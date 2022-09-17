Read full article on original website
Westinghouse Establishes Cooperation with Dozens of Polish Suppliers for the Construction of the First Polish Nuclear Power Plant
WARSAW, Poland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Westinghouse Electric Company has signed Memoranda of Understanding with 22 companies in Poland. The MoUs, signed in the presence of the U.S. Ambassador to Poland Mark Brzeziński, allow for cooperation on the potential construction of AP1000 ® reactors in the first Polish nuclear power plant and other potential AP1000 plant projects in Central Europe. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005223/en/ Westinghouse Electric Company has signed Memoranda of Understanding with 22 companies in Poland. (Photo: Business Wire)
US Stock Futures Rise Following Wednesday's Plunge
U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade on Thursday after recording sharp losses on Wednesday. The Dow Jones closed lower by more than 500 points, while the Nasdaq Composite fell over 200 points in the previous session after the US Fed raised its policy rate by 75 basis points for the third time and indicated that it will continue to hike well above the current level.
Oil Rises on Rebounding Chinese Demand, Geopolitical Risks
LONDON (Reuters) -Oil rose on Thursday after sliding 1% in the previous session on the prospect of higher Chinese demand and geopolitical risks. Brent crude futures were up $1.09, or 1.21%, to $90.92 per barrel at 0815 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up $1.11, or 1.34%, at $84.05,
Russian Rouble, Stocks off Lows After Mobilisation Triggers Slump
KAZAN, Russia (Reuters) -The rouble recovered from two month lows and Russian stocks pared losses on Wednesday after earlier plunges triggered by President Vladimir Putin's move to order Russia's first military mobilisation since World War Two. Putin said he had signed a decree on partial mobilisation, significantly escalating what Russia calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine, and warned Moscow would respond with the might of all its vast arsenal if the West continued with what he called its "nuclear blackmail".
'Fear Gauge' Futures Signals U.S. Stock Selling Crescendo
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Futures tied to Wall Street's fear gauge on Wednesday sent a signal that has historically marked intense selling pressure in markets, but has sometimes preceded stock market rebounds. The October VIX futures rose 0.28 points above the November futures on Wednesday, the widest margin since mid-June,...
India's RBI Announces 500 Billion Rupee Overnight Repo
The Reserve Bank of India will conduct an overnight variable rate repo auction for 500 billion Indian rupees ($6.25 billion) on Thursday, the central bank said. "On a review of current liquidity conditions, the Reserve Bank of India has decided to conduct a Variable Rate Repo auction on September 22," RBI said in a statement on Wednesday.
Keep Your Hiking Boots On
(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Lewis Krauskopf. Investors in Asia could be waking up to more volatility after the Federal Reserve's latest jumbo rate increase and message about future hikes. The U.S. central bank on Wednesday raised rates by 75 basis points for...
