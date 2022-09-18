16 Kids Who Are So Brutally Hilarious, I Applaud And Pity Their Parents At The Same Time
1. This kid, who is on their way to being a sarcastic culinary genius:
My kid insisted on making me a small sandwich. from funny
2. This kid, who took up a new hobby, and brought this helpful guide home:
My daughter got a new passion and I learned the different parts of a baton today from funny
3. This kid, who knows how to use YouTube to find his choice of entertainment:
My son turns 5 in a couple weeks, and he typed this into YouTube himself. Very smart guy. from funny
4. These teenagers, who aren't exactly handy, but are definitely creative:
I just moved in with my girlfriend and her three teenage daughters. It's been a while since they've had a handyman around... or a man period. from funny
5. This kid, who got clever with a prank on his parent:
My Son, The Comedian from funny
6. This kid, who depicted their parent exactly how he sees them:
My 5 year old sons picture of me :/ from funny
7. This kid, who got sarcastically creative on their history assignment:
My daughter’s assignment was for six quotes from the American Revolution. I foresee a parent-teacher conference in my future. from funny
8. This teenager, who definitely has his priorities straight:
I took my 15yo son across the country for a week's vacation. He took one photo. ... ONE PHOTO. from funny
9. And this kid, who tried unsuccessfully to get one over on their parents:
I have a feeling our 7 yr old is forging his teacher's markups... It's just a hunch.. from funny
10. This kid, who made this earthquake detection kit for their home:
My kid made an Earthquake Detection Kit. from funny
11. This kid, who — bless their heart — joined in on a sketch date with their parent and did this adorable sketch:
Went sketching with my kid to the museum today. from funny
12. This kid, who is always willing to lend a helping hand:
My daughter (9) offered to use her newly acquired photo editing skillz and smooth out her brother's acne on the picture he was sending in for his new high school. from funny
13. This kid, who made a hilariously adorable mistake:
My daughter misread 'fog of war' from funny
14. This kid, who brought home this slightly suspicious "note from the school":
Niece's parents got called by her teacher because she was too noisy in class. Next week, niece brings home this letter "from the school." from funny
15. This kid, who caught his mistake before it was too late, and made a hilarious adjustment:
My son gave me this card today but warned me he didn’t actually read it before he got it. I’m a recovering alcoholic. from funny
16. And finally, this kid, whose handmade mug turned out a little different than expected, but much, much more hilarious:
My son (7) took a pottery class this summer and made this super awesome mug. The handle is a thumb he says. from funny
