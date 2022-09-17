Western Michigan men’s soccer had its way with St. Thomas for the team's fifth win in a row, defeating the Tommies 4-0 on Sunday. The Broncos jumped out to an early lead when midfielder Landon Fisher found the back of the net in the first minute, which was assisted by Charlie Sharp and Tanner Hodgson.That was the last goal either team would score in the first half, but the Broncos brought the heat in the second half scoring three more goals. Charlie Sharp, Daniel Nimick, and Matt Lockwood all notched scores in the second half onslaught. Lockwood's goal was the first as a Bronco.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO