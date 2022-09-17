Read full article on original website
Blackpink Gives Y2K Style a Grunge Twist in Chunky Black Boots to Promote ‘Shut Down’ on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’
Blackpink arrived to perform on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” arranging their outfits around their love for black boots. The K-pop group, which includes Jisoo, Rosé, Lisa, and Jennie Kim appeared on the late-night show to promote their new single “Shut Down.” The group was accompanied by a squad of eight dancers who wore black crop tops and matching shorts. Jisoo selected a graffiti print dress with a monster truck image. For footwear, she selected below-the-knee black platform block heel boots. Rosé wore a charcoal grey crop top emblazoned with the number 92, a black mini skirt belted with a black leather double grommet...
