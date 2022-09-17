Historically powerful storm slams Western Alaska. Here’s what people experienced across hundreds of miles of coastline.

Read full article on original website
Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, September 21, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:. Norton Sound communities take stock of their losses in the wake...
Weather service says storm is near Point Hope but will continue to weaken
The National Weather Service says the storm that has battered Western Alaska since Friday night has moved north and, by Monday afternoon, was near Point Hope. Meteorologist Jonathan Chriest said the storm will continue to weaken. But, Monday night and into Tuesday, he expects wind to increase in the Northwest Alaska region, including in Shishmaref and Kivalina.
Here’s how you can donate to help Western Alaska storm relief
Many Alaskans have asked how to help in the aftermath of this weekend’s historic storm that devastated numerous Western Alaska communities. Gov. Mike Dunleavy has said that the best way for Alaskans to help is by donating money to reputable charity organizations like the Red Cross of Alaska, the Salvation Army’s Alaska Division and the Alaska Community Foundation.
Two Alaska elementary schools named National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022
Two Alaska elementary schools have been named National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, the U.S. Department of Education announced Friday. Huffman Elementary School in Anchorage and Delta Junction Elementary School are among 297 schools nationwide that received the prestigious title this year. Both Alaska schools were recognized for strong statewide test scores.
