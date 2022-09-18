Read full article on original website
After posting a perfect 3-0 record in non-conference play, the Oregon State football team is set to open Pac-12 action on Saturday when it hosts another undefeated squad - No. 7 USC. The Beavers are looking for their third win over a top-ten Trojan team this century in what could be USC’s final trip to Reser Stadium for the foreseeable future.
247Sports
Record: 3-0 (0-0) Last Game: 62-28 win over Montana State. Last Meeting: 45-27 Oregon State (2021, L.A.) - Oregon State is coming off a big 2021 campaign with a 7-6 mark, the first winning record for the program since 2013. That season included a historic 45-27 beat down of the Trojans, Oregon State's first win in the Coliseum since 1960. Oregon State ran wild in that win with 322 rushing yards. Prior to last season's loss, USC's latest lost to Oregon State came on the road in a 36-7 loss, part of a three-game losing skid in Corvallis. The 3-0 start for the Beavers is the program's best start since 2014.
sports360az.com
The Pac-12’s better-than-expected showing over the first three weeks — can you blame us for having a bleak outlook? — included non-conference sweeps by four teams. Oregon State, UCLA, Washington and Washington State completed the out-of-league portions of their schedules with 3-0 marks. They are halfway to bowl eligibility with nine league games to play.
With Washington State (3-0) approaching on the schedule, the No. 15 Oregon Ducks (2-1) kickoff time against Stanford (1-1) was announced on Monday morning. The Ducks and Cardinals will match up late at Autzen Stadium at 8 PM PST on FS1 as Pac-12 After Dark returns to Eugene. Oregon this...
TC Manumaleuna told The Statesman Journal that he left the BYU Cougars-Oregon Ducks football game early because of the chant directed at members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
After the University of Oregon released an apology regarding a group of fans shouting offensive chants during the Ducks football game against BYU on Saturday, the UO president and athletic director further condemned the fans' behavior on Monday.
Lebanon-Express
The Oregon State football team accomplished its primary mission in its three nonconference games and is unbeaten going into this week’s Pac-12 Conference opener against No. 7 USC (3-0). The Beavers took care of business against Montana State with a 68-28 win at Providence Park in Portland on Saturday...
kslsports.com
PROVO, Utah – When BYU football added fullback Houston Heimuli out of the Transfer Portal, they inherited a veteran leader. Heimuli, a former captain at Stanford, is well-versed in the atmospheres at Oregon’s Autzen Stadium from his time in the Pac-12 North. Oregon students shouted offensive chants during...
247Sports
Tuli Tuipulotu spent a chunk of Monday watching film by himself. It was not a pleasant viewing experience for the USC defensive lineman, but the team captain felt he had no choice. "I had to watch the game from last year," the third-year sophomore said. "I had to." The "game...
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has weighed in on the vulgar chants at last week’s Oregon Ducks football game directed at BYU and Mormons, declaring the incident “unacceptable,” a sentiment echoed by Eugene major Lucy Vinis and Senate minority leader Tim Knopp, who called for the students involved to “face appropriate discipline” from the university.
KSLTV
PROVO, Utah — Over the weekend, Brigham Young University took on the University of Oregon in an away game, but the home team’s chants are the main focus. A video taken by a BYU fan has circulated on social media showing Oregon students repeatedly shouting a vulgar phrase toward the BYU team and fans.
The last time a top-ten ranked USC football team made the trip north to Corvallis for a date against upset-minded Oregon State, a true freshman running back by the name of Jacquizz Rodgers ran all over the top-ranked Trojans and crushed their national title hopes. Two years before that, in 2006, USC dropped a heartbreaker to the Beavers as the third-best team in the land.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown weighed in on the incident at the BYU-Oregon football game in which a chant directed at members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was yelled.
It's always fun to learn some interesting facts about the largest university in Montana. Montana State University is considered one of the top academic establishments, not only in the Pacific Northwest, but in all of the United States. The university has grown considerably over the past several years. The student population is from all over the world, new majors, classes, and technology are becoming available, and athletics become more prominent each year.
The University of Oregon says it sincerely apologizes for the behavior of student fans at the football game against Brigham Young University Saturday. Video from the stands show students chanting hateful and offensive things.
skylinesportsmt.com
Montana moved to 3-0 with a 49-14 win at Indiana State. The Griz host Portland State to open Big Sky Conference play on Saturday September 24, 2022. Montana head coach Bobby Hauck, senior outside linebacker Patrick O’Connell and senior quarterback Lucas Johnson addressed the media on September 19.
If you live in Oregon and you are looking for new places where you can go out with your family or friends, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't.
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- During Saturday's football game hosted by the University of Oregon, video evidence surfaced of profane chants made by some attendees sitting in the student section. The chants appeared to reference Brigham Young University’s status as a privately held university sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Senate Minority Leader Tim The post Knopp condemns chants of bigotry at UO game, urges ‘appropriate discipline’ for students involved appeared first on KTVZ.
ijpr.org
Ellen Valarida spent two years researching her perfect electric vehicle before buying a used 2019 Nissan Leaf in May for about $35,000. The 32-year-old ride-share driver from Salem said owning an EV has been life changing but it hasn’t always been easy. “Some challenges that I’ve experienced (include) the...
247Sports
