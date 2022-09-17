Read full article on original website
Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary says it 'makes no sense whatsoever' to avoid Chinese stocks and investors shouldn't ignore the world's fastest growing economy
Investors shouldn't avoid Chinese stocks, Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary said. "To have no allocation in the Chinese market makes no sense whatsoever," he told CNBC. O'Leary added that he owns Chinese stocks himself, including e-commerce giant Alibaba. Passing up on Chinese stocks "makes no sense whatsoever" as the country...
Is This Ethereum Challenger a Breakout Crypto Investment?
Near Protocol is a relatively new Layer 1 blockchain project trying to supplant Ethereum as the market leader.
TechCrunch
Flowhub launches Maui, the next generation of its cannabis POS platform
Founded in 2015, Flowhub was one of the first of a growing cohort of companies building POS systems for dispensaries. The company today unveiled the latest iteration of its platform. Called Maui, the company claims the software can help “cannabis retailers increase profits, operate more efficiently, and create superior customer experiences.” What’s more, this platform, unlike most competing products, is open and configurable, gives dispensaries the ability to more easily integrate it into their tech stacks and doesn’t require the operation to buy proprietary hardware.
bloomberglaw.com
JPMorgan Seeing ‘Very Little’ Demand for Crypto as Payment Tool
Firm’s payments head says interest from clients fallen sharply. Bank has increasingly embraced digital assets in recent years. Demand for cryptocurrencies as a payment method has drastically declined over the past six months, according to. Takis Georgakopoulos. , global head of payments at JPMorgan Chase & Co. “We saw...
decrypt.co
Magic Eden CEO: ‘Very Natural’ to Expand From Solana to Ethereum NFTs
Jack Lu tells Decrypt about the top Solana marketplace’s embrace of Ethereum—and why Magic Eden was “worried” about the reaction. Magic Eden co-founder and CEO Jack Lu appeared on Decrypt’s gm podcast. He discussed the marketplace’s recent push into the Ethereum space after starting exclusively...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Nasdaq To Launch Institutional Bitcoin, Crypto Custody Services: Report
The Nasdaq is seeking to offer custody services to institutions dipping their toes into cryptocurrency. The exchange has been a service provider in the market for some time, but the new move marks a fresh foray into the sector. The Nasdaq’s new service would bring the company into direct competition...
blockchain.news
FTX to Raise up to $1 Billion at $32 Billion Valuation: Source
Crypto exchange FTX is raising as much as $1 billion at a valuation of around $32 billion, according to CNBC, citing people with knowledge of the discussion. Reportedly, negotiations are ongoing and confidential, and the company will raise as much as $1 billion in order to keep the previous valuation of $32 billion, but conditions could be changed, according to sources.
One of crypto's longest serving CEOs steps down
Jesse Powell is stepping down as CEO of prominent U.S.-based crypto exchange, Kraken. As the company's largest shareholder, he will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board, the Wall Street Journal reported. Why it matters: Founded in 2011, Kraken is one of the longest running exchanges, currently ranked fourth...
CoinDesk
Terra Co-Founder Do Kwon’s Legal Troubles Unlikely to Affect Broader Crypto Markets, Analysts Say
A name on the Interpol's wanted list and a South Korean police alert for Terra co-founder Do Kwon’s whereabouts are unlikely to cause havoc to the broader crypto markets, two markets observers told CoinDesk on Tuesday. Kwon's arrest warrant puts pressure on an already intensive regulatory debate about market...
TechCrunch
Berlin’s Visionaries Club VC boosts its funds with €400M worth of fresh capital for B2B investments
Pollok was previously a VC at e.ventures in San Francisco and also founded Amorelie, which exited to Pro7Sat.1 Media Group. Lacher was previously a founding partner of La Famiglia, an early investor in FreightHub, Coya, Asana Rebel, OnTruck and Personio. Visionaries Club has now announced a second B2B-focused fund, with...
cryptoglobe.com
MetaBlaze Reimagines GameFi—Play to Earn Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance, Solana & More in the Blaziverse dApp
Important information: This is a sponsored story. Please remember that the value of investments, and any income from them, can fall as well as rise so you could get back less than you invest. If you are unsure of the suitability of your investment please seek advice. Tax rules can change and the value of any benefits depends on individual circumstances.
nftevening.com
Coinbase Partner With ENS To Create cb.id Web3 Usernames
Coinbase, one of the world’s most popular cryptocurrency websites, has officially announced a partnership with the Ethereum Naming Service (ENS) to create unique cb.id usernames. Coinbase hopes the new partnership will increase Web3 adoption amongst its users. In fact, since the early announcement between the two companies in September, ENS registrations have significantly risen.
Women in Crypto Q&A: Angelic Vendette, founder of WomenRightsNFT
Angelic Vendette is the vice president and global head of marketing at Alo Yoga and the founder of WomenRightsNFT. She spoke to us about Alo Yoga's foray into the crypto world, including within the...
coinjournal.net
MarketAcross becomes the official World Crypto Conference 2023 media partner
The World Crypto Conference 2023 is months away, and MarketAcross has already been named the official global media partner of the event. MarketAcross, the leading global blockchain PR & Marketing firm, announced on Wednesday, September 21st, that it had been named the official global media partner for the World Crypto Conference (WCC 2023)/
coingeek.com
Bitcoin Association for BSV launches its Blockchain Innovation Programme
ZUG Switzerland, 20 September 2022: The Bitcoin Association for BSV is proud to announce its new Blockchain Innovation Programme, a 10-week course aimed at encouraging people to become Bitcoin developers. The programme is comprised of the three primitive courses currently offered by the BSV Academy, including:. The BSV Academy is...
blockworks.co
Nomura Targets Crypto Venture Space With Laser Digital
Japan-based financial giant’s Laser Digital intends to launch trading and investment products in the coming months. Japan-based financial giant Nomura is looking to expand its digital asset ambitions with a new crypto-focused company that would invest in the space’s innovators, as well as offer trading and other investment products to institutional clients.
cryptopotato.com
MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin Stash Reached 130,000 Following Another $6M Purchase
The company’s holdings are now at precisely 130,000 bitcoins. The largest BTC corporate holder – MicroStrategy – has stayed true to its word by making another bitcoin purchase earlier today. The firm accumulated 301 coins at an average price below $20,000 and rounded up its entire stash...
blockchain.news
DeFi Protocol Wintermute Suffers $160M of Hack: CEO
Cryptocurrency market maker and Decentralized Finance (DeFi) lending protocol Wintermute has been hacked with over $160 million lost. In a Twitter update shared by Evgeny Gaevoy, the protocol’s co-founder and Chief Executive Officer said the hack did not affect the platform’s Centralized Finance (CeFi) and OTC operations. While...
TechCrunch
Ledgy, a Carta for European startups to manage equity and cap tables, raises $22M from NEA, Sequoia and more
Ledgy’s platform today covers tools for finance, HR, legal and VC teams as well as employees themselves, and is used both to provide a snapshot of the state of a company’s equity at a given moment, and to help employees and companies manage what they may choose to do with that over time. The company today has some 2,500 companies as customers, up from 1,500 a year ago, and revenues have tripled, CEO and co-founder Yoko Spirig said in an interview.
forkast.news
FTX in talks to raise US$1B in fundraising round: CNBC report
Sam Bankman-Fried‘s FTX is in talks with potential investors about a funding round that would keep the company’s valuation in line with prior financing at the start of the year, CNBC reported Wednesday. Fast facts. FTX Trading Ltd.’s latest funding round in January raised US$400 million to bring...
