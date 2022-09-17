ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to reach Cloudy Condos in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4

Fortnite has introduced a new season just in time for fall, and it looks like The Herald has some bad plans for the island. As her Chrome spreads, many of the island’s characters are seeking a safe haven in the clouds. And it seems that No Sweat Insurance is helping some of its customers lift their homes out of the ground to avoid the incoming Chrome.
How to get the SypherPK Icon Series Skin in Fortnite

Fortnite is one of the most popular games out today, drawing in millions of players and likely hundreds of content creators onto the island every year. Epic Games likes to celebrate its creators by giving them a unique spotlight as Icon skins inside the game. SypherPK is the latest content creator to get an Icon Skin, with the Outfit resembling him.
Fortnite data miners think next season could start Chapter 4

Fortnite Chapter Three started a little over a year ago and introduced the flip side of the island, Spider-Man, and brought all of The Seven back together. Now that we’re in Chapter Three, season four, many of The Seven have been incapacitated again, leading to a new crisis on the island. And according to some fans, the game is following similar trends to last year’s Chapter Two ending.
How to evolve the EvoChrome Burst Rifle in Fortnite

Fortnite Chapter Three, season four is finally here and it’s brought the all-consuming Chrome with it. Players are currently testing out the new mechanics before the liquid has a chance to spread across the island. Everything that Chrome touches takes on a new form, and that seems to be the case with the weapons on the island as well.
When does the Worlds 2022 song release?

Each year, the League of Legends World Championship is celebrated with an official song that serves as the tournament’s anthem throughout its duration. This year, Riot Games is teaming up with Grammy Award-winning artist Lil Nas X in what could be the biggest Worlds song to date. League fans...
How to pick up items while sliding in Fortnite

Fortnite is a mechanically intensive battle royale that forces you to think on your feet, continuously fix your mistakes, and adapt to the unpredictable meta. All this is largely due to the fact that Epic regularly updates the game in line with the community’s wishes to keep the game fresh, novel, and exciting for everyone.
Where to find all Sunstone Fragments in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley is Disney’s answer to the open-world genre of games that have gained massive popularity in the last decade. With a huge world littered with tons of different activities, there is always something to do in the world of Dreamlight Valley. The game reintroduces a lot of...
Traditional mini-map reportedly found in Xbox Modern Warfare 2 beta

Call of Duty players have reportedly found a working classic mini-map in the Xbox version of the Modern Warfare 2 beta. As reported by Insider Gaming, an Xbox player found a way to change the mini-map in the MW2 beta, forcing it to show enemies when they fire an unsilenced weapon. This is the way mini-maps typically work in Call of Duty games, and some fans would prefer this style instead of the currently available version.
Who is Sliker? What to know about the controversial Twitch streamer

While he wasn’t the most widely-known streamer prior to the scamming controversy that emerged on the Livestream Fails subreddit, it’s now difficult to find someone who hasn’t heard about Sliker. The U.K. content creator has been around for a couple of years, and at his peak, he maintained several thousand subscribers on Twitch.
Here are all the new 2022 Spirit Blossom skins in League of Legends

“Old traditions make way for ancient magics, and in their wake the spirit realm begins to bloom,” according to League of Legends’ Spirit Blossom page. The summer might be ending in a couple of days, but vibrant, beautiful flowers have just started to flourish on Summoner’s Rift.
How to enter Diablo IV’s closed end game beta

The wait for Diablo IV continues, but more information regarding the game periodically gets released. With a September leak showing off 45 minutes worth of Diablo IV gameplay, fans of the franchise got to see what the latest addition to the series has to offer. Shortly after the leak, Blizzard...
Lost in patch notes: Riot appears to forget to include League champion that hasn’t received love for 8 patches

Patch 12.18, or rather the 2022 Worlds patch, went live yesterday. As it’s tradition, Riot Games shared patch notes detailing the balance changes, bug fixes, and system changes. Although this is normally a rather straightforward process, this time around, the devs forgot to include a champion that hasn’t received love for eight patches straight. Nasus, who was mentioned in the patch highlights section, was completely omitted from the patch notes leaving us wondering if the buffs are actually live or not.
The Undertaker and Becky Lynch feature in new Rainbow Six Siege leaks

A new leak suggests that two skins featuring WWE superstars The Undertaker and Becky Lynch could be arriving in Rainbow Six Siege soon. As seen on the image shared by known Rainbow Six Siege data miner lungru_r6 on Telegram (via Imgur), the skins which depict the WWE superstars were claimed to be coming to the game. The rumors also pointed out that The Undertaker’s skin could be for Blackbeard, while Becky Lynch’s could be for Thorn. But Ubisoft is still not confirming anything about the rumors.
All skins coming to League with Patch 12.18

Welcome to the scariest time of the year, summoners. We’re quickly approaching the scheduled release date for League of Legends Patch 12.18, and with it comes a whole new slew of unique skins, just in time for the Halloween season. From ghouls in suits, chainsaw-wielding fiends, and other monsters...
Following GTA 6 leaks, 2K faces major security breach of its own

It hasn't been a good week for Take-Two Interactive companies. Following the massive hack and subsequent leaks of early Grand Theft Auto VI gameplay, it seems that Take-Two Interactive might have an even bigger problem on its hands. 2K Support announced today that a “third party” had illegally gotten access to the company’s help desk and subsequently started sending out links to different 2K account holders that contained “a malicious link.”
