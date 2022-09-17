ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

westernherald.com

WMU's Charlie Sharp named MAC Player of the Week

Western Michigan men’s soccer forward Charlie Sharp was named the Mid-American Conference Player of the Week Tuesday. The senior played a massive part in the Broncos’ wins over Purdue Fort Wayne and St. Thomas in the previous week, notching two goals and six assists during that period. His efforts helped push the current WMU win streak to five games after the team lost its season opener. Sharp is the second consecutive winner of MAC Player of the Week for the program, as teammate Dylan Sing was given the honor last week.
KALAMAZOO, MI
westernherald.com

WMU cross country notches eighth place finish at Spartan Invitational

Western Michigan cross country was able to finish in the top half of the field on Friday, as they took eighth place out of 19 in the Spartan Invitational. WMU had two runners finish in the top 50, Kayla Shiera and Annalise James, both of whom are juniors. Shiera was able to finish 17thwith a time of 22:13.30. James finished about 40 seconds later and came in 50th. Brooke Soper also had a good run as she finished 77th with a time of 23:29.76.
KALAMAZOO, MI
westernherald.com

WMU hockey selected to finish 12th in USA Today poll, 14th in USCHO

Western Michigan hockey was selected to finish 12th in the preseason poll given by USA Today and 14th in the United States College Hockey Online poll for the 2022-23 season. The Broncos receive the rankings after one of the best seasons in program history. The team finished at No. 6 in the final poll from both organizations after securing the program’s first No.1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and using that to win its first tournament game ever.
KALAMAZOO, MI
westernherald.com

Bronco men's soccer scores four against St. Thomas en route to fifth straight win

Western Michigan men’s soccer had its way with St. Thomas for the team's fifth win in a row, defeating the Tommies 4-0 on Sunday. The Broncos jumped out to an early lead when midfielder Landon Fisher found the back of the net in the first minute, which was assisted by Charlie Sharp and Tanner Hodgson.That was the last goal either team would score in the first half, but the Broncos brought the heat in the second half scoring three more goals. Charlie Sharp, Daniel Nimick, and Matt Lockwood all notched scores in the second half onslaught. Lockwood's goal was the first as a Bronco.
KALAMAZOO, MI
westernherald.com

Western Student Association Legislative Assembly explained

The Western Student Association (WSA) held its second weekly meeting of the academic year Wednesday, September 14th in the Bernhard Center. A large portion of the meeting was dedicated to explaining how the new system, which was recently adopted, is set up. This system consists of three branches, the legislative, judicial, and executive, much like the U.S. federal government.
KALAMAZOO, MI

