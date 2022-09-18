ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

247Sports

Ohio State's top Big Ten competitor is Penn State, not Michigan: college football analyst

Ohio State remains the favorite to capture the Big Ten East title this year after a one-year absence atop the division. But which Big Ten team comes next? That depends on who one asks. The Associated Press Top 25 poll has Michigan hot on Ohio State’s heels. But 247Sports’ Carl Reed said he favors another Big Ten school: Penn State. On The Block, 247Sports’ Emily Proud asked Reed whether, if Penn State and Michigan met on a field this Saturday, Reed would favor Penn State.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Michigan RB commit continues climb up 247Sports Composite rankings

After a very, very strong start to his senior season, Michigan 2023 four-star running back commitment Cole Cabana continued his climb up the 247Sports Composite rankings, moving up 34 spots to 161st overall in the country regardless of position. The Dexter (MI) native is now the sixth-ranked running back in the cycle.
DEXTER, MI
Michigan Daily

Michigan looks competitive, but falls short against Maryland

The Michigan men’s soccer team has struggled to put on a consistent performance in recent weeks. The Wolverines have at times looked underwhelming, but at times displayed a grit not normally seen by such a young team. On Friday, Michigan (2-4-1 overall, 0-1-0 Big Ten) looked competitive and generated...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan vs. Iowa game time announced

On Saturday, October 1, Michigan play its first road game of the season when they take on Iowa. All through the offseason, there has been plenty of speculation that the game between the Wolverines and Hawkeyes would be under the lights but we now know that will not be the case.
ANN ARBOR, MI
elisportsnetwork.com

HS Football: Big Second Half Helps Puyallup Spoil South Kitsap Upset

A Saturday night matchup in the SPSL 4A put an end to the week and it ended up being a scare for the #5 ranked Puyallup Vikings. The South Kitsap Wolves came into the matchup ready to throw everything they had at the Vikings to try to shake the SPSL to its core. While South Kitsap did put the rest of the league on notice, it would be Puyallup using a big third quarter to stay perfect on the young season.
PUYALLUP, WA
Lookout Landing

09/18/2022: Open Game Thread

Seattle lost the first two games of the series by a combined two runs, and we’ve all learned that being on the other side of one-run games isn’t nearly as much fun. Also not nearly as much fun? Mariners games without Julio, who’s out for the second straight day with back spasms. He tweaked it in the cage before the game yesterday. Word is that he wants an extra day or two just to be sure he doesn’t miss more time than that.
SEATTLE, WA
High School Football PRO

Puyallup, September 20 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Sumner High School football team will have a game with Emerald Ridge High School on September 19, 2022, 19:15:00.
PUYALLUP, WA
parentmap.com

Leaving Seattle: 3 Families on Why They Moved Away

There’s a lot to love about Seattle. But it seems like every conversation eventually comes around to how expensive it is to live here. Plus, you can never find parking and when you do it’s expensive, too. At least it’s not like New York — or is it? Has Seattle really become such a hard place to live that the cons outweigh the benefits? We talked to some former Seattle families to find out why they left and if the grass is really greener somewhere else.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

What were all those fireworks all about?: Today So Far

Why did someone put on a massive fireworks display in Puget Sound?. Study finds drinking wells contaminated after decades of nearby military exercises. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for September 20, 2022. Everyone living on the shores of Seattle, or around the eastern side of...
SEATTLE, WA
247Sports

247Sports

