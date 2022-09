COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. – Saint John's junior Blake Schuler (Waconia, Minn.) was named the MIAC Men's Golf Athlete of the Week on Tuesday, Sept. 20. Schuler registered Sunday's best round, a 2-under par 70, to claim his first collegiate tournament win with a two-round score of 141 (-3) as Saint John's won its fall invitational by 11 shots.

COLLEGEVILLE, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO