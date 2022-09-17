ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

AZFamily

Arizona homeowners accuse estate sale company of selling items and keeping money

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Looking at family photos helps Jeanne Burton and her sisters remember just how much their parents loved each other. “This was Disneyland in 2001,” Burton said looking at one vacation photo. “They were just a unit. They were always together and always holding hands. They just loved each other so much.” But their mom and dad both passed away within 82 days of each other and left their Valley home to Jeanne and her sisters.
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Arizona

Have you ever had the chance to visit the beautiful state of Arizona? If you have never been, then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three beautiful places in Arizona that are a great choice for people of all ages. No matter, who you're travelling with, you'll definitely enjoy your time in any of these places.
East Valley Tribune

Money woes ringing EV sports park’s bell

Bell Bank Park in Mesa needs a grand slam this fall. After opening in February to much fanfare, revenue for the destination 320-acre sports complex’s first six months of operation fell short of projections. The complex failed to generate profits in its opening months, and in August, Legacy Cares,...
MESA, AZ
The Center Square

Two women caught with over 850,000 fentanyl pills indicted in Arizona

(The Center Square) – Two young women caught carrying hundreds of thousands of fentanyl pills in Arizona are facing felony charges. Kimberli Guadalupe Torres-Marin, 26, and 19-year-old Alexa Torres-Martin after Maricopa County Sheriff's Deputies caught them trafficking large amounts of fentanyl on Aug. 24. They were traveling with more than 850,000 counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl in duffle bags. They were in a vehicle traveling towards Phoenix.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Motorious

Arizona Cops Chase Human Smuggling Dodge Charger

Then another vehicle tried running a deputy off the road…. Back on September 16 in Arizona, a Pinal County Sheriff’s Deputy tried stopping a Dodge Charger which was driving erratically on I-10 near Casa Grande. The deputy was unable to catch the speeding Charger, thanks in part to a Hyundai which tried running the law enforcement agent off the road twice. Unable to catch the Dodge, the sheriff’s department instead chased the Hyundai, which tried running over deputies who were setting up Stop Sticks on the interstate.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona grandparents raising their grandchildren: Arizona Helping Hands is there for you

PHOENIX - Grandparents raising their grandchildren is happening more often across the country, including in Arizona where 62,000 grandparents are taking on the role. In the state, there are less than 3,000 foster families with licenses, and Arizona Helping Hands wants to help not just with all the important things, but by getting families licensed as well. That includes grandparents who unexpectedly are raising their grandkids because of drug addictions.
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

McConnell-aligned PAC pulls another $9.6 million out of Arizona

The Senate Leadership Fund, a political action committee associated with Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), has canceled a month's worth of ad buys in Arizona supporting Republican Senate nominee Blake Masters. The PAC announced Tuesday it was pulling $9.6 million in television ads out of Arizona and redistributing the money...
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Arizona ranks No. 5 among states with the worst WiFi coverage

Living in an area without access to broadband can be very frustrating, yet it is still common in the U.S., as new research has found that 2.9% of the country don’t have access to broadband. But which states have the worst WiFi coverage and the highest percentage of the population without access to broadband?
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Police-recording ban likely blocked, as Kavanagh fails to mount defense

The sponsor of a law that would have made it a crime to videotape police conceded Friday that it will not take effect, after he failed to meet a deadline to challenge a court’s injunction of the law. Rep. John Kavanagh, R-Fountain Hills, said he was not able to find lawyers to defend the law […] The post Police-recording ban likely blocked, as Kavanagh fails to mount defense appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PHOENIX, AZ
KSLTV

Magnitude 4.4 earthquake in Arizona shakes southern Utah

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — A 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck 29 miles east of Littlefield, Arizona, and was felt by lots of people in the surrounding areas including St. George, Utah. The U.S. Geological Survey reported the magnitude 4.4 earthquake at approximately 3:30 p.m. Monday. It is not known if...
LITTLEFIELD, AZ

