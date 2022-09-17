Read full article on original website
Related
dogster.com
Can Dogs Eat Cat Food?
That cat food smell might be enticing to your pup, but just because your dog wants to eat the cat’s food doesn’t mean he should eat it. Dogs and cats have different nutritional needs, which is why their food is created and balanced differently. Dog food vs. cat...
Why Dogs Eat Poop
The simple truth is that dogs are known for eating many things, even if it isn’t good for them. Many eat the garbage and things outside that may give them a stomachache. Some dogs eat socks and other objects that don’t even look for smell like food. Then, there are the ones who eat their own poop (or everyone else’s)!
msn.com
Can dogs eat carrots? Keep your furry friend healthy and happy with puppy-safe vegetables.
Feeding your pet human food off your plate seems harmless and, in many cases, it can be. Still, owners should make sure their scraps are healthy and safe for their dogs to enjoy. Foods such as chocolate, almonds and onions are dangerous for dogs, according to the American Kennel Club,...
6 of the Best Wet Cat Foods, According to Experts
This article contains affiliate links to products selected by our editors. Mental Floss may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Wondering what to feed your new feline or thinking about switching foods to better support your kitty’s overall health and wellness? One of the first things you’ll need to figure out is whether to feed them kibble or canned wet food. While the right answer really depends on your pet’s specific needs and preferences, we rounded up a few experts to dish on the pros (and cons), as well as their picks for the overall best wet foods for cats that are available now.
IN THIS ARTICLE
msn.com
Choosing the Right Type of Dog Foods For Your Pup
When we think about our dogs, we usually consider how much we love them. They are a huge part of the family, and we would do anything to keep them healthy. This includes choosing the right dog foods for your pup. That is why it is important to ensure you...
What dogs actually dream about and more fun facts about dog dreams, according to pet behavior experts
Dogs have dreams about normal things from their life — like playtime and baths. But dogs can also have nightmares, but you shouldn't wake them even if they seem distressed. Small dogs dream more frequently than large dogs, but large dogs have longer dreams. Like humans, dogs make all...
petpress.net
10 Dumbest Dog Breeds: Why They’re Not as Smart as You Think
“Dumb” is a relative term, and what might be considered the dumbest dog breed to one person may be seen as simply sweet and innocent by another. However, there are certain breeds that have gained a reputation for being not-so-smart. There are plenty of dumb dog breeds out there.
pethelpful.com
20 Best Dog Breeds for RV Living
Jaymie is a freelance writer, blogger, and author who loves sharing her writing with people around the globe. The Portuguese Water Dog will accompany you on your adventures, especially if it has something to do with lakes or any body of water. They are smart dog breeds and are smart at the same time. You can bring them along as you drive to different places and stop by the river to have fun.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
msn.com
Can Dogs and Puppies Have Kiwi?
Kiwis are sweet fruit packed with nutritional benefits for humans, from vitamin C to fiber. With so many great vitamins and nutrients for humans, you may be wondering whether your dog could enjoy its benefits as well. © Provided by Doggie HQ. Kiwis, also known as kiwifruit, are native...
Best slow feeder cat bowl: Prevent kitties eating too fast
The best slow feeder cat bowl could be the answer if kitties are inhaling their food and throwing it back up. Investing in a slow feeder cat bowl could be a real lifesaver if you've got a moggy who's prone to gobbling down their food a little too quickly at mealtimes. The last thing you want is to be spending a lot of money each month on the best cat food only to have your feline friend bring it all back up again because they weren't able to pace themselves.
5 Dogs That Don’t Shed — And How to Stop Any Dog from Shedding So Much
You can usually spot a dog parent a mile away by the fur that covers their clothing, car, and everything else they own — or by their related pursuit for the perfect vacuum. But, what if fur-mania wasn’t a requirement for having a dog?. If you are looking...
petpress.net
Why Do Chihuahuas Burrow? 4 Reasons Behind This Behavior
Do you own a chihuahua? If so, you may have noticed that they love to burrow under blankets, pillows, and other soft objects. Why do chihuahuas do this?. In this blog post, we will explore the reasons behind chihuahua burrowing and what it means for your pet. Stay tuned for...
msn.com
29 foods you may not know can be poisonous to your dog
Slide 1 of 30: As man's best friend, dogs do everything with us: walk around town, ride in the car, play in the yard, and snuggle on the couch. It's natural, then—given how much time we spend with our four-legged companions—to assume they can eat with us, too. However, human food can be dangerous for dogs, even types of food that are completely safe for us. Part of the reason we can eat foods that they can't is that dogs are so much smaller than us. They also weigh far less, which means their bodies can't absorb things as quickly. "Foods that are perfectly suitable for human consumption, as well as other animals, may be toxic and even poisonous to your dog, posing a serious threat to their health and well-being," writes Canine Journal co-founder Michelle Schenker. "Why? Because all animals have very different rates of metabolism." Another problem is that dogs have voracious appetites and don't always know when to stop. Although some foods are not toxic in small doses, larger quantities can be fatal. Signs of food poisoning in dogs can vary widely, but key symptoms include vomiting, diarrhea, dilated pupils, loss of appetite, restlessness, staggering, and disorientation. If you suspect your dog has eaten something toxic, VetsNow recommends never to induce vomiting unless a poison control expert has instructed you to do so. Certain substances can actually cause more damage coming back up and are best left in a dog's stomach. To prepare yourself for a potential incident, always keep your vet's phone number handy, along with an after-hours clinic you can call in an emergency. The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center also has a hotline you can call for advice at (888) 426-4435. Even with all of these resources, however, the best cure for food poisoning is preventing it in the first place. To give you an idea of which human foods can be dangerous, Stacker put together a slideshow of common foods to avoid. Take a look to see if there are any that surprise you. You may also like: Most popular house-friendly dogs.
msn.com
Cholesterol: 25 foods to avoid
Slide 1 of 26: When you eat foods containing saturated fats and trans fats—both of which boost the amount of low-density cholesterol in your system—you run the risk of blocking the blood flow to your brain and heart as fatty deposits build up in your arteries. This increases the risk of coronary heart disease, heart attack and stroke. Which 25 foods are best avoided to reduce these risks? Keep reading to find out…
thewildest.com
The Pet Dream House Wants Your Dog to Play With Their Food
My dog, Moose, has zero table manners. Recently, his etiquette has gotten so much worse — now his favorite thing to do is vacuum up anywhere from 20 to 400 pieces of kibble and then unhinge his jaw and release them all onto my kitchen floor. From there, he will approach every single piece of kibble with an investigative delight before eating each one individually — a meticulous process that can take upwards of 15 minutes. His commitment to the bit was honestly impressive, but I was getting sick of constantly wiping up the subsequent film of super slimy dog saliva off my floorboards.
14 pet products Select staffers' dogs and cats love
Select independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. Pets: They’re our furry babies, our cuddly best friends — and our homes wouldn’t be the same without them. So just as we’d do for any family member, a lot of thought goes into what we buy for our dogs and cats, from food with the right ingredients to safe, durable toys to carriers with the necessary visibility and comfort.
I review mattresses for a living. After testing over 30 of them, this is the best one for most sleepers.
The DreamCloud Premier Hybrid is the best mattress we've ever tested. It's great for many sleep styles and comes with a 365-night trial.
msn.com
Puppy's First Time Trying Sparkling Water Has Internet in Stitches: "Spicy"
The internet has been left in stitches after a video was uploaded showing a dog and a puppy trying sparkling water. In a viral video shared on TikTok, which can be seen here, two dogs can be seen tasting the bubbly water from a small container. Stephanie Wagner, from Saskatchewan,...
Fit Dog Parents Have Fit Dogs, Study Shows
Dog parents who exercise regularly are more likely to have fit dogs, too, according to a recent study conducted at the University of Guelph in Ontario. While it’s a no-brainer that dog parents tend to get more exercise than people without dogs, this new study shows that dogs with more active owners also get more exercise. […] The post Fit Dog Parents Have Fit Dogs, Study Shows appeared first on DogTime.
Sauces From The Old Spaghetti Factory Ranked From Worst To Best
Who doesn't love a nice, hot, saucy serving of spaghetti? Whether you like your spaghetti covered in marinara sauce or pesto, with or without meatballs, or topped with loads of shredded parmesan cheese, there's a spaghetti dish out there for everyone. While you can craft some wonderful spaghetti meals at home, sometimes, you don't want to go through the hassle of cooking up an admittedly messy dinner and have to do all those dishes.
Comments / 0