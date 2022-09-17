PHILADELPHIA -- Remarkably, perhaps surprisingly, the math remains in the Phillies’ favor. It was the only thing to really say following Tuesday night’s 18-11 loss to the Blue Jays at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies have lost five consecutive games to sow doubt into their postseason aspirations with 15 games to play, especially after opening their final homestand of the season with some of their most disappointing play in months. The Phils made things interesting a couple of times with Kyle Schwarber’s NL-leading 40th homer and J.T. Realmuto’s 5-for-5 night, but they need to make things more than just interesting.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO