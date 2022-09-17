With Queen Elizabeth II laid to rest on Monday after 10 days of national mourning, the United Kingdom now moves forward, a new monarch at the helm: King Charles III. Over the next several months, there will be a number of key moments of his reign, including his coronation. Here's everything you need to know: When did Charles officially become king? As soon as the queen died on Sept. 8 at Balmoral Castle, her eldest son and heir Charles, 73, automatically became king. Two days later, he was formally announced as king during an accession ceremony, "a key constitutional and ceremonial step...

