Knoxville, TN

Quotes: Vols Shift Attention to Gators for SEC Opener

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The 11th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers began preparations for a new challenge Monday morning following a 63-6 victory over Akron on Saturday night as the Vols gear up for their SEC opener against No. 20 Florida Saturday afternoon. The Gators stand as the second ranked foe the Vols...
#CheckerNeyland Returns To Sold-out Neyland Stadium For SEC Opener

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – An electric, sold-out Neyland Stadium awaits Tennessee’s Southeastern Conference opener against Florida next Saturday in what will see the return of the Volunteers’ popular fan-driven initiative #CheckerNeyland. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS. #CheckerNeyland showcases Tennessee’s iconic checkerboard pattern through Neyland...
Vols Assume No. 11 Rank in AP Poll, 12 in Coaches

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — After a 63-6 thrashing of Akron on Saturday night, the Tennessee Volunteers climbed up the Associated Press charts yet again, moving into the No. 11 ranking. UT ascended in the AFCA Coaches Poll as well, gaining four spots to the No. 12 ranking. The No. 11...
Rick Barnes Emerald Youth Rick Barnes Classic

The Rick Barnes Emerald Youth Golf Classic presented by UT Medical Center is an annual event that raises support for our ministry with Knoxville’s young people. The tournament will be Monday, September 26, 2022, at Holston Hills Country Club. The tournament is sold out, but volunteer opportunities are available....
Four Juveniles are Arrested Following Knoxville Armed Robbery

Four boys are arrested following an armed robbery in Knoxville. Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responding to the 2200 block of Forest Avenue yesterday morning (Sunday) where two men who said they were robbed at gunpoint by multiple suspects, who fled the scene in an SUV. The Knox County...
Lumberjack Feud to Host First-Annual Rib Fest

October 1st and 2nd, 2022 Lumberjack Feud is hosting its first-annual Rib Fest presented by Sugarlands Distilling Co. The weekend-long festival will be fun for the whole family with fresh ribs from local vendors, games, inflatables, live music, and an authentic lumberjack competition. The vendors will be competing for the...
The Man Accused of a Fatal Road Rage Incident on Alcoa Highway Appears in Front of a Judge

The man charged in a road rage incident that resulted in one death on Alcoa Highway appears before a judge. 58 year-old Derek Geary was driving a Jeep with three juveniles, ranging from ages eight to 13, was arrested and charged with one count of vehicular homicide and three counts of felony reckless endangerment after reportedly hitting a car driving by 34 year-old William Carroll who died as a result of the weekend crash. No word on the children’s condition.
