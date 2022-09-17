Read full article on original website
Related
Four home runs power Wind Surge to playoff win
WICHITA - The Wind Surge kicked off the 2022 divisional series with a dominant 17-1 win over the Tulsa Drillers. Four home runs and fourteen hits powered Wichita to the game one victory. The Wind Surge struck first in the bottom of the second inning as they scored five runs...
Kansas State Fair attendance tops 300,000
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kansas State Fair announced that 315,273 people went through the gates at their 2022 event held September 9-18 in Hutchinson, versus 281,981 in 2021. The Nex-Tech Grandstand concerts were well attended, and initial projections show carnival attendance trending over last year. Food and commercial vendors were also enthusiastic with their early sales projections.
Gridiron Glory: Congratulations Brodie Seely!
Congratulations to Brodie Seely of Marquette, the Week 2 winner in Salina Pain Clinic's Gridiron Glory contest!. Although the season has begun, you still have time to win!. Sign up today to make your picks for a chance to win great weekly prizes, including cash, gift cards, concert tickets, and Chiefs tickets. If you pick well, you'll also be in the running for the local season prize of $1,000 and a national season prize of a trip to Hawaii!
McPherson man hospitalized in Salina after semi's tire failed
SALINE COUNTY—A Kansas man was injured in an accident just before 3 a.m. Wednesday in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2010 Kenworth semi driven by William G. Ingels, 52, McPherson, was northbound on Interstate 135 exiting to eastbound Interstate 70. The driver lost control of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Driver hospitalized after violent Ellsworth Co. semi crash
ELLSWORTH COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 2p.m. Tuesday in Ellsworth County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Western Star semi driven by Rodney E. Keller, 70, Hartley, Iowa, was eastbound on Kansas 156 at 15th Street. The semi drifted off the right side of...
Southeast of Saline XC Invitational postponed to Thursday
Due to inclement weather, the Southeast of Saline invitational will be postponed from Tuesday, September 20 to Thursday, September 22. This decision was made in the interest of runner safety with temperatures as high as 102 degrees in the Gypsum forecast on Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to be much cooler...
Man charged for Kan. chase, crash that critically injured victim
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A man accused in connection with an October 2021 chase and crash in Wichita has been charged in the case. On Friday, Ricardo Trevizo, 48 of Colorado Springs, was charged with aggravated battery while DUI, or in the alternative, aggravated battery. He’s also charged with flee or attempt to elude with an alternative count of flee or attempt to elude, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. The 5th count is a misdemeanor, drive while license is suspended or canceled.
Saline County Booking Activity, Sept. 21
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Cheney, Samuel Eli; 19; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Failure to appear. Failure to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Salina Diocese schools honored by global nonprofit
The Catholic Schools of the Salina Diocese have been named a 2022 Cognia System of Distinction for excellence in education. Cognia, the global nonprofit school improvement organization, recognized 96 schools/school systems in the United States and Puerto Rico and nine in other countries across the globe as Schools/Systems of Distinction.
This Day in Weather History: Salina sets chilly record in 1918
In 1926, the same hurricane that had ravaged Miami on Sept. 18 ripped through Pensacola with 1-minute sustained speeds that reached around 150 mph. Sustained winds that were greater than 100 mph pounded Pensacola for four hours, while sustained speeds greater than 75 mph whip lashed the city for an amazing 20 hours.
Police: Man approached children walking to and from school
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Recently, investigators with the Wichita Police Department Missing and Exploited Child Unit were made aware of two incidents of a suspicious nature involving adults attempting to contact young people as they were walking to or from school, according to a media release from police. Just after 7a.m....
Salina Area United Way gears up for kick-off event Thursday
Salina Area United Way is gearing up for its revamped annual kick-off event, United Happy Hour. The event is scheduled for 4-7 p.m. Thursday in The Sullivan, a new event space at United Capital Management of Kansas, 227 N. Santa Fe Avenue. Kick-off is a big event for the United...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Salina teen seeks transplant match; 99KG hosting donor registration
A Salina teen with a rare form of blood cancer is in urgent need of a blood stem cell transplant. Calvin Davis, 14, has been diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and is in urgent need of a blood stem cell transplant, according to DKMS, an international nonprofit organization dedicated to eradicating blood cancers.
Kingman Historic Theatre: Fundraiser for victims of apartment fire
KINGMAN COUNTY—The Kingman Historic Theater announced two fundraisers to assist those displaced by fire at the Eagle Acres apartment complex, 501 N. Thompson Street in Kingman. According to the Theater, they are doing a raffle to go with the Fundraising Events that include two concerts on Saturday, Sept. 24,...
INSIGHT: This Old Farmhouse
Over the past decade or two, farmhouse décor has been an in vogue style of interior design. It makes me chuckle when I think about people who don’t live on a farm trying to create clean and pretty spaces through white wash, distressed paint and vintage hardware. Real farmhouses are rarely as desirable as this style is made out to be.
Salina business victim of fraud after employee gives login info to caller
A trusting employee learned the hard way to never give out login information to someone over the phone. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that on Friday morning, an employee of Great Plains Trucking received a call from someone claiming to be with a company that Great Plains Trucking works with.
KHP IDs 16-year-old who died after car struck a tree
STAFFORD COUNTY—A Kansas teen died in an accident just after 7:30a.m. Monday in Stafford County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2000 Pontiac Bonneville driven by 16-year-old Shane Riley Sheets of St. John was eastbound in the 100 block of NE 20th Street. The car entered the north ditch...
Salina Regional announces extended access for visitors
Salina Regional Health Center announced today that it has extended public availability of the hospital's main entrance. The hospital’s main entrance on Santa Fe Avenue will now be open to the public from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays, and from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends and holidays. Previously, the main entrance had been closing at 5:30 p.m. due to COVID-19.
Requests for drainage structures, jail on Saline County agenda
Drainage structures and the jail project are among the items on the Saline County Commission agenda for Tuesday. Saline County Commission is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 W. Ash Street. The meetings also can be viewed on Saline County’s YouTube channel:
Saline County closes part of W. Hedberg Road for drainage work
The Saline County Road and Bridge Department has announced that part of W. Hedberg Road has been closed for drainage work. W. Hedberg Road between S. Hohneck Road and S. Muir Road is scheduled to be closed until Friday while crews replace a drainage structure, the department reported in a news release this morning.
Salina Post
Salina, KS
16K+
Followers
24K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 0