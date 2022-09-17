ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

padailypost.com

Paly students face consequences over incident at football game

Superintendent Don Austin is coming down hard on Palo Alto High School students after more than 100 of them went over to the Gunn High School student section during the fourth quarter of a blowout football game that was called early because of the chaos. Austin said at Tuesday’s board...
PALO ALTO, CA
Yardbarker

Power 5 Hot Seat Odds: Stanford's David Shaw next to go?

Nebraska's Scott Frost and Arizona State's Herm Edwards didn't make it a month into the 2022 season before becoming the first two Power 5 coaches let go by their programs in an eight-day span. After Edwards 'mutually' agreed to part ways with the Sun Devils program on Sunday, West Virginia's...
STANFORD, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Lacey Ferguson Issues 24-Minute Statement Regarding Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe

On Sunday, Antioch resident and former advocate and volunteer of Mayor Lamar Thorpe issued a 24-minute video statement regarding recent allegations made against the mayor. Within the 24-minute video, Lacey Ferguson stated the following:. It takes bravery to come forward. She believed the two women who came froward at the...
ANTIOCH, CA
Eater

Acclaimed Pitmaster Matt Horn to Launch Free Barbecue Classes for Bay Area Kids

Apparently, running a James Beard award-nominated barbecue restaurant and a destination fried chicken shack, preparing for the debut of a much-anticipated burger joint, and promoting a new cookbook isn’t enough to keep Oakland’s Matt Horn busy. On top of all that, Horn now plans to launch the Academy of Smoke, a youth program to teach Bay Area kids about the history and art of barbecue in spring 2023.
OAKLAND, CA
Eater

The Hottest New Cocktail and Wine Bars in the East Bay

The East Bay bar scene is heating up and with it comes a bevy of bars that are serving good times alongside a selection of strong cocktails, wine, and beers. There are new natural wine spots, beer gardens, and rooftop spaces to kick back at and have a drink — there’s even a mezcal-focused spot if that’s your thing — with many places featuring a just-as-enticing food menu to boot. Here are 10 of the newest bars in the East Bay to visit.
SAN LEANDRO, CA
NBC Bay Area

3 Bay Area Freeways Among Deadliest Roads in California: Report

Two Bay Area freeways are in the top three of Moneygeek’s 10 Deadliest Roads in California list. The website analyzed car crash data between 2017 and 2019 and placed Interstate 80 in Alameda County, between Oakland and Richmond, at No. 2 with 15 deadly accidents. Next on the list...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Two people killed in San Francisco overnight

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) - Two people were slain in San Francisco late Sunday and early Monday morning, police said.Officers responded at 2:51 a.m. Monday to Buchanan and Turk streets in the Fillmore District following an alert by the city's gunshot detection system. When officers arrived, they were directed to Laguna and Turk streets where a man had been shot, according to police. The man died later at a hospital, police said. The earlier killing occurred before 10:10 p.m. when officers responded to a possible stabbing on the 900 block of Geary Street in Lower Nob Hill. When officers arrived, they were directed to a home where they found two people with life-threatening stab wounds, according to police. One victim died at a hospital and the other remains in critical condition, police said.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

$724K Powerball Ticket Matching 5 Numbers Sold in Martinez

A lucky Powerball player in the East Bay won $724,000 on a ticket matching the first five numbers in Saturday night's $225 million draw, according to the California Lottery. The winning ticket was sold at Valley Convenience Mart, 835 Alhambra Ave. in Martinez in Contra Costa County, the lottery said.
MARTINEZ, CA
sfbayview.com

‘We Were Hyphy’ at the Oakland Int’l Film Fest shows how to gentrify a culture on film

One of the worst movies to be selected in the Oakland International Film Festival this year is the documentary“We Were Hyphy” by Larry Madrigal. Basically, it is colonialism and gentrification on film, a non-Black director trying to sum up a Black culture from his own understanding, although he did not live it and was not there from the beginning to see or feel the phenomenon.
OAKLAND, CA
rwcpulse.com

Blog: Wyatt Earp’s Date With Destiny in Redwood City

The wild west is full of heroes and villains, tall tales and legends of all kinds. If asked who was the most famous Marshal, most people would likely say Wyatt Earp. He was involved in one of the most famous events that took place during those rough and tumble days: The Gunfight at the O.K. Corral, which took place in Tombstone, Arizona, in 1881.
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Solano County entrepreneur finds success after opening a restaurant during the pandemic

In June 2020 when Molly Tou opened a restaurant in a former Denny’s location in Fairfield, it was anyone’s guess if the venture would succeed. “In late 2018, I saw this location that had been vacated, and I looked at it as a good real estate investment opportunity as well,” said Tou, who had run a restaurant once before after working for many years as a San Francisco-based residential real estate agent, a license she maintains.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

San Quentin guard sentenced for smuggling phones into Death Row

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Quentin State Prison guard pleaded guilty to smuggling dozens of cell phones into death row for condemned inmates in exchange for bribes, prosecutors said Monday. Prison guard Keith Christopher, 38 of Pittsburg, Calif., and three co-defendants admitted to orchestrating and participating in the criminal conspiracy. The guard’s co-defendants included […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Motorcyclist ejected onto tracks, fatally struck by BART train

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — BART confirmed that a person was fatally struck by a train at the 19th Street Station in Oakland Friday afternoon. The incident caused major delays in Downtown Oakland in the Antioch, Berryessa, Richmond and San Francisco directions Friday afternoon. BART said that a motorcyclist got into a crash near 23rd Street […]
everythingsouthcity.com

Southline 28-acre Business Park Moves Ahead at 30 Tanforan Avenue in South San Francisco

As we reported in 2019, a huge development planned for the southern end of South San Francisco, bordering on San Bruno, has won approval from both Cities, and now will be moving forward. Big money is coming in from Lane Partners and Goldman Sachs to fund this development which will consist of more tech and life science campuses to be built in phases, with phase one projected to be completed in 2024. The 2.8 million square feet of office space would be housed in seven buildings, four to six stories high.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA

