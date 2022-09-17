Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Saints coach Sean Payton weighs in on Sunday's fightTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints WR Jarvis Landry honored by Lutcher High SchoolTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
After a 2-year hiatus, Gretna Fest is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints LB Demario Davis to host 2nd annual Dining for Dreams fundraiserTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
NOLA x NOLA, New Orleans live music festival is back again this year.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
crescentcitysports.com
LSU’s Daniels and Ward, Tulane’s Glover earn Louisiana college football weekly honors
LAKE CHARLES – LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels and safety Jay Ward along with Tulane kicker/punter Casey Glover have been named the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Football Players of the Week for their week three performance this past Saturday, the organization announced on Monday. Daniels and Ward helped lead the...
padailypost.com
Paly students face consequences over incident at football game
Superintendent Don Austin is coming down hard on Palo Alto High School students after more than 100 of them went over to the Gunn High School student section during the fourth quarter of a blowout football game that was called early because of the chaos. Austin said at Tuesday’s board...
'Chelsea Time' | Stockton's own Chelsea Gray becomes WNBA champion & MVP
STOCKTON, Calif. — A day after Stockton's own Chelsea Gray won a WNBA championship and was awarded the WNBA Finals MVP award in Connecticut, her hometown has been all smiles. "She's so deserving of everything she's accomplished," said Alle Moreno, St. Mary's High School varsity girls basketball coach. Gray...
Yardbarker
Power 5 Hot Seat Odds: Stanford's David Shaw next to go?
Nebraska's Scott Frost and Arizona State's Herm Edwards didn't make it a month into the 2022 season before becoming the first two Power 5 coaches let go by their programs in an eight-day span. After Edwards 'mutually' agreed to part ways with the Sun Devils program on Sunday, West Virginia's...
eastcountytoday.net
Lacey Ferguson Issues 24-Minute Statement Regarding Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe
On Sunday, Antioch resident and former advocate and volunteer of Mayor Lamar Thorpe issued a 24-minute video statement regarding recent allegations made against the mayor. Within the 24-minute video, Lacey Ferguson stated the following:. It takes bravery to come forward. She believed the two women who came froward at the...
Kevin Hart adds Sacramento show for his “Reality Check Tour”
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Kevin Hart is making a tour stop at the Golden 1 Center this winter. The comedian and actor will be making a Sacramento stop on Dec. 11 as part of the second leg of his “Reality Check Tour.” The Sacramento show is one of added tour stops Hart announced on Monday. […]
Eater
Acclaimed Pitmaster Matt Horn to Launch Free Barbecue Classes for Bay Area Kids
Apparently, running a James Beard award-nominated barbecue restaurant and a destination fried chicken shack, preparing for the debut of a much-anticipated burger joint, and promoting a new cookbook isn’t enough to keep Oakland’s Matt Horn busy. On top of all that, Horn now plans to launch the Academy of Smoke, a youth program to teach Bay Area kids about the history and art of barbecue in spring 2023.
Eater
The Hottest New Cocktail and Wine Bars in the East Bay
The East Bay bar scene is heating up and with it comes a bevy of bars that are serving good times alongside a selection of strong cocktails, wine, and beers. There are new natural wine spots, beer gardens, and rooftop spaces to kick back at and have a drink — there’s even a mezcal-focused spot if that’s your thing — with many places featuring a just-as-enticing food menu to boot. Here are 10 of the newest bars in the East Bay to visit.
Berkeley pizza chain Sliver has opened a new Bay Area restaurant
The vegetarian pizza shop sells just one type of pizza per day on a sourdough crust, just like Cheese Board.
NBC Bay Area
3 Bay Area Freeways Among Deadliest Roads in California: Report
Two Bay Area freeways are in the top three of Moneygeek’s 10 Deadliest Roads in California list. The website analyzed car crash data between 2017 and 2019 and placed Interstate 80 in Alameda County, between Oakland and Richmond, at No. 2 with 15 deadly accidents. Next on the list...
Two people killed in San Francisco overnight
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) - Two people were slain in San Francisco late Sunday and early Monday morning, police said.Officers responded at 2:51 a.m. Monday to Buchanan and Turk streets in the Fillmore District following an alert by the city's gunshot detection system. When officers arrived, they were directed to Laguna and Turk streets where a man had been shot, according to police. The man died later at a hospital, police said. The earlier killing occurred before 10:10 p.m. when officers responded to a possible stabbing on the 900 block of Geary Street in Lower Nob Hill. When officers arrived, they were directed to a home where they found two people with life-threatening stab wounds, according to police. One victim died at a hospital and the other remains in critical condition, police said.
NBC Bay Area
$724K Powerball Ticket Matching 5 Numbers Sold in Martinez
A lucky Powerball player in the East Bay won $724,000 on a ticket matching the first five numbers in Saturday night's $225 million draw, according to the California Lottery. The winning ticket was sold at Valley Convenience Mart, 835 Alhambra Ave. in Martinez in Contra Costa County, the lottery said.
sfbayview.com
‘We Were Hyphy’ at the Oakland Int’l Film Fest shows how to gentrify a culture on film
One of the worst movies to be selected in the Oakland International Film Festival this year is the documentary“We Were Hyphy” by Larry Madrigal. Basically, it is colonialism and gentrification on film, a non-Black director trying to sum up a Black culture from his own understanding, although he did not live it and was not there from the beginning to see or feel the phenomenon.
Police find assault weapons, gang markings in search
Four people were arrested after police found multiple firearms during the execution of two search warrants across the Bay Area on Friday, according to a press release from San Francisco Police Department.
rwcpulse.com
Blog: Wyatt Earp’s Date With Destiny in Redwood City
The wild west is full of heroes and villains, tall tales and legends of all kinds. If asked who was the most famous Marshal, most people would likely say Wyatt Earp. He was involved in one of the most famous events that took place during those rough and tumble days: The Gunfight at the O.K. Corral, which took place in Tombstone, Arizona, in 1881.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Solano County entrepreneur finds success after opening a restaurant during the pandemic
In June 2020 when Molly Tou opened a restaurant in a former Denny’s location in Fairfield, it was anyone’s guess if the venture would succeed. “In late 2018, I saw this location that had been vacated, and I looked at it as a good real estate investment opportunity as well,” said Tou, who had run a restaurant once before after working for many years as a San Francisco-based residential real estate agent, a license she maintains.
San Quentin guard sentenced for smuggling phones into Death Row
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Quentin State Prison guard pleaded guilty to smuggling dozens of cell phones into death row for condemned inmates in exchange for bribes, prosecutors said Monday. Prison guard Keith Christopher, 38 of Pittsburg, Calif., and three co-defendants admitted to orchestrating and participating in the criminal conspiracy. The guard’s co-defendants included […]
Oakland police investigating multiple burglaries
The Oakland Police Department is investigating a burglary that took place on Saturday, according to a statement from police.
Motorcyclist ejected onto tracks, fatally struck by BART train
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — BART confirmed that a person was fatally struck by a train at the 19th Street Station in Oakland Friday afternoon. The incident caused major delays in Downtown Oakland in the Antioch, Berryessa, Richmond and San Francisco directions Friday afternoon. BART said that a motorcyclist got into a crash near 23rd Street […]
everythingsouthcity.com
Southline 28-acre Business Park Moves Ahead at 30 Tanforan Avenue in South San Francisco
As we reported in 2019, a huge development planned for the southern end of South San Francisco, bordering on San Bruno, has won approval from both Cities, and now will be moving forward. Big money is coming in from Lane Partners and Goldman Sachs to fund this development which will consist of more tech and life science campuses to be built in phases, with phase one projected to be completed in 2024. The 2.8 million square feet of office space would be housed in seven buildings, four to six stories high.
