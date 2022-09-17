Read full article on original website
His Neighbor Was Murdered In Front Of His House. Now, This Chef Helps Fellow Immigrants Find Freedom
For Enrique Limardo, being a successful chef is both an opportunity to foster new talent and to feed those most in need.
Westinghouse Establishes Cooperation with Dozens of Polish Suppliers for the Construction of the First Polish Nuclear Power Plant
WARSAW, Poland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Westinghouse Electric Company has signed Memoranda of Understanding with 22 companies in Poland. The MoUs, signed in the presence of the U.S. Ambassador to Poland Mark Brzeziński, allow for cooperation on the potential construction of AP1000 ® reactors in the first Polish nuclear power plant and other potential AP1000 plant projects in Central Europe. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005223/en/ Westinghouse Electric Company has signed Memoranda of Understanding with 22 companies in Poland. (Photo: Business Wire)
House GOP Releases 'Commitment to America' Platform — And Then Takes It Offline
The document goes after prescription drug reform and opens the door to Social Security and Medicare cuts.
Trump claims the National Archives has ‘a radical left group of people running that thing’
Former president Donald Trump has said that the National Archives and Records Administration (Nara) is run by a “radical left group”.The former president’s comments came during an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity on Wednesday night.He said while he understood “there can be a process” to declassify documents but “it doesn’t have to be a process” for the US president.“You’re the president, you make that decision. So when you send it, it’s declassified. I declassified everything,” he said.“Now, I declassified things and we were having a lot of problems with Nara,” the one-time president further said.“You know, Nara...
Strong quake shakes Mexico, leaving two dead
A strong earthquake jolted Mexico on Thursday, leaving at least two people dead as residents rushed into the streets of the capital in the middle of the night days after another powerful tremor. That tremor left two people dead in western Mexico, damaged several thousand buildings and sparked panic more than 400 kilometers away in Mexico City.
Colombian leader’s promise of ‘total peace’ may prove too ambitious
The announcement came in a grainy video from the dense jungles of northern Colombia. A dozen masked men with camouflage uniforms and automatic weapons stand in a cluster, a roaring stream washing over their black combat boots. “We’re declaring to the government and the Colombian people our will to negotiate,”...
Biden told the nation that "the pandemic is over": Experts say it's not that simple
This article was originally published on The Conversation. President Biden's declaration that "the pandemic is over" raised eyebrows and the hackles of some experts who think such messaging could be premature and counterproductive. But to many Americans who have long since returned to pre-COVID activities and are now being forced...
A Year After Being Chased By Border Patrol, Haitian Migrants Are Still Traumatized
Haitians at the southern border were tortured last year, according to a report that urges the U.S. immigration system to confront its “systemic anti-Black racism."
