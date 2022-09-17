Read full article on original website
Quotes: Vols Shift Attention to Gators for SEC Opener
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The 11th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers began preparations for a new challenge Monday morning following a 63-6 victory over Akron on Saturday night as the Vols gear up for their SEC opener against No. 20 Florida Saturday afternoon. The Gators stand as the second ranked foe the Vols...
#CheckerNeyland Returns To Sold-out Neyland Stadium For SEC Opener
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – An electric, sold-out Neyland Stadium awaits Tennessee’s Southeastern Conference opener against Florida next Saturday in what will see the return of the Volunteers’ popular fan-driven initiative #CheckerNeyland. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS. #CheckerNeyland showcases Tennessee’s iconic checkerboard pattern through Neyland...
Vols Assume No. 11 Rank in AP Poll, 12 in Coaches
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — After a 63-6 thrashing of Akron on Saturday night, the Tennessee Volunteers climbed up the Associated Press charts yet again, moving into the No. 11 ranking. UT ascended in the AFCA Coaches Poll as well, gaining four spots to the No. 12 ranking. The No. 11...
Rick Barnes Emerald Youth Rick Barnes Classic
The Rick Barnes Emerald Youth Golf Classic presented by UT Medical Center is an annual event that raises support for our ministry with Knoxville’s young people. The tournament will be Monday, September 26, 2022, at Holston Hills Country Club. The tournament is sold out, but volunteer opportunities are available....
East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Asking for Help to Find Two Dangerous Men
East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers is looking for two men, who have been on the run for months, they are calling dangerous. Colby Campbell is wanted out of Knoxville on harassment charges for reportedly making threats to businesses in Knoxville and Oak Ridge and could be anywhere in East Tennessee.
Four Juveniles are Arrested Following Knoxville Armed Robbery
Four boys are arrested following an armed robbery in Knoxville. Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responding to the 2200 block of Forest Avenue yesterday morning (Sunday) where two men who said they were robbed at gunpoint by multiple suspects, who fled the scene in an SUV. The Knox County...
Lumberjack Feud to Host First-Annual Rib Fest
October 1st and 2nd, 2022 Lumberjack Feud is hosting its first-annual Rib Fest presented by Sugarlands Distilling Co. The weekend-long festival will be fun for the whole family with fresh ribs from local vendors, games, inflatables, live music, and an authentic lumberjack competition. The vendors will be competing for the...
A Man is Charged on Multiple Charges Including Vehicular Homicide for Suspected Road Rage Incident on Alcoa Highway
A man is charged in a road rage incident on Alcoa Highway that leaves one person dead. The Alcoa Police Department responding to the crash at the Hunt Road exit Saturday afternoon. A Jeep Gladiator and a Nissan Altima were both traveling north and involved in a road rage incident...
The Man Accused of a Fatal Road Rage Incident on Alcoa Highway Appears in Front of a Judge
The man charged in a road rage incident that resulted in one death on Alcoa Highway appears before a judge. 58 year-old Derek Geary was driving a Jeep with three juveniles, ranging from ages eight to 13, was arrested and charged with one count of vehicular homicide and three counts of felony reckless endangerment after reportedly hitting a car driving by 34 year-old William Carroll who died as a result of the weekend crash. No word on the children’s condition.
Two People Injured in a House Fire Have Died, Knoxville Fire Department Officials Continue Their Investigation
The Knoxville Fire Department says both victims from a house fire on Mississippi Avenue have died. Firefighters discovered two individuals were trapped in the home this morning, they rescued a 67-year-old man and a 3-year-old boy who were taken to the hospital in serious condition. KFD says sadly they died from their injuries.
