MLB
For veteran Mets, several are postseason first-timers
MILWAUKEE -- Statistically, the Mets are one of the oldest teams in baseball, featuring a 38-year-old starting pitcher in Max Scherzer, a rotation composed entirely of 30-somethings and a lineup stacked with veterans. When the Mets clinched a playoff berth on Monday evening, 18 of the 28 players on their roster were aged 30 or older.
MLB
Why this Padre deserves serious MVP consideration
This story was excerpted from AJ Cassavell’s Padres Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado and the Cardinals come to town this week, which means now is as good a time as any to ignite that National League MVP debate.
MLB
After 5-run 8th seals thrilling G1 comeback, LA splits DH
LOS ANGELES -- Over the next two and a half weeks, the Dodgers are going to be their own biggest opponent. With the NL West already in the bag, the Dodgers don’t have much to play for, aside from records and clinching home-field advantage throughout the postseason, which should happen barring a disastrous end to the regular season.
MLB
Charlie, Ke'Bryan Hayes share special 1st pitch in NY
NEW YORK -- Former Major Leaguer Charlie Hayes helped the Yankees in a big way in 1996. Besides delivering key hits in the postseason, Hayes caught the final out to help the Bronx Bombers win the ‘96 World Series over the Braves in Game 6 at Yankee Stadium. Almost...
MLB
This pair of new Rays has fit right in
ST. PETERSBURG -- It was a tumultuous day when manager Kevin Cash revealed on July 25 that the Rays would be without both Mike Zunino and Kevin Kiermaier for the rest of the season. Zunino needed surgery to address thoracic outlet syndrome, while Kiermaier eventually had surgery on his left hip. Tampa Bay had to move on without its veteran power-hitting catcher and energetic, defensively elite center fielder.
MLB
No. 60! Judge sixth all time to reach HR plateau
NEW YORK -- This has been a remarkable season for Aaron Judge, a performance destined to be remembered among the most outstanding offensive campaigns in baseball history. And fans everywhere should “all rise” for this indisputable fact: The Yankees slugger isn’t close to done yet. Judge hit...
MLB
King Tuck's 100th RBI keeps Astros rolling
ST. PETERSBURG – When a pair of reporters approached Kyle Tucker at his locker following Tuesday’s 5-0 win over the Rays at Tropicana Field, slugger Yordan Alvarez acknowledged the nickname, “King Tuck,” from a few lockers away, a nod from one intimidating slugger to another. •...
MLB
Quiroz, 30, dazzles with glove, bat in 1st start
MIAMI -- As the Cubs’ season grinds to a close, there are many new faces getting looks at the big league level. The latest? The 5-foot-6 infielder Esteban Quiroz, who made his first Major League start in the Cubs’ 2-1 win over the Marlins on Tuesday at loanDepot park. In his first at-bat of the night, he notched his first big league hit. He was responsible for some of Chicago's biggest outs of the game.
MLB
Rangers turn their second triple play of season
Josh Jung had another welcome to the big leagues moment in just his 11th game with the Rangers, starting off a triple play in the sixth inning on Tuesday night. It was the second one of the season turned by Texas, the previous one coming on April 20 vs. the Mariners.
MLB
Guardians go for Myles to grab tiebreaker from Sox
CHICAGO -- The Guardians have clinched another tiebreaker. It took a couple of extra innings, but Cleveland set the tone in the opener of the three-game set at Guaranteed Rate Field with a 10-7 win over the White Sox in 11 frames on Tuesday night to move five games ahead of second-place Chicago in the American League Central. More importantly, the victory gave the Guardians the edge in any tiebreaker scenario.
MLB
White Sox 'not giving up' after losing tiebreaker to Guardians
CHICAGO -- White Sox acting manager Miguel Cairo stood in the Conference and Learning Center at Guaranteed Rate Field following the Guardians' 10-7, 11-inning victory over his squad Tuesday night and took the blame for this highly disappointing setback. But the White Sox players weren’t going to let Cairo stand...
MLB
'Really good athlete' Sandoval primed for 2023
ARLINGTON -- Viewed as a whole, Angels lefty Patrick Sandoval’s recent starts begin to add up like a deftly edited movie trailer: the best parts are good enough to make fans excited to see the finished product next year. Sandoval’s ERA over his past nine starts is just 2.03,...
MLB
Lopsided loss pushes skid to 5, but math still on Phils' side
PHILADELPHIA -- Remarkably, perhaps surprisingly, the math remains in the Phillies’ favor. It was the only thing to really say following Tuesday night’s 18-11 loss to the Blue Jays at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies have lost five consecutive games to sow doubt into their postseason aspirations with 15 games to play, especially after opening their final homestand of the season with some of their most disappointing play in months. The Phils made things interesting a couple of times with Kyle Schwarber’s NL-leading 40th homer and J.T. Realmuto’s 5-for-5 night, but they need to make things more than just interesting.
MLB
Waino battling arm fatigue in rare rocky September
SAN DIEGO – With their offense already in the throes of an ugly drought that has seen them score just one run in the past 34 innings, the Cardinals didn’t exactly need any more bad news to emerge from Tuesday’s 5-0 loss to the Padres. However, that’s...
MLB
Stanton slams door on Bucs with walk-off grand slam
NEW YORK -- Giancarlo Stanton threw his arms up in the air and let them hang as he flipped his bat and began an electric home run trot. He rounded the bases while his teammates jumped for joy out of the dugout and into a pileup at home plate. It’s...
MLB
Heading to 5th straight playoffs, Braves focused on big-picture goals
ATLANTA -- The Braves clinched a fifth consecutive postseason appearance, but they would have rather moved into a first-place tie in their division. Got it? It’s just part of the excitement created by what remains a great National League East race. Travis d'Arnaud and Dansby Swanson both homered as...
MLB
Brewers' bullpen game fizzles quickly after lights-out start
MILWAUKEE -- Someday, maybe it will be obvious who won the Josh Hader trade. At the moment, both teams are focused on finding a way to the finish line. While Hader and the Padres have performed better of late, Taylor Rogers and the Brewers continue to stumble. Take the seventh inning of Tuesday’s 7-5 loss to the Mets at American Family Field, in which Rogers walked the first three batters he faced and paid a heavy price when Francisco Lindor launched a go-ahead grand slam that sent the Brewers to their third straight loss.
MLB
9th inning goes south quickly for Bucs vs. Yanks
NEW YORK -- The Pirates arguably had their most crushing loss of the 2022 season on Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium. They had an 8-4 lead going into the bottom of the ninth inning, but Wil Crowe failed to record an out, as the Bucs lost to the Yankees, 9-8, on a walk-off grand slam by Giancarlo Stanton. Pittsburgh’s losing streak rose to five games.
MLB
López stays strong to reach 30-start benchmark
MIAMI -- Six months ago, Marlins right-hander Pablo López proudly spoke about the offseason training he hoped would get him through a full season for the first time. López, who had returned in the 2021 season finale after yet another issue with his right shoulder, went with a trial-and-error approach to see what might make a difference for him.
MLB
Why Mariners are a legit postseason threat
ANAHEIM -- Scott Servais has made the obvious no secret over the past six weeks, openly declaring how the Mariners are a much better offense when consistently hitting home runs. And if there was ever a victory this season that perfectly illustrated the assertion from Seattle’s manager, it was Monday afternoon’s dominant 9-1 victory over the Angels.
