Markets Insider

Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary says it 'makes no sense whatsoever' to avoid Chinese stocks and investors shouldn't ignore the world's fastest growing economy

Investors shouldn't avoid Chinese stocks, Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary said. "To have no allocation in the Chinese market makes no sense whatsoever," he told CNBC. O'Leary added that he owns Chinese stocks himself, including e-commerce giant Alibaba. Passing up on Chinese stocks "makes no sense whatsoever" as the country...
TechCrunch

Flowhub launches Maui, the next generation of its cannabis POS platform

Founded in 2015, Flowhub was one of the first of a growing cohort of companies building POS systems for dispensaries. The company today unveiled the latest iteration of its platform. Called Maui, the company claims the software can help “cannabis retailers increase profits, operate more efficiently, and create superior customer experiences.” What’s more, this platform, unlike most competing products, is open and configurable, gives dispensaries the ability to more easily integrate it into their tech stacks and doesn’t require the operation to buy proprietary hardware.
bloomberglaw.com

JPMorgan Seeing ‘Very Little’ Demand for Crypto as Payment Tool

Firm’s payments head says interest from clients fallen sharply. Bank has increasingly embraced digital assets in recent years. Demand for cryptocurrencies as a payment method has drastically declined over the past six months, according to. Takis Georgakopoulos. , global head of payments at JPMorgan Chase & Co. “We saw...
decrypt.co

Magic Eden CEO: ‘Very Natural’ to Expand From Solana to Ethereum NFTs

Jack Lu tells Decrypt about the top Solana marketplace’s embrace of Ethereum—and why Magic Eden was “worried” about the reaction. Magic Eden co-founder and CEO Jack Lu appeared on Decrypt’s gm podcast. He discussed the marketplace’s recent push into the Ethereum space after starting exclusively...
bitcoinmagazine.com

Nasdaq To Launch Institutional Bitcoin, Crypto Custody Services: Report

The Nasdaq is seeking to offer custody services to institutions dipping their toes into cryptocurrency. The exchange has been a service provider in the market for some time, but the new move marks a fresh foray into the sector. The Nasdaq’s new service would bring the company into direct competition...
blockchain.news

FTX to Raise up to $1 Billion at $32 Billion Valuation: Source

Crypto exchange FTX is raising as much as $1 billion at a valuation of around $32 billion, according to CNBC, citing people with knowledge of the discussion. Reportedly, negotiations are ongoing and confidential, and the company will raise as much as $1 billion in order to keep the previous valuation of $32 billion, but conditions could be changed, according to sources.
Axios

One of crypto's longest serving CEOs steps down

Jesse Powell is stepping down as CEO of prominent U.S.-based crypto exchange, Kraken. As the company's largest shareholder, he will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board, the Wall Street Journal reported. Why it matters: Founded in 2011, Kraken is one of the longest running exchanges, currently ranked fourth...
cryptoglobe.com

MetaBlaze Reimagines GameFi—Play to Earn Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance, Solana & More in the Blaziverse dApp

Important information: This is a sponsored story. Please remember that the value of investments, and any income from them, can fall as well as rise so you could get back less than you invest. If you are unsure of the suitability of your investment please seek advice. Tax rules can change and the value of any benefits depends on individual circumstances.
nftevening.com

Coinbase Partner With ENS To Create cb.id Web3 Usernames

Coinbase, one of the world’s most popular cryptocurrency websites, has officially announced a partnership with the Ethereum Naming Service (ENS) to create unique cb.id usernames. Coinbase hopes the new partnership will increase Web3 adoption amongst its users. In fact, since the early announcement between the two companies in September, ENS registrations have significantly risen.
coinjournal.net

MarketAcross becomes the official World Crypto Conference 2023 media partner

The World Crypto Conference 2023 is months away, and MarketAcross has already been named the official global media partner of the event. MarketAcross, the leading global blockchain PR & Marketing firm, announced on Wednesday, September 21st, that it had been named the official global media partner for the World Crypto Conference (WCC 2023)/
coingeek.com

Bitcoin Association for BSV launches its Blockchain Innovation Programme

ZUG Switzerland, 20 September 2022: The Bitcoin Association for BSV is proud to announce its new Blockchain Innovation Programme, a 10-week course aimed at encouraging people to become Bitcoin developers. The programme is comprised of the three primitive courses currently offered by the BSV Academy, including:. The BSV Academy is...
blockworks.co

Nomura Targets Crypto Venture Space With Laser Digital

Japan-based financial giant’s Laser Digital intends to launch trading and investment products in the coming months. Japan-based financial giant Nomura is looking to expand its digital asset ambitions with a new crypto-focused company that would invest in the space’s innovators, as well as offer trading and other investment products to institutional clients.
cryptopotato.com

MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin Stash Reached 130,000 Following Another $6M Purchase

The company’s holdings are now at precisely 130,000 bitcoins. The largest BTC corporate holder – MicroStrategy – has stayed true to its word by making another bitcoin purchase earlier today. The firm accumulated 301 coins at an average price below $20,000 and rounded up its entire stash...
blockchain.news

DeFi Protocol Wintermute Suffers $160M of Hack: CEO

Cryptocurrency market maker and Decentralized Finance (DeFi) lending protocol Wintermute has been hacked with over $160 million lost. In a Twitter update shared by Evgeny Gaevoy, the protocol’s co-founder and Chief Executive Officer said the hack did not affect the platform’s Centralized Finance (CeFi) and OTC operations. While...
TechCrunch

Ledgy, a Carta for European startups to manage equity and cap tables, raises $22M from NEA, Sequoia and more

Ledgy’s platform today covers tools for finance, HR, legal and VC teams as well as employees themselves, and is used both to provide a snapshot of the state of a company’s equity at a given moment, and to help employees and companies manage what they may choose to do with that over time. The company today has some 2,500 companies as customers, up from 1,500 a year ago, and revenues have tripled, CEO and co-founder Yoko Spirig said in an interview.
forkast.news

FTX in talks to raise US$1B in fundraising round: CNBC report

Sam Bankman-Fried‘s FTX is in talks with potential investors about a funding round that would keep the company’s valuation in line with prior financing at the start of the year, CNBC reported Wednesday. Fast facts. FTX Trading Ltd.’s latest funding round in January raised US$400 million to bring...
