Packed Lions Den gym sees Bolivar-Richburg hold off Wellsville in thrilling 5-set volleyball win; B-R, Fillmore soccer wins

Wellsville volleyball downs C-R, 3-1; Fillmore wins (story and photos)
WELLSVILLE — After dropping the night’s opening set to the hands of Wellsville, visiting Cuba-Rushford bounced back to tie the match with the closest of set wins the night would see between the two foes in their Tuesday volleyball meeting inside the Lion’s Den. With some newly-founded...
B-R soccer downs Wellsville; B-R 8-man football wins again; C-R and Fillmore soccer results (photo gallery)
Bolivar-Richburg’s Malayna Ayers scored final goal as B-R downed Wellsville in girls soccer, 4-2 on Saturday afternoon at Dunsmore-Latimer Field. The Wolverines (4-3) were the first to strike almost immediately out of the gate in the opening half, as Cassidy Stives started a play from center with a terrific pass up to McKinlee Harris, who began an odd rush against the Lions defense with Madigan Harris, shifting a pass straight up to her for a breakaway goal three minutes after the kick at center.
Local High School Senior looking to make it big in the fashion industry
(WETM) – Katie Morse, a resident of Pine Valley, knew from an early age she wanted to be a fashion model. While she was involved in singing, acting, and even performed at many talent shows, she knew modeling was her dream goal. That dream came true for Morse in November of 2021. Morse explains how […]
Photo: Student cars featured as part of Winners Circle Project at Watkins Glen
Pictured is Owego Free Academy’s build as part of the Winners Circle Project. Here, the students were able to bring their cars to Watkins Glen on Sept. 9. We will have more on the Watkins event, as well as information about an upcoming movie that features the project and the story behind the founder of the Winners Circle Project and his work on the track with youth in an upcoming edition of The Owego Pennysaver Press. Provided photo.
Keith L. Shaner, 58, Wellsville
Keith L. Shaner 58 of 1151/2 South Brooklyn St. passed away on Sunday September 18, 2022. Keith was born on November 5, 1963 in Rochester, he was the son of Donald L. and Marian G. Greeley Shaner. Keith was a graduate of the Hilton N.Y. High School class of 1983.
Tornado confirmed in Wayland, N.Y.
WAYLAND, N.Y. (WETM)- The National Weather Service from Binghamton completed a storm damage survey in Wayland, New York. The survey was assessing damage from thunderstorms around approximately 7:30 PM on Monday, September 19th. The tornado was rated an EF-1 with estimated peak winds of 90 miles per hour. The National Weather Service in Binghamton said, […]
Wellsville Woman Charged with Felony Saturday
A Wellsville woman was charged with a felony during a domestic dispute in Andover Saturday. New York State Police charged 53-year-old Kelly L. Baker with felony criminal contempt. She was released on her own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
This week at Giant Food Mart in Wellsville and Cuba
GiantFoodMart.com has more coupons, recipes, and sign up for the newsletter.
Allegany County District Attorney reports
Ian M. Jones, Assistant District Attorney prosecuting. Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th (A misdemeanor) Proceedings: Gabriel Babbitt was arraigned on an indictment out of the Village of Wellsville for an incident alleged to have taken place back in August. Babbitt is facing a top charge of burglary 1st, when she is alleged to have unlawfully entered a home and injured someone inside. Babbitt is being held at the Allegany County Jail on $15,000 cash bail.
Springville's Fiesta Bamba expanding to new site in Hamburg
HAMBURG, N.Y. — A Mexican restaurant in Springville is expanding into Hamburg with its second site. Fiesta Bamba will open at Town Hall Plaza, a Benderson Development property at 6000 South Park Ave., at a former bar. Paulino and Maria Fuertes opened the first site at 60 S. Cascade...
Community Bank NA will close Andover, Angelica branches this month
Two small town banks are the latest to close in Allegany County. Banking has changed quickly in the last decade. Regional banks like Steuben Trust Company have been swallowed up by larger national banks like Community Bank. While the lines can still be long at the drive-thru teller windows, most...
Interview: Robert Starks retires after four decades of service in Allegany County
Starks started a career in the Allegany County Probation Department in 1982. Read what Starks had to say about the infamous escape of Paul Ceglia. Probation is a major component of law enforcement. Many of us, myself included, have run afoul with the law and had to face the consequences. At some point our society realized that people make mistakes and incarceration isn’t necessary, especially for those willing to atone and stay out of trouble. For those who are given a second chance in Allegany County over the last forty years: It has likely been Robert “Bob” Starks making sure the terms of probation are respected, or else.
Hit-and-Run in East Smethport
No one was injured in a hit-and-run crash in East Smethport. According to the Pennsylvania State Police a vehicle traveling westbound on Route 6 shortly before noon on Monday sideswiped a Dodge Ram being driven by 47-year-old Michele Borman of Coudersport near the intersection with Route 46, then fled the scene. Borman was not injured in the collision.
Driver Killed in Sunday 219 Crash.
One of the drivers in the collision which closed Route 219 in Elk County for almost twelve hours has died. According to the Elk County Coroner’s office, 56-year-old Clement McAlee of Johnsonburg was driving on 219 near Ridgway Sunday evening when he apparently suffered a medical emergency and his vehicle struck a Sheetz fuel tanker head-on, causing the tanker to burst into flames.
Woman hospitalized after her motorcycle slid off a Yates County road
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 57-year-old woman is in the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Jerusalem, Yates County on Sunday. Joanne Hey was heading southwest on Beklnap Hill Road at around 1:30 p.m. when she was unable to navigate a curve on a Hillcrest and went off the road. She flew off her motorcycle.
Jamestown to Hold Bulk Trash, Electronics Recycling Event Saturday, Sept. 24
The event will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Bergman Park. Broken electronics and residential bulk trash will be accepted. No tires, batteries, yard waste, liquids, or chemicals will be allowed. People will be required to provide proof of residence or property ownership in the City of...
Jamestown Man Charged in Drive-By Shooting Death
A Jamestown man has been charged in the drive-by shooting death of Jesus Batista-Perez on August 19 on Prendergast Avenue in Jamestown. Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt announced that 22-year old Kevin Roldan-Pantojas was arraigned Tuesday afternoon on a five-count indictment in Chautauqua County Court. Judge David Foley set bail at $1 million cash or $2 million property bond.
Wilcox Man Accused of Holding Woman Prisoner`
A Wilcox man is in McKean County jail for allegedly striking a woman and nailing windows shut to keep her from leaving. According to court filings, a victim said that 26-year-old Dillon Robuck was staying with her while hiding from Elk County law enforcement, where he was supposed to be going on trial. She claims Robuck put screws in all of the windows in her home and wouldn’t let her leave. She also said Robuck beat her, punched her, and pushed her down.
Bradford Man Arrested on Bench Warrant
A Bradford man was arrested this morning on a warrant. City Police on routine patrol on Bushnell Street around 2:30 this morning observed 22-year-old Austin Krouse. Krouse had pled guilty in July to Criminal Mischief charges but failed to appear for sentencing on Thursday. Krouse was taken into custody without...
