Premier League

SkySports

Ref Watch: Newcastle, Aston Villa, Celtic, Rangers, Liverpool Women among big decisions

In a special Tuesday edition of Ref Watch, former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher explains the best and the worst of the big decisions in England and Scotland. INCIDENT: Nathan Collins jumps into a challenge against Man City's Jack Grealish, leading with his studs as he hits the England forward in the chest. He's shown a straight red card by referee Anthony Taylor.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Ethan Nwaneri: Inside the rise of the Arsenal teenager, 15, who became the youngest ever Premier League player

It's been a whirlwind few days for 15-year-old Ethan Nwaneri. But Arsenal's record-breaking debutant is used to that. Rewind to February 2020 and the teenager is playing in attack for Arsenal's Under-14s away at West Ham. Storm Ciara had hit the UK all week and the youth team players on the pitch were put in unchartered territory - but a 12-year-old Nwaneri would not be thrown about.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

St Helens look set to be without Morgan Knowles for Super League Grand Final

St Helens look set to be without loose forward Morgan Knowles for Saturday's Grand Final against Leeds but stand-off Jack Welsby is free to play at Old Trafford. Knowles was sin-binned during Saints' 19-12 semi-final win over Salford on Saturday after appearing to twist the arm of stand-off Chris Atkin behind his back.
RUGBY
SkySports

Worcester Warriors owners given Monday deadline to avoid suspension from Premiership

The RFU have given Worcester Warriors' owners a deadline of Monday, September 26 to provide proof of funds for payroll, insurance cover and a plan for the future, or else the club will be suspended from all competitions. The suspension would cover Worcester's participation in the Premiership, Worcester Warriors Women...
RUGBY
SkySports

Salford Red Devils half-back Brodie Croft named 2022 Man of Steel

Croft saw off competition from Jack Welsby of St Helens and Wigan Warriors' Jai Field to be crowned Man of Steel in his first season with the Red Devils. Croft also becomes only the second Salford player to win the award, following in the footsteps of Jackson Hastings who lifted the trophy in 2019.
RUGBY
SkySports

Youri Tielemans admits life is tough at Premier League bottom club Leicester but does not regret staying at the club

Youri Tielemans has admitted that life is "tough" at Leicester right now, with the club bottom of the Premier League table. The Foxes have only picked up one point from their opening seven top-flight matches, having lost six matches in a row. Recent 5-2 and 6-2 defeats away at Brighton and Tottenham respectively have increased the pressure on under-fire manager Brendan Rodgers.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Roberto De Zerbi: Brighton head coach's playing style analysed after Graham Potter leaves for Chelsea

New Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi will face the media on Tuesday - but what will the progressive manager bring to the south-coast club?. The Italian has been out of work after leaving Shakhtar Donetsk in July following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and had previously spent three years in charge of Serie A side Sassuolo - earning rave reviews for his style of football.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

County Championship: Ollie Pope hits masterful 136 in Surrey fightback against Yorkshire

Ollie Pope's masterful 136 off 131 deliveries lifted Surrey out of trouble against Yorkshire on the opening day of their LV= Insurance County Championship clash. The Division One leaders staggered to 136-5 after being asked to bat first but Yorkshire were unable to contain Pope, whose flip for six and a reverse sweep for four took him to a 102-ball ton.
SPORTS

