wildcatstrong.com
Rosales leads Lady Bearcats at South Belton Invitational
BELTON – The Lamar girls cross country teams competed in the South Belton Invitational on Wednesday at South Belton Middle School. The top finisher for the Lady Bearcats was Nora Rosales who finished 30th of 96 runners. Competing for the Lady Bearcats were Nora Rosales (30th) in a time...
wildcatstrong.com
Turning the page to 12-6A; Wildcats look to learn from Martin loss with Bryan next
As much as there was to forget in Temple’s loss last Friday to Arlington Martin, hitting reset won’t do the Wildcats any good, even with District 12-6A starting this week. There’s just too much to gain from the eye-opening experience to erase the memory of a 53-18 defeat at home to the Warriors.
wildcatstrong.com
Travis 8th grade football falls to Midway
The Travis Science Academy 8th grade A football team traveled to Hewitt on Tuesday where they dropped a pair of games to Midway Middle School. The “A” team fell to Midway by a score 30-0. Leading the the way for the Mustangs was Jayme Wilson with 50 yards rushing and Caiden Thornton with an interception.
wildcatstrong.com
Hutto slips past Temple JV 25-22, 25-16
The Temple junior varsity volleyball team traveled to Hutto on Tuesday where they fell to the Lady Hippos by a score of 25-22, 25-16. For the Tem-Cats Kendall Sheppard had 3 kills and 2 digs; Mekenzie Scallions 3 kills, 4 digs; Naliia Solomon 8 assist, 5 digs, kill, ace; De’Nari Williams 2 kills, 2 aces, dig; Genevieve Allen 4 digs, 2 aces, kill and Kaegan Yepma 3 digs and a kill.
wildcatstrong.com
Tem-Cats fall at Hutto
HUTTO – The Temple volleyball team traveled to Hutto on Tuesday evening for 12-6A match. The Tem-cats fell to 0-3 in district with a 25-8, 25-22, 25-21 loss to Hutto. Temple got a strong match from Tiana Freeman who recorded a team high 8 assist while also recording 5 digs. Freshman Natalia Partida had one fewer assist at 7 while also having a dig.
Hewitt man makes rare discovery; finds fossilized mammoth tooth near Waco hiking trail
WACO, Texas — A find tens of thousands of years in the making was discovered by a Hewitt man last Thursday, when he found a tooth from a Columbian mammoth along a Waco hiking trail. Art Castillo, who found the tooth, says that he often explores the trail in...
wildcatstrong.com
Freshman Blue Football tops Arlington Martin 16-12
The Temple freshman blue football team rallied late to defeat Arlington Martin by a score of 16-12 at Wildcat Stadium this past Thursday. Trailing 12-10 with less than three minutes to play, Houston Martin scored on an 8 yard TD run to give the Wildcats the lead as the defense shut down the warrior offense the last few minutes of the contest.
freestonecountytimesonline.com
Great Night for the Blues at Annual Wortham Festival
Blues music lovers had a great time at the annual Wortham Blues Festival on Saturday, September 10, 2022. Celebrating Texas Blues since 1997, the festival honors the legacy of Blind Lemon Jefferson who got his start on the brick streets of his hometown. Taking the stage this year was Wortham...
'Totally Insane': Texas H-E-B Shoppers Wait In Super Long Line For Opening
"We are so happy that H-E-B is finally here."
KWTX
North Fort Hood Ministry brings concert to soldiers at base
NORTH FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - In the North Fort Hood area, soldiers stationed there are left isolated at the base and away from their families as they await deployment. “They cannot get out among our great state, they can’t go to the movies, they can’t go out to eat,” Diana Fincher said.
tinyhousetalk.com
Tiny House For Rent in China Spring, Texas
This is a tiny house for rent on a private farm in China Spring, Texas which is located about 12 miles northwest of Waco. The home is listed over at the Tiny House Marketplace on Facebook for $1,150 per month, small dogs are allowed with a deposit. It has an outdoor area, kitchen, bathroom, and a large bedroom that doubles as a living area. What do you think?
baylorlariat.com
Customers flock to L&L Hawaiian Barbecue grand reopening celebration
Hundreds of customers came to L&L Hawaiian Barbecue, located at 300 S 6th St, for their grand reopening Sunday after being closed for several months. The reopening celebration featured live music by the Waco Ukulele Orchestra as well as a musubi eating contest. The line was nearly out the door as customers patiently waited for their authentic Hawaiian meals while listening to chill Hawaiian music in a space meant to channel the beauty of the aloha state.
City of Waco looks to honor pioneer Lester Gibson
Waco City Council will honor a pioneer in the community, renaming Washington Avenue after the late McLennan County Commissioner Lester Gibson.
WFAA
'This world is wicked': Woman killed in San Antonio while celebrating landing her dream job
KILLEEN, Texas — A Killeen family is speaking out about gun violence after their daughter, an innocent bystander, was shot and killed near San Antonio last weekend. At 27 years old, Alaina Henderson's life was promising, until it was cut short the night of Sept. 11. Henderson leaves behind...
2 Central Texas school districts revamping procedures for football games
Two local school districts changed their safety policies after a child experienced a scary situation with an alleged would-be kidnapper under the bleachers.
Hundreds enjoy all the hoopla of H-E-B opening in Frisco
FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) - The anticipation is finally over. H-E-B has officially opened the doors to its store in Frisco. Reminiscent of the Black Friday Rush, 1,500 people walked (or ran) in after waiting in lines for hours overnight. "We thought we were crazy too until we got here and there were three people in front of us," said Kaleesa Johnson, who waited for nine hours. Another happy customer, Leslie Donley of Frisco said she has, "Waited and waited, and wished and wished and wished for an H-E-B."The 118,000-square-foot H-E-B Frisco store, which is the multi-format retailer's flagship banner, joins the network of six...
Yum! The Top 10 BBQ Restaurants in Texas for 2022
When it comes to Texas BBQ, there's no shortage of fine, quality restaurants, food trucks, and backyard smokers that are serving up brisket, sausage, and ribs to friends and family. It's like Texas' love language. Tex-Mex and BBQ are two things you won't have trouble finding in the Lone Star...
fox44news.com
Teenagers injured in Killeen shooting
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Two teenagers have been injured in a Monday night shooting in Killeen. Officers were dispatched at approximately 11:25 p.m. to the 6100 block of Taffinder Lane for a report of a double shooting. When officers arrived, they found two victims – a man and a woman, both 18 years old – suffering from gunshot wounds.
2 Sulphur Springs 22-year-olds dead after car strikes tree, catches fire
HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two 22-year-olds from Sulphur Springs are dead after a Saturday morning crash on I-30, according to DPS. A preliminary investigation found that a 2009 Infiniti G37S was traveling westbound when it left the road, striking a tree and catching fire. The passenger was determined to not have been wearing a […]
fox44news.com
Mobile food distribution event coming to Bell County
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Organizers of an upcoming event are hoping to help alleviate food insecurity in Bell County. The Salvation Army of Bell County McLane Center of Hope is hosting a Mobile Food Distribution on Tuesday. The event will last from 9 a.m. until noon, and will take place at 718 N 2nd Street in Killeen.
