A new leak suggests that two skins featuring WWE superstars The Undertaker and Becky Lynch could be arriving in Rainbow Six Siege soon. As seen on the image shared by known Rainbow Six Siege data miner lungru_r6 on Telegram (via Imgur), the skins which depict the WWE superstars were claimed to be coming to the game. The rumors also pointed out that The Undertaker’s skin could be for Blackbeard, while Becky Lynch’s could be for Thorn. But Ubisoft is still not confirming anything about the rumors.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 22 HOURS AGO