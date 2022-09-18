Read full article on original website
Major off-price store chain opens new location in FloridaKristen WaltersGainesville, FL
High Demand is Destroying Florida Retirement CommunitiesToni KorazaFlorida State
They believed the Devil used this sinkhole to feed on peopleEvie M.Florida State
Gainesville Improv Guild benefit performance for Ukraine orphans.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Top 5 UF ranks 88th in value, 29th among all Universities.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Tennessee's Week Four Opponent Preview: Florida Gators
Florida week has arrived and it does so with plenty of hype surrounding the annual rivalry game. Not only is it a top-20 matchup, but College Gameday will be in town, the game is sold out, Vol fans are checkering Neyland Stadium, and the game will be broadcasted in primetime on CBS at 3:30 p.m. ET.
Napier: Florida working to correct lack of 'precision in the throw game'
Of the starting quarterbacks in the Southeastern Conference, Florida redshirt sophomore Anthony Richardson has the worst completion percentage, the lowest quarterback rating and he’s the lone quarterback who’s yet to complete a pass for a touchdown. Hardly the credentials of a candidate for the Heisman Trophy, which many prematurely proclaimed Richardson to be after his performance in the season-opening victory over Utah.
Josh Heupel talks Florida, College GameDay & coaching staff on SEC teleconference
Tennessee has a huge opportunity awaiting it on Saturday – after ESPN’s College GameDay broadcasts its weekly show from The Hill on campus in Knoxville, the 11th-ranked Vols will host SEC East rival and 20th-ranked Florida at a checkerboarded and buzzing Neyland Stadium. The game and stage give Tennessee a chance to validate the progress made in a short time under second-year head coach Josh Heupel. Ahead of the biggest game of his tenure, Heupel took his usual spot late Wednesday morning on the SEC teleconference featuring each of the league’s 14 coaches.
Florida football: Billy Napier says why Anthony Richardson isn’t running
The sentiment was the same for many Florida football fans on Saturday:. “Enough with the trick plays Burt! Run the dang ball!”. Florida was able to run at will against USF with Montrell Johnson, Trevor Etienne, and Nay’Quan Wright. Noticeably absent from the run parade was QB Anthony Richardson, who was credited with seven rushes for 24 yards.
Tennessee’s depth chart for Florida game
Off to its first 3-0 start since 2016, Tennessee is set for a pivotal matchup to open SEC play when the 11th-ranked Vols host Florida on Saturday at Neyland Stadium (3:30 p.m., CBS). The No. 20 Gators have started 2-1 in their first season under head coach Billy Napier having followed up an exciting win against then-No. 7 Utah with a loss to Kentucky and an escape against South Florida – all in Gainesville as this will be Florida’s first road game of the season. Tennessee earlier this week unveiled its unofficial depth chart part of the game-notes package produced by the sports information department for Saturday’s game.
Kirk Herbstreit sends message to Tennessee, Florida football fans entering Week 4 College GameDay show
Kirk Herbstreit sounds excited for Tennessee versus Florida football Saturday, which includes College GameDay. Ahead of Week 4's 3:30 p.m. ET from Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, Herbstreit sent a message to the Vols' and Gators' fans. “Bear & I started on the show the same year,” Herbstreit wrote, referencing...
Are Gators’ QB Anthony Richardson’s Rushing Limitations Inhibiting Success?
Anthony Richardson is a potential starring factor in a high-potential Florida ground game. He should be used as such.
Florida’s Coolest Brewery Is Right Down The Street
Florida’s Coolest Brewery Is Right Down The Street. Website Tripstodiscover.com did the leg work, looking for the coolest breweries in each state. Now we know what Florida’s coolest brewery is. It’s a rough job, having to do all that research. They know there are so many beer lovers out there who really know their stuff. Their list, however, includes more than the glass of suds. Tripstodiscover.com also took a closer look at what each brewery has to offer. There are 50 breweries on the list, but we’re just concerned with finding out which Florida brewery made the list. Tampa Bay, you’re in luck. It’s right here in our backyard. The Florida brewery that earned the honor of coolest is Cigar City Brewing.
Florida woman wins $1 million playing Lottery scratch-off game
TAMPA, Fla. – A Florida woman claimed her $1 million prize this week after purchasing a winning scratch-off ticket. Paula Azbill, 63, of Lutz, in Hillsborough County, chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000. According to the Florida Lottery, Azbill purchased a winning 500x...
Smashburger expanding with 15 new locations in Tampa
Open wide because Smashburger is planning a huge expansion in the Tampa area. Those perfectly caramelized patties have tantalized the taste buds of fast casual diners across the country. Tampa remains a major target market for restaurants, so it’s no surprise Smashburger is looking to increase its footprint here in Florida.
Former Miami Hurricanes and FIU coach Butch Davis joins son as part of football staff at St. Thomas University
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - He is a coach many people are familiar with in South Florida. One local university now has that coach and his son back together again on the staff as a two for one deal that has proven to payoff so far. Former Miami Hurricanes and...
Friends crushed after University of Tampa student shot and killed over the weekend
TAMPA, Fla. - The best friends of The University of Tampa student shot and killed over the weekend held each other close outside the West Tampa home he shared with roommates. "There are just no words for what happened – you just never know it's going to be your friend, just a random night, and he's gone forever," said Hannah Hillgrove, whose boyfriend lived with the 19-year-old student.
Gainesville neighborhoods covered in antisemitic flyers, again
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple neighborhoods in Gainesville were papered with hateful flyers over the weekend in an apparent repeat of an incident earlier this year. Residents found their property littered with bags of corn kernels attached to flyers containing antisemitic messages. Gainesville Police Department officials say they received multiple complaints about the flyers on Saturday.
Hillsborough Hispanic Dems to open ‘CASA CRIST’ to boost voter outreach
The group is opening its first statewide voter outreach headquarters. The Hillsborough County Democratic Hispanic Caucus of Florida on Monday is hosting gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist at its Grand Opening of Florida’s first statewide Hispanic voter outreach headquarters. The Headquarters is named “CASA CRIST,” after the current U.S. Representative...
3-legged alligator mom carries babies in her mouth at Circle B Bar Reserve in Lakeland
LAKELAND, Fla. - An alligator mom in Lakeland was captured on video using her three legs to slowly maneuver through brushes while carrying her babies to the water — one mouthful at a time. Owen Lauer was recording as the three-legged gator was seen helping her hatchlings at the...
Tampa Rapper Needs Help Finding Her Missing Cousin
Popular Tampa Rapper Doechii needs our help. Today she shared to Instagram that her cousin Johnathan is missing. According to the Tampa Police Department Johnathan is a 27-year-old with special needs and has been missing since Friday. He is 5’11″, with short black hair, brown eyes and weighs about 180 pounds. Reports say he was last seen leaving his home in Tampa located at 1000 East Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. His clothing attire was camouflage pants and a black t-shirt. Is you have seen him please call Tampa police at (813)231-613-6130.
Tampa College Student Shot After Attempting To Get Into Car
A fatal shooting occurred in Tampa’s SoHo area early Saturday night (Sept. 7th). According to News Channel 8, a University Tampa student was enjoying a night out with his friends until it took a turn for the worst, as he was fatally shot. Officers say, the student was taking...
Alessi Bakery celebrates 110 years of serving Tampa
Tampa is one of the most delicious cities in the country. Just check out our Bib Gourmand Award-winning restaurants for reference. Or pay a visit to the spots that made the cut for the most beautiful restaurants in the US. One spot has been holding it down in the city of Tampa for 110 years; that spot is the sensational Alessi Bakery. Renowned for its pastries, seasonal king cakes, scachatta, and Boston cream pies, Alessi is ready to celebrate another major milestone in Tampa.
27 BEST Black-Owned Restaurants In Tampa (Cafes, BBQ, Food Trucks!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Tampa has the best (and most diverse) food scene in Florida. When taking a look at the restaurants throughout this city, there are several black-owned restaurants that are essential to Tampa’s food scene. If you’re in Tampa, you might be wondering what the best black-owned restaurants to support are.
University of Tampa student shot, killed getting into wrong car identified as New Yorker
TAMPA, Fla. - A University of Tampa student who lost his life early Saturday morning as he tried to enter a man’s car has been identified as Carson Senfield. Investigators say Senfield had been hanging out with friends on South Howard Avenue and caught an Uber to his home near the 1000 block of W Arch St. around 1 a.m.
