Curlfest Roller Set – a celebration of Black beauty rolls back into Prospect Park

Curlfest Roller Set, a celebration of Black beauty combined with roller skating, returned to Brooklyn for the first time since 2019.

Hundreds rolled their way at the LeFrak Center in Prospect Park for the festivities. It is one of the biggest festivals that celebrates everything Black beauty, focusing on the beauty of natural hair.

Sponsored by Shea Moisture, the event featured music, dancing, local vendors, and the stars of the show, roller skaters.

Many attendees brought in their own sparkly skates to join in on all the fun.

Since the creation of the Curly Girl Collective more than 10 years ago, its founders wanted to create a place where the community could come together and share joy and expression of Black beauty.

The Collective has held events in New York, Atlanta and hopes to take their initiative internationally.