Tennessee Mongols Motorcycle Club charged in woman, man's gruesome murder
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Six members of the Mongols Motorcycle Club in Clarksville have been charged with racketeering conspiracy, kidnapping, and murder among other charges. The Middle District of Tennessee Department of Justice reports the men along with a seventh man from Kentucky were all convicted of racketeering conspiracy and "terrorized" the Clarksville area with "widespread violence."
16-year-old Nashville student wanted for bringing loaded gun to school, fleeing premises
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 16-year-old Nashville student is wanted after an administrator found a loaded gun in his backpack at Maplewood High School. The 10th grader was searched by school administration when a 9mm Smith & Wesson handgun was found, according to Metro Police. The student fled campus after the discovery of the gun.
Rescue org: Kitten tossed into fire pit in Portland dies from burns
UPDATE: A kitten that was reportedly tossed into a fire pit in Middle Tennessee has died from burns and smoke inhalation. True Rescue posted the heartbreaking update to their Facebook page Tuesday morning. We are devastated to report that we lost Phoenix early this morning. His tiny body was just...
Woman uses TikTok to speak about "gray area" in new state law that would affect IVF
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Tennessee woman is using TikTok to highlight a "gray area" in the Human Life Protection Act that began this past August that could affect women seeking In-Vitro Fertilization. Sara Chambers and her husband have been battling a severe case of infertility for over a year...
Sheriff opens investigation into DeSantis's migrant flights to Martha's Vineyard
A Texas Sheriff opens an investigation into two flights of approximately 50 migrants from San Antonio, Texas, sent to Martha’s Vineyard by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar spoke at a news conference Monday, making it the only time law enforcement officials said they would look into the flights.
Tennessee-filmed documentary tells Cash family's untold stories of addiction
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A documentary available for streaming next month tells the authentic, genuine, and unvarnished truth of the Cash family by the people that lived it, walked it, and were there. FOX 17 News sat down with the director and executive producers of Long Road Home: The...
Not-so-great pets: Escaped Arctic fox found in Soddy-Daisy now getting proper care
Tennessee is not known as home for any wildlife with the word "Arctic" in its name. But the recovery of an Arctic fox that was apparently kept as a pet in Soddy-Daisy has wildlife experts stressing that this is not a pet you'd want to keep at home. Cooper, the...
From farm to school lunch table: Local produce a learning tool for Chattanooga students
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — From the farm to the table. Tennessee's latest initiative, the Coordinated School Health program, is working to provide farm-fresh produce to schools. Tarah Kemp uses apples from the local Oren Wooden's Apple House, to teach nutrition at Battle Academy. Her unique approach combines cooking and learning to get healthy meals back in kids homes.
'I've spoken to students that are terrified': Va. rolls back transgender accommodations
WASHINGTON (WJLA) — As a sophomore at Oakton High School, Rivka Vizcardo-Lichter would rather be worrying about things like driver's education. But after Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's administration released Friday he is rolling back transgender student accommodations in all state schools, she now finds herself having to take part in the game of political ping-pong.
