Saturday's Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Sioux County def. Morrill, 25-22, 25-17
Blue Hill Triangular=
Alma def. Blue Hill, 23-25, 25-19, 25-17
Superior def. Blue Hill, 25-11, 25-19
Bridgeport Round Robin=
Bayard def. Bridgeport, 25-17, 25-14
Bayard def. Leyton, 18-25, 25-13, 25-20
Bayard def. Perkins County, 25-16, 22-25, 25-15
Bridgeport def. Leyton, 25-23, 25-19
Bridgeport def. Perkins County, 25-10, 25-15
Perkins County def. Leyton, 25-12, 21-25, 25-19
Central City Tournament=
Adams Central def. Boone Central, 25-20, 25-10
Adams Central def. Centennial, 25-22, 25-10
Adams Central def. Central City, 25-12, 25-15
Centennial def. Boone Central, 25-15, 25-19
Centennial def. Central City, 28-26, 25-21
Central City def. Boone Central, 25-20, 25-16
Hastings def. Lexington, 25-18, 25-15
Nebraska Christian def. Hastings, 25-19, 25-20
Nebraska Christian def. Lexington, 25-14, 25-13
Nebraska Christian def. Wood River, 25-20, 26-24
Cross County Tournament=
Cross County def. East Butler, 25-11, 25-16
Cross County def. High Plains Community, 26-24, 25-23
Cross County def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-15, 25-20
Cross County def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-18, 25-14
East Butler def. High Plains Community, 20-25, 31-29, 26-24
East Butler def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-21, 25-14
High Plains Community def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-16, 25-21
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. East Butler, 25-12, 25-16
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. High Plains Community, 25-20, 26-24
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-6, 26-24
CWC Invitational=
Humphrey St. Francis def. CWC, 25-9, 25-6
Humphrey St. Francis def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-11, 25-9
Humphrey St. Francis def. Twin Loup, 25-11, 25-14
Niobrara/Verdigre def. CWC, 25-10, 25-7
Twin Loup def. CWC, 25-10, 25-23
Twin Loup def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-16, 25-18
Fairbury Tournament=
Fairbury def. Holdrege, 25-23, 27-25
Fairbury def. Sandy Creek, 25-10, 25-19
Fairbury def. Tri County, 27-25, 25-14
Holdrege def. Sandy Creek, 25-9, 25-12
Holdrege def. Tri County, 25-23, 25-17
Tri County def. Sandy Creek, 25-13, 25-15
Fillmore Central Tournament=
Black Pool=
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Fillmore Central, 25-10, 25-19
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Raymond Central, 25-16, 25-22
Raymond Central def. Fillmore Central, 25-16, 25-20
Championship=
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Sutton, 22-25, 28-26, 25-20
Fifth Place=
Fillmore Central def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-15, 24-26, 25-23
Purple Pool=
Milford def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-23, 25-15
Sutton def. Milford, 25-20, 17-25, 25-20
Sutton def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-15, 25-12
Third Place=
Milford def. Raymond Central, 25-13, 25-16
Gibbon Tournament=
Burwell def. Gibbon, 25-16, 25-17
Burwell def. Southern Valley, 25-13, 25-18
Centura def. Burwell, 25-18, 25-21
Centura def. Gibbon, 25-21, 25-20
Centura def. Southern Valley, 25-16, 25-17
Southern Valley def. Gibbon, 25-22, 21-25, 25-17
Gothenburg Tournament=
Aurora def. Chadron, 25-15, 25-21
Gothenburg def. Aurora, 25-11, 25-17
Kearney Catholic def. Gothenburg, 15-25, 25-23, 25-22
Kearney Catholic def. York, 25-22, 15-25, 25-23
Minden def. Chadron, 25-14, 25-20
Minden def. Gothenburg, 25-19, 25-17
Minden def. York, 25-23, 25-23
Ogallala def. Chadron, 25-17, 26-24
St. Paul def. Aurora, 25-23, 25-20
St. Paul def. Kearney Catholic, 25-20, 15-25, 25-17
St. Paul def. Ogallala, 25-17, 26-24
York def. Ogallala, 25-21, 25-20
Hemingford Tournament=
Hay Springs def. Hemingford, 25-18, 25-21
Hay Springs def. Sioux County, 25-19, 24-26, 25-15
Hemingford def. Minatare, 25-16, 25-22
Hemingford def. Morrill, 23-25, 25-12, 25-15
Morrill def. Minatare, 25-17, 25-20
Logan View Tournament=
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Homer, 25-13, 25-16
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Schuyler, 25-14, 24-26, 25-17
Schuyler def. Homer, 14-25, 25-22, 25-19
Yutan def. Homer, 25-22, 25-20
Yutan def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-18, 25-16
Yutan def. Schuyler, 25-17, 25-15
LPS Volleyball Classic=
Gold Bracket=
Lincoln Pius X def. Papillion-LaVista, 25-19, 25-23
Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln East, 21-25, 25-23, 25-16
Omaha Marian def. Gretna, 25-17, 22-25, 25-23
Papillion-LaVista South def. Norris, 25-19, 25-20
Championship=
Omaha Marian def. Lincoln Southwest, 17-25, 26-24, 25-22
Consolation Semifinal=
Norris def. Lincoln East, 20-25, 25-23, 25-13
Papillion-LaVista def. Gretna, 24-26, 25-16, 25-20
Fifth Place=
Papillion-LaVista def. Norris, 25-22, 25-19
Semifinal=
Lincoln Southwest def. Papillion-LaVista South, 27-25, 21-25, 25-22
Omaha Marian def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-21, 25-13
Third Place=
Papillion-LaVista South def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-14, 25-19
Silver Bracket=
Elkhorn South def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-13, 25-17
Elkhorn def. Lincoln North Star, 26-24, 25-13
Grand Island def. North Platte, 25-18, 25-16
Championship=
Elkhorn South def. Elkhorn, 25-18, 25-22
Consolation Semifinal=
Lincoln North Star def. North Platte, 25-10, 25-19
Fifth Place=
Lincoln North Star def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-12, 25-10
Semifinal=
Elkhorn South def. Bellevue West, 25-21, 25-19
Elkhorn def. Grand Island, 25-21, 25-17
Third Place=
Grand Island def. Bellevue West, 25-22, 25-22
McCook Tournament=
Cambridge def. Oberlin-Decatur, Kan., 25-9, 25-14
Chase County def. Gering, 25-13, 27-25, 25-21
McCook def. Valentine, 21-25, 25-12, 25-17
Southwest def. Alliance, 23-25, 25-10, 25-10
Championship=
Cambridge def. Southwest, 25-19, 25-16
Consolation Semifinal=
Alliance def. Valentine, 25-16, 28-26
Gering def. Oberlin-Decatur, Kan., 25-9, 25-12
Fifth Place=
Alliance def. Gering, 25-23, 26-24
Semifinal=
Cambridge def. Chase County, 25-15, 25-15
Southwest def. McCook, 19-25, 25-16, 25-10
Seventh Place=
Valentine def. Oberlin-Decatur, Kan., 17-25, 25-17, 28-26
Third Place=
Chase County def. McCook, 25-12, 22-25, 25-23
North Platte Community College Tournament=
Hi-Line def. Maxwell, 21-25, 25-18, 25-11
Hi-Line def. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 29-27, 20-25, 25-23
Paxton def. Hi-Line, 25-11, 25-17
Paxton def. Maxwell, 18-25, 25-21, 25-16
Paxton def. Sutherland, 25-23, 25-21
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Maxwell, 25-13, 25-15
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 25-27, 25-22, 25-22
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Sutherland, 25-13, 25-18
Ord Tournament=
Championship=
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Amherst, 25-13, 25-13
Fifth Place=
Stuart def. O’Neill, 25-9, 28-26
Pool A=
Amherst def. Ord, 25-23, 25-23
Amherst def. Stuart, 25-11, 25-13, 18-25
Ord def. Stuart, 23-25, 33-31, 25-15
Pool B=
Grand Island Central Catholic def. O’Neill, 25-21, 25-9
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Pleasanton, 25-15, 25-5
Pleasanton def. O’Neill, 25-15, 25-19
Third Place=
Ord def. Pleasanton, 17-25, 25-13, 25-20
Seward Tournament=
Pool A=
Broken Bow def. Oakland-Craig, 28-26, 14-25, 28-26
Oakland-Craig def. Omaha Concordia, 26-28, 25-17, 26-24
Oakland-Craig def. Seward, 24-26, 25-21, 25-13
Omaha Concordia def. Broken Bow, 25-20, 5-25, 25-13
Seward def. Broken Bow, 26-24, 25-23
Seward def. Omaha Concordia, 25-17, 32-30
Pool B=
Lincoln Lutheran def. Omaha Mercy, 25-13, 25-14
Lincoln Lutheran def. South Sioux City, 25-6, 25-13
Lincoln Lutheran def. Wahoo, 25-17, 20-25, 25-19
Omaha Mercy def. South Sioux City, 24-26, 25-16, 25-17
Omaha Mercy def. Wahoo, 11-25, 26-24, 25-19
Wahoo def. South Sioux City, 25-17, 28-26
Stanton Tournament=
Crofton def. West Point-Beemer, 18-25, 25-17, 25-16
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Arlington, 25-12, 25-16
Ponca def. Twin River, 25-9, 25-12
Championship=
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Ponca, 18-25, 27-25, 25-22
Consolation Semifinal=
Stanton def. Arlington, 25-9, 25-13
West Point-Beemer def. Twin River, 25-14, 25-9
Fifth Place=
Arlington def. Twin River, 25-23, 25-19
Semifinal=
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Clarkson/Leigh, 25-19, 10-25, 25-20
Ponca def. Crofton, 22-25, 25-11, 25-18
Third Place=
Clarkson/Leigh def. Crofton, 25-23, 25-21
Tekamah-Herman Tournament=
Elkhorn Valley def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-19, 25-13
Fort Calhoun def. Omaha Roncalli
Tekamah-Herman def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 21-25, 25-16, 26-24
Championship=
Elkhorn Valley def. Bancroft-Rosalie, 25-23, 25-18
Fifth Place=
Omaha Roncalli def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-17, 22-25, 25-8
Semifinal=
Bancroft-Rosalie def. Fort Calhoun, 25-19, 29-27
Elkhorn Valley def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-20, 25-23
Seventh Place=
Conestoga def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-16, 25-21
Third Place=
Tekamah-Herman def. Fort Calhoun, 25-14, 25-23
(Consolation Semifinal=
Omaha Brownell-Talbot def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 26-24, 25-23
Winnebago Tournament=
Omaha Nation def. Walthill, 25-13, 25-5
Winnebago def. Omaha Nation, 25-22, 22-25, 28-26
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments / 0