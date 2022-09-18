ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

16 Kids Who Are So Brutally Hilarious, I Applaud And Pity Their Parents At The Same Time

By Asia McLain
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23iuFv_0hzrx0ZU00

1. This kid, who is on their way to being a sarcastic culinary genius:

My kid insisted on making me a small sandwich. from funny

2. This kid, who took up a new hobby, and brought this helpful guide home:

My daughter got a new passion and I learned the different parts of a baton today from funny

3. This kid, who knows how to use YouTube to find his choice of entertainment:

My son turns 5 in a couple weeks, and he typed this into YouTube himself. Very smart guy. from funny

4. These teenagers, who aren't exactly handy, but are definitely creative:

I just moved in with my girlfriend and her three teenage daughters. It's been a while since they've had a handyman around... or a man period. from funny

5. This kid, who got clever with a prank on his parent:

My Son, The Comedian from funny

6. This kid, who depicted their parent exactly how he sees them:

My 5 year old sons picture of me :/ from funny

7. This kid, who got sarcastically creative on their history assignment:

My daughter’s assignment was for six quotes from the American Revolution. I foresee a parent-teacher conference in my future. from funny

8. This teenager, who definitely has his priorities straight:

I took my 15yo son across the country for a week's vacation. He took one photo. ... ONE PHOTO. from funny

9. And this kid, who tried unsuccessfully to get one over on their parents:

I have a feeling our 7 yr old is forging his teacher's markups... It's just a hunch.. from funny

10. This kid, who made this earthquake detection kit for their home:

My kid made an Earthquake Detection Kit. from funny

11. This kid, who — bless their heart — joined in on a sketch date with their parent and did this adorable sketch:

Went sketching with my kid to the museum today. from funny

12. This kid, who is always willing to lend a helping hand:

My daughter (9) offered to use her newly acquired photo editing skillz and smooth out her brother's acne on the picture he was sending in for his new high school. from funny

13. This kid, who made a hilariously adorable mistake:

My daughter misread 'fog of war' from funny

14. This kid, who brought home this slightly suspicious "note from the school":

Niece's parents got called by her teacher because she was too noisy in class. Next week, niece brings home this letter "from the school." from funny

15. This kid, who caught his mistake before it was too late, and made a hilarious adjustment:

My son gave me this card today but warned me he didn’t actually read it before he got it. I’m a recovering alcoholic. from funny

16. And finally, this kid, whose handmade mug turned out a little different than expected, but much, much more hilarious:

My son (7) took a pottery class this summer and made this super awesome mug. The handle is a thumb he says. from funny

Comments / 0

Related
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

Kid With Name Like Something In A Bathroom Gets Teased, Parents Shocked

When it comes to figuring out what to call a baby, there are thousands of names to choose from, but even the most common ones can be subject to ridicule when the child reaches school. Kids can be pretty creative when it comes to making fun of others, so no name is truly safe, but there are definitely some names that are more likely to be the target of teasing. One name that it seems so obvious would cause torment was picked by a set of parents who somehow were caught off-guard years later when their son went to school. A friend of theirs explained what happened on Quora.
KIDS
Maya Devi

Mutant goat with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god

A mutant-looking goat with a human-like face was born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India. Although initially, the locals of Nimodia felt the goat looked like a grumpy old man, they decided to worship it as an avatar of god for its eerie features.
Distractify

Mom Says Son Came Home “Starving” on First Day of School Because Other Student Ate His Lunch

There's something utterly primal about another being swooping in and eating our food. Sure, an argument can be made that there are plenty of metaphors for that in the workplace, the creative arts, or in the world of cutthroat business deals. But there are certainly folks out there who will have no problem literally taking the food of another person, just ask people in jail or in school.
KIDS
Slate

Help! My Parents Gave Me a Name That Makes Everyone Think I’m Racist.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. I am a middle-aged white woman with an East Indian name. I am concerned about appropriation and walking around basically embodying a living micro-aggression. While my parents and I have close connections to India, and my Indian godparents suggested the name, nobody knows that when they meet me. They just meet a white woman with an Indian name.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Bartender gives women water when men try to ‘fill their cups up to get them drunk’

A bartender is being praised by social media users for protecting women from men in potentially dangerous situations.TikTok user Rise Jumeade, who works at a venue in Buffalo, New York, shared the technique she commonly uses at work when she senses a woman’s safety could be compromised.In the video, which has been viewed more than 10.8 million times, Jumeade is at work and acts out a scenario she said “often” happens at the bar.In the scenario, a man approaches the bar and orders on behalf of a woman and asks for a “double shot” of tequila or other alcohol....
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy