Ohio State's top Big Ten competitor is Penn State, not Michigan: college football analyst
Ohio State remains the favorite to capture the Big Ten East title this year after a one-year absence atop the division. But which Big Ten team comes next? That depends on who one asks. The Associated Press Top 25 poll has Michigan hot on Ohio State’s heels. But 247Sports’ Carl Reed said he favors another Big Ten school: Penn State. On The Block, 247Sports’ Emily Proud asked Reed whether, if Penn State and Michigan met on a field this Saturday, Reed would favor Penn State.
Tears Filled Husky Locker Room As Players Considered Their Football Journey
UW players got choked up as they spoke to coach Kalen DeBoer.
Michigan RB commit continues climb up 247Sports Composite rankings
After a very, very strong start to his senior season, Michigan 2023 four-star running back commitment Cole Cabana continued his climb up the 247Sports Composite rankings, moving up 34 spots to 161st overall in the country regardless of position. The Dexter (MI) native is now the sixth-ranked running back in the cycle.
2024 Louisiana OT Cryer plans to visit Michigan State again
Joseph Cryer, a junior offensive tackle from Many (La.), was offered by Michigan State in the spring. He visited Michigan State in June and plans to return to East Lansing.
Michigan State becomes the first team to offer 2024 Pittsburgh ATH Mikey Crawford
Michigan State defensive backs coach Harlon Barnett extended an offer to 2024 Pittsburgh, (PA) athlete Mikey Crawford last night. The Spartan coaches look forward to seeing Crawford on campus soon, as the rising junior already has locked in a visit date to East Lansing.
Michigan Daily
Michigan looks competitive, but falls short against Maryland
The Michigan men’s soccer team has struggled to put on a consistent performance in recent weeks. The Wolverines have at times looked underwhelming, but at times displayed a grit not normally seen by such a young team. On Friday, Michigan (2-4-1 overall, 0-1-0 Big Ten) looked competitive and generated...
Michigan football: Injury updates for Donovan Edwards, Cade McNamara, Trevor Keegan, Karsen Barnhart
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jim Harbaugh on Monday provided injury updates for Donovan Edwards, Cade McNamara, Trevor Keegan and Karsen Barnhart as Michigan prepares for its Big Ten opener against Maryland. Speaking on the “Inside Michigan Football” radio show, here’s what Harbaugh said:. DONOVAN EDWARDS: ‘DOING...
Spartans keeping close tabs on 2024 four-star WR Washington
David Washington, a junior four-star wide receiver from Las Vegas (NV) Arbor View, was offered by Michigan State in April when he visited East Lansing.
Big Weekend Helps Huskies Land Commitment from Las Vegas WR
The UW reconnects with Liberty High School, where it has had a complicated recruiting history.
Michigan jumps, Michigan State plummets in Week 4 USA Today Coaches Top 25 Poll
We’ve got the latest edition of the USA TODAY Sports Top 25 coaches poll, and not surprisingly, there was movement in the list when it came to the placing of the Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans based on their most recent performances. Michigan continued their absolute dominance...
Michigan vs. Iowa game time announced
On Saturday, October 1, Michigan play its first road game of the season when they take on Iowa. All through the offseason, there has been plenty of speculation that the game between the Wolverines and Hawkeyes would be under the lights but we now know that will not be the case.
elisportsnetwork.com
HS Football: Big Second Half Helps Puyallup Spoil South Kitsap Upset
A Saturday night matchup in the SPSL 4A put an end to the week and it ended up being a scare for the #5 ranked Puyallup Vikings. The South Kitsap Wolves came into the matchup ready to throw everything they had at the Vikings to try to shake the SPSL to its core. While South Kitsap did put the rest of the league on notice, it would be Puyallup using a big third quarter to stay perfect on the young season.
Chronicle
'Serious, Confirmed' Hazing Incident Leads a Washington High School Football Team to Forfeit Game
An investigation into a "serious, confirmed" hazing incident that violated Bellingham Public Schools' policies forced the Sehome High School football team to forfeit last week's Northwest Conference football game against Sedro-Woolley. The school district said the Mariners have already returned to practice and are scheduled to return to action Friday...
Wiltfong Whiparound: Michigan's player development has been key for Wolverine's success
247Sports' Steve Wiltfong highlights Michigan's coaching staff and their impressive ability to develop players out of high school.
Lookout Landing
09/18/2022: Open Game Thread
Seattle lost the first two games of the series by a combined two runs, and we’ve all learned that being on the other side of one-run games isn’t nearly as much fun. Also not nearly as much fun? Mariners games without Julio, who’s out for the second straight day with back spasms. He tweaked it in the cage before the game yesterday. Word is that he wants an extra day or two just to be sure he doesn’t miss more time than that.
Puyallup, September 20 High School 🏈 Game Notice
parentmap.com
Leaving Seattle: 3 Families on Why They Moved Away
There’s a lot to love about Seattle. But it seems like every conversation eventually comes around to how expensive it is to live here. Plus, you can never find parking and when you do it’s expensive, too. At least it’s not like New York — or is it? Has Seattle really become such a hard place to live that the cons outweigh the benefits? We talked to some former Seattle families to find out why they left and if the grass is really greener somewhere else.
KUOW
What the heck was that sound that rumbled across Seattle on Saturday night?
A private fireworks show between Ballard and Bainbridge had residents across three counties wondering what the sound was. round 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, cell phones from Bainbridge Island to Ballard lit up: What the heck is that sound?!. To residents of Ballard and Greenwood, it sounded like thunder. On Bainbridge,...
KUOW
What were all those fireworks all about?: Today So Far
Why did someone put on a massive fireworks display in Puget Sound?. Study finds drinking wells contaminated after decades of nearby military exercises. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for September 20, 2022. Everyone living on the shores of Seattle, or around the eastern side of...
