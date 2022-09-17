Read full article on original website
Barstool Sports Opening Restaurant in TownGreyson FTempe, AZ
When a 7-year-old interviews Hall of Famer Randy JohnsonNadine BubeckPhoenix, AZ
If You Notice the US Army Operating in Phoenix, It's Not an InvasionMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Restaurant Chain Offering Limited Time MenuGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Picazzo’s Healthy Italian Kitchen Celebrating 20th Anniversary on Nov. 9Elaina VerhoffGilbert, AZ
AZFamily
Arizona homeowners accuse estate sale company of selling items and keeping money
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Looking at family photos helps Jeanne Burton and her sisters remember just how much their parents loved each other. “This was Disneyland in 2001,” Burton said looking at one vacation photo. “They were just a unit. They were always together and always holding hands. They just loved each other so much.” But their mom and dad both passed away within 82 days of each other and left their Valley home to Jeanne and her sisters.
Arizona Is Home To One Of 'The Best Cities To Buy A House Today'
This is one of the very best cities for homebuyers right now.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Arizona
Have you ever had the chance to visit the beautiful state of Arizona? If you have never been, then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three beautiful places in Arizona that are a great choice for people of all ages. No matter, who you're travelling with, you'll definitely enjoy your time in any of these places.
azbigmedia.com
Delta Dental of Arizona launches discount card, expanding affordable care
Arizonans looking for an alternative way to save on health services like dental and vision care have a new option to consider, a dental discount card thanks to Delta Dental of Arizona. “The healthcare industry continues to evolve in ways to give patients and their providers more choice in how...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizonans living in mobile or manufactured homes are at higher risk in the heat, research suggests
PHOENIX - We know Arizona summers are deadly, but new data from Arizona State University researchers found that certain residents are at far greater risk in our heat. Those facing homelessness are at serious risk for heat-related deaths, but homeowners are too. That being said, not all homes are created equal.
East Valley Tribune
Money woes ringing EV sports park’s bell
Bell Bank Park in Mesa needs a grand slam this fall. After opening in February to much fanfare, revenue for the destination 320-acre sports complex’s first six months of operation fell short of projections. The complex failed to generate profits in its opening months, and in August, Legacy Cares,...
Phoenix New Times
PetSmart Employees in Phoenix Demand Change to Address Rising Dog Deaths, Work Conditions
Workers concerned about their wages and benefits, work environment, staffing, and the care of animals inside the stores of Phoenix-based PetSmart are increasing their pressure for change. United for Respect, a national nonprofit worker advocacy group, is expected to unveil a new billboard as soon as Tuesday on Interstate 17...
AZFamily
Former Phoenix officer ordered to pay $1 million; sentenced to 15 months for PPP loan fraud
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A former Phoenix police officer was sentenced Monday afternoon after using federal funds meant to help small and medium-sized businesses that had to shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic. Toni Richardson, who was working as a Phoenix police officer at the time, took a plea deal...
Arizona man indicted for fraud after being caught with 350 catalytic converters, police say
PRESCOTT, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. A Prescott man has been indicted on fraud charges after investigators allegedly found him in possession of 350 catalytic converters. Todd Dawkins, 39, is suspected of illegally selling the converters over the last 18 months, according...
Two women caught with over 850,000 fentanyl pills indicted in Arizona
(The Center Square) – Two young women caught carrying hundreds of thousands of fentanyl pills in Arizona are facing felony charges. Kimberli Guadalupe Torres-Marin, 26, and 19-year-old Alexa Torres-Martin after Maricopa County Sheriff's Deputies caught them trafficking large amounts of fentanyl on Aug. 24. They were traveling with more than 850,000 counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl in duffle bags. They were in a vehicle traveling towards Phoenix.
Arizona Is Home To One Of America's Poorest Big Cities
24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the country's poorest big cities.
Arizona Cops Chase Human Smuggling Dodge Charger
Then another vehicle tried running a deputy off the road…. Back on September 16 in Arizona, a Pinal County Sheriff’s Deputy tried stopping a Dodge Charger which was driving erratically on I-10 near Casa Grande. The deputy was unable to catch the speeding Charger, thanks in part to a Hyundai which tried running the law enforcement agent off the road twice. Unable to catch the Dodge, the sheriff’s department instead chased the Hyundai, which tried running over deputies who were setting up Stop Sticks on the interstate.
AZFamily
Arizona Supreme Court rules in favor of keeping ‘anti-dark money’ initiative on the ballot
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Supreme Court has ruled to let an initiative appear on the November ballot that would provide greater transparency to Arizona voters, letting them know who is funding their campaigns. The “Voter’s Right To Know Act” requires any group spending more than $50,000 on a...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona grandparents raising their grandchildren: Arizona Helping Hands is there for you
PHOENIX - Grandparents raising their grandchildren is happening more often across the country, including in Arizona where 62,000 grandparents are taking on the role. In the state, there are less than 3,000 foster families with licenses, and Arizona Helping Hands wants to help not just with all the important things, but by getting families licensed as well. That includes grandparents who unexpectedly are raising their grandkids because of drug addictions.
Washington Examiner
McConnell-aligned PAC pulls another $9.6 million out of Arizona
The Senate Leadership Fund, a political action committee associated with Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), has canceled a month's worth of ad buys in Arizona supporting Republican Senate nominee Blake Masters. The PAC announced Tuesday it was pulling $9.6 million in television ads out of Arizona and redistributing the money...
azbigmedia.com
Arizona ranks No. 5 among states with the worst WiFi coverage
Living in an area without access to broadband can be very frustrating, yet it is still common in the U.S., as new research has found that 2.9% of the country don’t have access to broadband. But which states have the worst WiFi coverage and the highest percentage of the population without access to broadband?
Police-recording ban likely blocked, as Kavanagh fails to mount defense
The sponsor of a law that would have made it a crime to videotape police conceded Friday that it will not take effect, after he failed to meet a deadline to challenge a court’s injunction of the law. Rep. John Kavanagh, R-Fountain Hills, said he was not able to find lawyers to defend the law […] The post Police-recording ban likely blocked, as Kavanagh fails to mount defense appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Bed Bath & Beyond Reveals List Of Store Closures: See The Arizona Locations
Here's the initial list of Bed Bath & Beyond stores closing in Arizona.
Dad, mom in town from India were killed in a crash near Flagstaff along with two sons
PHOENIX — A mother and father from India were visiting their two sons in Arizona when a tragic accident killed the family of four. Authorities said the family was on their way to visit Sedona when the car they were in was hit by a tractor-trailer that had run a stop sign. The driver of the truck told authorities his brakes had failed.
KSLTV
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake in Arizona shakes southern Utah
MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — A 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck 29 miles east of Littlefield, Arizona, and was felt by lots of people in the surrounding areas including St. George, Utah. The U.S. Geological Survey reported the magnitude 4.4 earthquake at approximately 3:30 p.m. Monday. It is not known if...
