Knoxville, TN

wvlt.tv

Tennessee suspends wide receiver for first half of Florida game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Athletics officials confirmed to WVLT Sports Tuesday morning that Jimmy Calloway, a wide receiver for the Vols, will not be available to play for the first half of Tennessee’s matchup against Florida. The move comes after Colloway’s actions during the Vol’s game against Akron,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Knoxville, TN
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Knoxville, TN
WATE

Seven people still missing, or runaways in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Seven people are still missing or counted as runaways in Knoxville, and one of the the most recent persons being as young as 15 years old. East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers has counted seven people who are still missing from the community. Byron M. Edwards...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Seymour woman killed in car crash on Topside Road

LOUISVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Maryville man was arrested after a car crash left one person dead on Topside Road in Louisville Friday, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol. THP’s preliminary report stated 46-year-old Jack Allred was driving west on Topside Road near Johnston Road when he passed other cars and hit 50-year-old Kimberlee Glenn’s car from behind.
LOUISVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville woman charged with killing mother

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Investigators with the Knox County Sheriff’s have charged Angela Marie Holt, 47, with the murder of her mother, court records show. Deputies said in the court documents that they were called to the home on Brackfield Acres Way in West Knox County just after 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, after a family member found the victim inside the house.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Fall Rod Run opens in Pigeon Forge with cast from Happy Days

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A popular car show, Rod Run, in Pigeon Forge opened up Thursday with some familiar faces from a popular 1970′s TV show. Potsie and Ralph are on hand signing autographs and meeting with fans of the show at the LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge.
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police identify victim in fatal Wilson Avenue shooting

Powell man arrested after crashing car into business, spitting in sandwich, report says. A Powell man was arrested Friday after crashing his car in to the door of a business and spitting in a sandwich, an arrest report obtained by WVLT News said. Updated: 5 hours ago. The fire happened...
KNOXVILLE, TN
newstalk987.com

Lumberjack Feud to Host First-Annual Rib Fest

October 1st and 2nd, 2022 Lumberjack Feud is hosting its first-annual Rib Fest presented by Sugarlands Distilling Co. The weekend-long festival will be fun for the whole family with fresh ribs from local vendors, games, inflatables, live music, and an authentic lumberjack competition. The vendors will be competing for the...
PIGEON FORGE, TN
newstalk987.com

Four Juveniles are Arrested Following Knoxville Armed Robbery

Four boys are arrested following an armed robbery in Knoxville. Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responding to the 2200 block of Forest Avenue yesterday morning (Sunday) where two men who said they were robbed at gunpoint by multiple suspects, who fled the scene in an SUV. The Knox County...
WATE

Four people charged after armed robbery incident in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Four people were arrested after an armed robbery incident early morning Sunday on Forest Avenue, according to Knoxville Police Department. KPD responded to the 2200 block of Forest Avenue to investigate an armed robbery that happened around 4 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they spoke with two victims who claimed to have been robbed at gunpoint by multiple suspects.
KNOXVILLE, TN

Community Policy