wvlt.tv
Tennessee suspends wide receiver for first half of Florida game
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Athletics officials confirmed to WVLT Sports Tuesday morning that Jimmy Calloway, a wide receiver for the Vols, will not be available to play for the first half of Tennessee’s matchup against Florida. The move comes after Colloway’s actions during the Vol’s game against Akron,...
Tennessee football: Jimmy Calloway suspension, SEC inaction suggest his punches were justified
He was ejected for throwing four to five punches on a play as Tennessee football beat the Akron Zips 63-6 last week. However, per multiple tweets from reports with 99.1 The Sports Animal, Calloway will only be suspended for a half against the Florida Gators. On the surface, this is...
atozsports.com
Josh Heupel makes tweak to offense that should help the Vols beat Florida
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel showed in UT’s 63-6 win against Akron that he’s not afraid to make small tweaks to the offense. And one of those small tweaks should help the Vols beat the Florida Gators on Saturday in Knoxville. Against Akron, Tennessee utilized the speed...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum shares strong lean for Florida-Tennessee: 'This is going to be a big event'
Paul Finebaum has been around long enough to remember when Florida and Tennessee had a strong rivalry in the SEC. The series will be reignited this week when the Gators travel to Rocky Top, and ESPN’s “College GameDay” will be on hand. Finebaum shared his expectations during...
247Sports
Kirk Herbstreit sends message to Tennessee, Florida football fans entering Week 4 College GameDay show
Kirk Herbstreit sounds excited for Tennessee versus Florida football Saturday, which includes College GameDay. Ahead of Week 4's 3:30 p.m. ET from Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, Herbstreit sent a message to the Vols' and Gators' fans. “Bear & I started on the show the same year,” Herbstreit wrote, referencing...
WATE
Seven people still missing, or runaways in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Seven people are still missing or counted as runaways in Knoxville, and one of the the most recent persons being as young as 15 years old. East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers has counted seven people who are still missing from the community. Byron M. Edwards...
WATE
Seymour woman killed in car crash on Topside Road
LOUISVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Maryville man was arrested after a car crash left one person dead on Topside Road in Louisville Friday, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol. THP’s preliminary report stated 46-year-old Jack Allred was driving west on Topside Road near Johnston Road when he passed other cars and hit 50-year-old Kimberlee Glenn’s car from behind.
Maryville man identified after fatal Alcoa Highway car crash
A car crash on Alcoa Highway Saturday morning left one person dead according to Police.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville woman charged with killing mother
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Investigators with the Knox County Sheriff’s have charged Angela Marie Holt, 47, with the murder of her mother, court records show. Deputies said in the court documents that they were called to the home on Brackfield Acres Way in West Knox County just after 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, after a family member found the victim inside the house.
wvlt.tv
Fall Rod Run opens in Pigeon Forge with cast from Happy Days
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A popular car show, Rod Run, in Pigeon Forge opened up Thursday with some familiar faces from a popular 1970′s TV show. Potsie and Ralph are on hand signing autographs and meeting with fans of the show at the LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville police identify victim in fatal Wilson Avenue shooting
Powell man arrested after crashing car into business, spitting in sandwich, report says. A Powell man was arrested Friday after crashing his car in to the door of a business and spitting in a sandwich, an arrest report obtained by WVLT News said.
Preliminary report on fatal Jacksboro plane crash released
Nearly 3 weeks after a plane crash in Campbell County left one man dead, an preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) brings some closure to the tragedy.
Sevierville TN Will Soon Be Home to Exciting New Smokies Attraction
The first time I went to Gatlinburg, it was 1982 and there wasn't much to do EXCEPT Gatlinburg. My sister and I checked out Ripley's Believe It or Not and jumped into a crystal clear Smoky Mountain stream fully clothed. But aside from that, well... WHAT ISN'T THERE TO DO...
newstalk987.com
Lumberjack Feud to Host First-Annual Rib Fest
October 1st and 2nd, 2022 Lumberjack Feud is hosting its first-annual Rib Fest presented by Sugarlands Distilling Co. The weekend-long festival will be fun for the whole family with fresh ribs from local vendors, games, inflatables, live music, and an authentic lumberjack competition. The vendors will be competing for the...
newstalk987.com
Four Juveniles are Arrested Following Knoxville Armed Robbery
Four boys are arrested following an armed robbery in Knoxville. Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responding to the 2200 block of Forest Avenue yesterday morning (Sunday) where two men who said they were robbed at gunpoint by multiple suspects, who fled the scene in an SUV. The Knox County...
Teens arrested after reported threats to Gatlinburg SkyLift Park employee
Two Sevierville teens were arrested after they reportedly threatened a Gatlinburg SkyLift Park employee with weapons.
WATE
Four people charged after armed robbery incident in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Four people were arrested after an armed robbery incident early morning Sunday on Forest Avenue, according to Knoxville Police Department. KPD responded to the 2200 block of Forest Avenue to investigate an armed robbery that happened around 4 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they spoke with two victims who claimed to have been robbed at gunpoint by multiple suspects.
