Mississippi State

The Associated Press

Westinghouse Establishes Cooperation with Dozens of Polish Suppliers for the Construction of the First Polish Nuclear Power Plant

WARSAW, Poland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Westinghouse Electric Company has signed Memoranda of Understanding with 22 companies in Poland. The MoUs, signed in the presence of the U.S. Ambassador to Poland Mark Brzeziński, allow for cooperation on the potential construction of AP1000 ® reactors in the first Polish nuclear power plant and other potential AP1000 plant projects in Central Europe. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005223/en/ Westinghouse Electric Company has signed Memoranda of Understanding with 22 companies in Poland. (Photo: Business Wire)
The Independent

Trump claims the National Archives has ‘a radical left group of people running that thing’

Former president Donald Trump has said that the National Archives and Records Administration (Nara) is run by a “radical left group”.The former president’s comments came during an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity on Wednesday night.He said while he understood “there can be a process” to declassify documents but “it doesn’t have to be a process” for the US president.“You’re the president, you make that decision. So when you send it, it’s declassified. I declassified everything,” he said.“Now, I declassified things and we were having a lot of problems with Nara,” the one-time president further said.“You know, Nara...
AFP

Strong quake shakes Mexico, leaving two dead

A strong earthquake jolted Mexico on Thursday, leaving at least two people dead as residents rushed into the streets of the capital in the middle of the night days after another powerful tremor. That tremor left two people dead in western Mexico, damaged several thousand buildings and sparked panic more than 400 kilometers away in Mexico City.
