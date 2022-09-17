ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterling, KS

Four home runs power Wind Surge to playoff win

WICHITA - The Wind Surge kicked off the 2022 divisional series with a dominant 17-1 win over the Tulsa Drillers. Four home runs and fourteen hits powered Wichita to the game one victory. The Wind Surge struck first in the bottom of the second inning as they scored five runs...
WICHITA, KS
Kansas State Fair attendance tops 300,000

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kansas State Fair announced that 315,273 people went through the gates at their 2022 event held September 9-18 in Hutchinson, versus 281,981 in 2021. The Nex-Tech Grandstand concerts were well attended, and initial projections show carnival attendance trending over last year. Food and commercial vendors were also enthusiastic with their early sales projections.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Gridiron Glory: Congratulations Brodie Seely!

Congratulations to Brodie Seely of Marquette, the Week 2 winner in Salina Pain Clinic's Gridiron Glory contest!. Although the season has begun, you still have time to win!. Sign up today to make your picks for a chance to win great weekly prizes, including cash, gift cards, concert tickets, and Chiefs tickets. If you pick well, you'll also be in the running for the local season prize of $1,000 and a national season prize of a trip to Hawaii!
SALINA, KS
Southeast of Saline XC Invitational postponed to Thursday

Due to inclement weather, the Southeast of Saline invitational will be postponed from Tuesday, September 20 to Thursday, September 22. This decision was made in the interest of runner safety with temperatures as high as 102 degrees in the Gypsum forecast on Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to be much cooler...
GYPSUM, KS
Man charged for Kan. chase, crash that critically injured victim

SEDGWICK COUNTY —A man accused in connection with an October 2021 chase and crash in Wichita has been charged in the case. On Friday, Ricardo Trevizo, 48 of Colorado Springs, was charged with aggravated battery while DUI, or in the alternative, aggravated battery. He’s also charged with flee or attempt to elude with an alternative count of flee or attempt to elude, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. The 5th count is a misdemeanor, drive while license is suspended or canceled.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Saline County Booking Activity, Sept. 21

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Cheney, Samuel Eli; 19; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Failure to appear. Failure to...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Diocese schools honored by global nonprofit

The Catholic Schools of the Salina Diocese have been named a 2022 Cognia System of Distinction for excellence in education. Cognia, the global nonprofit school improvement organization, recognized 96 schools/school systems in the United States and Puerto Rico and nine in other countries across the globe as Schools/Systems of Distinction.
SALINA, KS
This Day in Weather History: Salina sets chilly record in 1918

In 1926, the same hurricane that had ravaged Miami on Sept. 18 ripped through Pensacola with 1-minute sustained speeds that reached around 150 mph. Sustained winds that were greater than 100 mph pounded Pensacola for four hours, while sustained speeds greater than 75 mph whip lashed the city for an amazing 20 hours.
SALINA, KS
Police: Man approached children walking to and from school

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Recently, investigators with the Wichita Police Department Missing and Exploited Child Unit were made aware of two incidents of a suspicious nature involving adults attempting to contact young people as they were walking to or from school, according to a media release from police. Just after 7a.m....
WICHITA, KS
INSIGHT: This Old Farmhouse

Over the past decade or two, farmhouse décor has been an in vogue style of interior design. It makes me chuckle when I think about people who don’t live on a farm trying to create clean and pretty spaces through white wash, distressed paint and vintage hardware. Real farmhouses are rarely as desirable as this style is made out to be.
PRATT COUNTY, KS
Salina Regional announces extended access for visitors

Salina Regional Health Center announced today that it has extended public availability of the hospital's main entrance. The hospital’s main entrance on Santa Fe Avenue will now be open to the public from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays, and from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends and holidays. Previously, the main entrance had been closing at 5:30 p.m. due to COVID-19.
SALINA, KS
