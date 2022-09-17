ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

CBS News

Person struck and killed by car on 57 Freeway in Anaheim area

A person was hit by a vehicle and killed Monday on the southbound 57 Freeway in the Anaheim area. The person was killed at about 5:15 a.m. near Ball Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. Information was not immediately available on the identity of the person. The driver remained...
ANAHEIM, CA
Redlands police investigating series of residential burglaries

The Redlands Police Department is investigating a series of more than a dozen residential burglaries reported since the beginning of September. In many of the incidents, the burglars forced entry through a rear sliding glass door by either forcing the door open or shattering the glass. "They typical items stolen...
REDLANDS, CA
