CBS News
Stolen vehicle, pursuit suspect evades deputies before ditching vehicle in Fashion District
Authorities are in pursuit of a stolen vehicle suspect in East Los Angeles. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies began pursuit of the suspect a little before 4:45 p.m., though it was unclear what prompted them to engage in the first place. According to deputies, the car was reported stolen...
CBS News
LAPD arrests armed driver in suspected stolen vehicle after South LA pursuit
The Los Angeles Police Department is in pursuit of a suspected stolen SUV in South Los Angeles. Police believe the driver is armed with a weapon. The pursuit started around 12:30 p.m. Officers said the rates of speed have not been excessive. After driving on residential streets, around 1 p.m....
CBS News
Person struck and killed by car on 57 Freeway in Anaheim area
A person was hit by a vehicle and killed Monday on the southbound 57 Freeway in the Anaheim area. The person was killed at about 5:15 a.m. near Ball Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. Information was not immediately available on the identity of the person. The driver remained...
CBS News
Redlands police investigating series of residential burglaries
The Redlands Police Department is investigating a series of more than a dozen residential burglaries reported since the beginning of September. In many of the incidents, the burglars forced entry through a rear sliding glass door by either forcing the door open or shattering the glass. "They typical items stolen...
CBS News
Authorities searching for possible additional victims of man who attacked teenager at Whittier groce
Joy Benedict reports from Whittier, where a man was arrested for allegedly locking a 16-year-old girl in the bathroom of a Stater Brothers where he attempted to sexually assault her. Now, police are searching for more victims, as they believe this may not have been the sole instance.
