Philadelphia, PA

"They took my dad from me": Family mourns loss of father that died 1 month after hit-and-run

By Marcella Baietto
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A family is mourning the loss of their father after he was a victim of a hit-and-run in Northeast Philly.

"They took my dad from me," Justine Doughty said.

For Justine Doughty, her father, Jimmy Doughty, was more than just a dad to her and her four siblings.

"They all said I was daddy's little girl," Justine Doughty said. "We had a very tight relationship, and we just always did everything together. He was my best friend growing up."

Police say on Aug. 22 at around 1 a.m., Jimmy Doughty was the victim of a hit-and-run in Northeast Philly.

There's quite a bit of cars coming in and out of this intersection where that hit-and-run happened on Bustleton and Cottman Avenues.

Jimmy Doughty was riding his bike early in the morning when he was struck and the driver never stopped.

After weeks of surgeries and enduring countless injuries, Jimmy Doughty passed away on Saturday just after 3 a.m. surrounded by a collage of the people that loved him the most.

Justine Doughty was right by his side during his final hours.

"I'm hurt," Justine Doughty said. "I'm really hurt. I felt like I was kind of prepared for anything since this has been like a month, but you're never prepared."

Police say they recovered and found a white Range Rover near the scene of the crash. They're still looking for the driver almost a month after the incident.

"It's been a long time to go through this to not have any answers, it hurts," Justine Doughty said. "Feels like it's not really important."

Before he passed, Jimmy Doughty promised his daughter to move out to California with her and his granddaughters.

"That's him holding my oldest daughter," Justine Doughty said.

Justine Doughty said in a way he's still keeping his promise since she'll be taking his ashes with her.

"He was a great person," Justine Doughty said. "Regardless of what he did to himself, he would never harm anyone else."

Being Honest
3d ago

😞🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 May He💙Rest On In Peace in my Condolences to His Family. This hit and run driver knows what they did and their conscience will singe with guilt and they will be apprehended soon

CRC433
3d ago

My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. My heart breaks for you and baby steps, family and friends.🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼

