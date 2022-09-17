With 27 years of work in the opioid addiction field, Caleb Banta-Green said he didn’t think it could get as bad as today’s big rise in fentanyl use. Fentanyl is killing people from accidental overdoses in higher numbers than any other drugs, he said. For a Sept. 13 Gonzaga University talk, he used Spokane reports showing that fentanyl deaths spiked in 2021 — far surpassing overdose from methamphetamine, heroin or cocaine.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 16 HOURS AGO