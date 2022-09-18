ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Saturday's Scores

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Sioux County def. Morrill, 25-22, 25-17

Blue Hill Triangular=

Alma def. Blue Hill, 23-25, 25-19, 25-17

Superior def. Blue Hill, 25-11, 25-19

Bridgeport Round Robin=

Bayard def. Bridgeport, 25-17, 25-14

Bayard def. Leyton, 18-25, 25-13, 25-20

Bayard def. Perkins County, 25-16, 22-25, 25-15

Bridgeport def. Leyton, 25-23, 25-19

Bridgeport def. Perkins County, 25-10, 25-15

Perkins County def. Leyton, 25-12, 21-25, 25-19

Central City Tournament=

Adams Central def. Boone Central, 25-20, 25-10

Adams Central def. Centennial, 25-22, 25-10

Adams Central def. Central City, 25-12, 25-15

Centennial def. Boone Central, 25-15, 25-19

Centennial def. Central City, 28-26, 25-21

Central City def. Boone Central, 25-20, 25-16

Hastings def. Lexington, 25-18, 25-15

Nebraska Christian def. Hastings, 25-19, 25-20

Nebraska Christian def. Lexington, 25-14, 25-13

Nebraska Christian def. Wood River, 25-20, 26-24

Cross County Tournament=

Cross County def. East Butler, 25-11, 25-16

Cross County def. High Plains Community, 26-24, 25-23

Cross County def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-15, 25-20

Cross County def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-18, 25-14

East Butler def. High Plains Community, 20-25, 31-29, 26-24

East Butler def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-21, 25-14

High Plains Community def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-16, 25-21

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. East Butler, 25-12, 25-16

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. High Plains Community, 25-20, 26-24

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-6, 26-24

CWC Invitational=

Humphrey St. Francis def. CWC, 25-9, 25-6

Humphrey St. Francis def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-11, 25-9

Humphrey St. Francis def. Twin Loup, 25-11, 25-14

Niobrara/Verdigre def. CWC, 25-10, 25-7

Twin Loup def. CWC, 25-10, 25-23

Twin Loup def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-16, 25-18

Fairbury Tournament=

Fairbury def. Holdrege, 25-23, 27-25

Fairbury def. Sandy Creek, 25-10, 25-19

Fairbury def. Tri County, 27-25, 25-14

Holdrege def. Sandy Creek, 25-9, 25-12

Holdrege def. Tri County, 25-23, 25-17

Tri County def. Sandy Creek, 25-13, 25-15

Fillmore Central Tournament=

Black Pool=

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Fillmore Central, 25-10, 25-19

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Raymond Central, 25-16, 25-22

Raymond Central def. Fillmore Central, 25-16, 25-20

Championship=

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Sutton, 22-25, 28-26, 25-20

Fifth Place=

Fillmore Central def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-15, 24-26, 25-23

Purple Pool=

Milford def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-23, 25-15

Sutton def. Milford, 25-20, 17-25, 25-20

Sutton def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-15, 25-12

Third Place=

Milford def. Raymond Central, 25-13, 25-16

Gibbon Tournament=

Burwell def. Gibbon, 25-16, 25-17

Burwell def. Southern Valley, 25-13, 25-18

Centura def. Burwell, 25-18, 25-21

Centura def. Gibbon, 25-21, 25-20

Centura def. Southern Valley, 25-16, 25-17

Southern Valley def. Gibbon, 25-22, 21-25, 25-17

Gothenburg Tournament=

Aurora def. Chadron, 25-15, 25-21

Gothenburg def. Aurora, 25-11, 25-17

Kearney Catholic def. Gothenburg, 15-25, 25-23, 25-22

Kearney Catholic def. York, 25-22, 15-25, 25-23

Minden def. Chadron, 25-14, 25-20

Minden def. Gothenburg, 25-19, 25-17

Minden def. York, 25-23, 25-23

Ogallala def. Chadron, 25-17, 26-24

St. Paul def. Aurora, 25-23, 25-20

St. Paul def. Kearney Catholic, 25-20, 15-25, 25-17

St. Paul def. Ogallala, 25-17, 26-24

York def. Ogallala, 25-21, 25-20

Hemingford Tournament=

Hay Springs def. Hemingford, 25-18, 25-21

Hay Springs def. Sioux County, 25-19, 24-26, 25-15

Hemingford def. Minatare, 25-16, 25-22

Hemingford def. Morrill, 23-25, 25-12, 25-15

Morrill def. Minatare, 25-17, 25-20

Logan View Tournament=

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Homer, 25-13, 25-16

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Schuyler, 25-14, 24-26, 25-17

Schuyler def. Homer, 14-25, 25-22, 25-19

Yutan def. Homer, 25-22, 25-20

Yutan def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-18, 25-16

Yutan def. Schuyler, 25-17, 25-15

LPS Volleyball Classic=

Gold Bracket=

Lincoln Pius X def. Papillion-LaVista, 25-19, 25-23

Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln East, 21-25, 25-23, 25-16

Omaha Marian def. Gretna, 25-17, 22-25, 25-23

Papillion-LaVista South def. Norris, 25-19, 25-20

Championship=

Omaha Marian def. Lincoln Southwest, 17-25, 26-24, 25-22

Consolation Semifinal=

Norris def. Lincoln East, 20-25, 25-23, 25-13

Papillion-LaVista def. Gretna, 24-26, 25-16, 25-20

Fifth Place=

Papillion-LaVista def. Norris, 25-22, 25-19

Semifinal=

Lincoln Southwest def. Papillion-LaVista South, 27-25, 21-25, 25-22

Omaha Marian def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-21, 25-13

Third Place=

Papillion-LaVista South def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-14, 25-19

Silver Bracket=

Elkhorn South def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-13, 25-17

Elkhorn def. Lincoln North Star, 26-24, 25-13

Grand Island def. North Platte, 25-18, 25-16

Championship=

Elkhorn South def. Elkhorn, 25-18, 25-22

Consolation Semifinal=

Lincoln North Star def. North Platte, 25-10, 25-19

Fifth Place=

Lincoln North Star def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-12, 25-10

Semifinal=

Elkhorn South def. Bellevue West, 25-21, 25-19

Elkhorn def. Grand Island, 25-21, 25-17

Third Place=

Grand Island def. Bellevue West, 25-22, 25-22

McCook Tournament=

Cambridge def. Oberlin-Decatur, Kan., 25-9, 25-14

Chase County def. Gering, 25-13, 27-25, 25-21

McCook def. Valentine, 21-25, 25-12, 25-17

Southwest def. Alliance, 23-25, 25-10, 25-10

Championship=

Cambridge def. Southwest, 25-19, 25-16

Consolation Semifinal=

Alliance def. Valentine, 25-16, 28-26

Gering def. Oberlin-Decatur, Kan., 25-9, 25-12

Fifth Place=

Alliance def. Gering, 25-23, 26-24

Semifinal=

Cambridge def. Chase County, 25-15, 25-15

Southwest def. McCook, 19-25, 25-16, 25-10

Seventh Place=

Valentine def. Oberlin-Decatur, Kan., 17-25, 25-17, 28-26

Third Place=

Chase County def. McCook, 25-12, 22-25, 25-23

North Platte Community College Tournament=

Hi-Line def. Maxwell, 21-25, 25-18, 25-11

Hi-Line def. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 29-27, 20-25, 25-23

Paxton def. Hi-Line, 25-11, 25-17

Paxton def. Maxwell, 18-25, 25-21, 25-16

Paxton def. Sutherland, 25-23, 25-21

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Maxwell, 25-13, 25-15

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 25-27, 25-22, 25-22

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Sutherland, 25-13, 25-18

Ord Tournament=

Championship=

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Amherst, 25-13, 25-13

Fifth Place=

Stuart def. O’Neill, 25-9, 28-26

Pool A=

Amherst def. Ord, 25-23, 25-23

Amherst def. Stuart, 25-11, 25-13, 18-25

Ord def. Stuart, 23-25, 33-31, 25-15

Pool B=

Grand Island Central Catholic def. O’Neill, 25-21, 25-9

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Pleasanton, 25-15, 25-5

Pleasanton def. O’Neill, 25-15, 25-19

Third Place=

Ord def. Pleasanton, 17-25, 25-13, 25-20

Seward Tournament=

Pool A=

Broken Bow def. Oakland-Craig, 28-26, 14-25, 28-26

Oakland-Craig def. Omaha Concordia, 26-28, 25-17, 26-24

Oakland-Craig def. Seward, 24-26, 25-21, 25-13

Omaha Concordia def. Broken Bow, 25-20, 5-25, 25-13

Seward def. Broken Bow, 26-24, 25-23

Seward def. Omaha Concordia, 25-17, 32-30

Pool B=

Lincoln Lutheran def. Omaha Mercy, 25-13, 25-14

Lincoln Lutheran def. South Sioux City, 25-6, 25-13

Lincoln Lutheran def. Wahoo, 25-17, 20-25, 25-19

Omaha Mercy def. South Sioux City, 24-26, 25-16, 25-17

Omaha Mercy def. Wahoo, 11-25, 26-24, 25-19

Wahoo def. South Sioux City, 25-17, 28-26

Stanton Tournament=

Crofton def. West Point-Beemer, 18-25, 25-17, 25-16

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Arlington, 25-12, 25-16

Ponca def. Twin River, 25-9, 25-12

Championship=

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Ponca, 18-25, 27-25, 25-22

Consolation Semifinal=

Stanton def. Arlington, 25-9, 25-13

West Point-Beemer def. Twin River, 25-14, 25-9

Fifth Place=

Arlington def. Twin River, 25-23, 25-19

Semifinal=

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Clarkson/Leigh, 25-19, 10-25, 25-20

Ponca def. Crofton, 22-25, 25-11, 25-18

Third Place=

Clarkson/Leigh def. Crofton, 25-23, 25-21

Tekamah-Herman Tournament=

Elkhorn Valley def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-19, 25-13

Fort Calhoun def. Omaha Roncalli

Tekamah-Herman def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 21-25, 25-16, 26-24

Championship=

Elkhorn Valley def. Bancroft-Rosalie, 25-23, 25-18

Fifth Place=

Omaha Roncalli def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-17, 22-25, 25-8

Semifinal=

Bancroft-Rosalie def. Fort Calhoun, 25-19, 29-27

Elkhorn Valley def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-20, 25-23

Seventh Place=

Conestoga def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-16, 25-21

Third Place=

Tekamah-Herman def. Fort Calhoun, 25-14, 25-23

(Consolation Semifinal=

Omaha Brownell-Talbot def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 26-24, 25-23

Winnebago Tournament=

Omaha Nation def. Walthill, 25-13, 25-5

Winnebago def. Omaha Nation, 25-22, 22-25, 28-26

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

Nebraska fires defensive coach 1 week after ousting Frost

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A week after Nebraska fired head coach Scott Frost, the team’s defensive coordinator is out. Interim head coach Mickey Joseph said Sunday that defensive coordinator Erik Chinander was fired a day after Nebraska gave up 580 yards and 49 points in lopsided loss to No. 6 Oklahoma. Chinander had led Nebraska’s defense since Frost took over the team in 2018, but his unit floundered this year as the Cornhuskers fell to 1-3. A week before the 49-14 loss to Oklahoma, Nebraska gave up 642 yards in a 45-42 upset by Georgia Southern that preceded Frost’s firing. “We appreciate Erik and the work and dedication he has given to our football program,” Joseph said in a statement. “At this time, I feel that it is in the best interest of the Nebraska football program to take the leadership of the defense in another direction.”
LINCOLN, NE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

