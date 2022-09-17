Read full article on original website
SkySports
Charlie Adam retires | Is this his greatest goal?
Was this goal from inside his own half for Stoke against Chelsea Charlie Adam's greatest goal? The former Scotland, Rangers and Liverpool midfielder has announced his retirement from football at the age of 36.
SkySports
Charlie Adam: Former Scotland, Rangers, Liverpool and Blackpool midfielder retires
Former Scotland, Rangers and Liverpool midfielder Charlie Adam has announced his retirement from playing, saying: "It's not been a bad ride". The 36-year-old left Dundee this summer after two seasons during which he helped his hometown club win promotion to the Scottish Premiership. Get Sky Sports | Get a Sky...
SkySports
Former Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger: I would wind players up if stadiums were too quiet
Former Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger says he would deliberately wind up opposition players if stadiums were too quiet for his liking. The Germany international left the Premier League club for Real Madrid in the summer, joining the La Liga side on a free transfer. Rudiger has now revealed that he...
SkySports
Ivan Toney will 'not let England opportunity go by' ahead of Nations League fixtures and World Cup squad selection
Ivan Toney says he will not let his opportunity with England pass him by with the World Cup squad less than two months away from being selected. The Brentford striker has been handed his maiden call-up by Gareth Southgate ahead of Nations League fixtures against Italy and Germany this month.
SkySports
Ref Watch: Newcastle, Aston Villa, Celtic, Rangers, Liverpool Women among big decisions
In a special Tuesday edition of Ref Watch, former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher explains the best and the worst of the big decisions in England and Scotland. INCIDENT: Nathan Collins jumps into a challenge against Man City's Jack Grealish, leading with his studs as he hits the England forward in the chest. He's shown a straight red card by referee Anthony Taylor.
SkySports
Simon Weaver interview: Harrogate Town chief's journey to becoming the EFL's longest-serving manager
When Simon Weaver came to Harrogate Town in May 2009, he was a rookie coach, looking to cut his teeth as he embarked upon the transition from player to manager. Thirteen years down the line, he remains at the helm of the North Yorkshire-based club. That puts him top of...
UEFA・
SkySports
Harry Maguire looks a shoo-in for Gareth Southgate but Ivan Toney must seize his chance - England World Cup squad ladder
Is Harry Maguire a shoo-in for Gareth Southgate? Can the injured Kalvin Phillips win his race to be fit? Could Ivan Toney jump above Tammy Abraham and Marcus Rashford in the pecking order?. The Sky Sports England World Cup squad ladder is here!. From now until England boss Southgate names...
SkySports
Ethan Nwaneri: Inside the rise of the Arsenal teenager, 15, who became the youngest ever Premier League player
It's been a whirlwind few days for 15-year-old Ethan Nwaneri. But Arsenal's record-breaking debutant is used to that. Rewind to February 2020 and the teenager is playing in attack for Arsenal's Under-14s away at West Ham. Storm Ciara had hit the UK all week and the youth team players on the pitch were put in unchartered territory - but a 12-year-old Nwaneri would not be thrown about.
SkySports
St Helens look set to be without Morgan Knowles for Super League Grand Final
St Helens look set to be without loose forward Morgan Knowles for Saturday's Grand Final against Leeds but stand-off Jack Welsby is free to play at Old Trafford. Knowles was sin-binned during Saints' 19-12 semi-final win over Salford on Saturday after appearing to twist the arm of stand-off Chris Atkin behind his back.
SkySports
Super League Grand Final: How family man Rohan Smith brought Leeds Rhinos together
As he glanced at his phone in the aftermath of Leeds Rhinos clinching a place in this year's Betfred Super League Grand Final with a 20-8 victory away to Wigan Warriors, the first congratulatory message Rohan Smith noticed was from back home in Australia. It was from his father, Brian,...
SkySports
Mauricio Pochettino set to hold shock talks with Nice over swift return to management - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national newspapers... Mauricio Pochettino is set to hold shock talks with Nice over a swift return to management. Bayern Munich and France defender Benjamin Pavard has hinted he could be interested in a move to the Premier League where Chelsea and Manchester United are both keen.
SkySports
Worcester Warriors owners given Monday deadline to avoid suspension from Premiership
The RFU have given Worcester Warriors' owners a deadline of Monday, September 26 to provide proof of funds for payroll, insurance cover and a plan for the future, or else the club will be suspended from all competitions. The suspension would cover Worcester's participation in the Premiership, Worcester Warriors Women...
SkySports
Arsenal in late Ajax draw as Rangers lose Benfica thriller - Women's Champions League round-up
Arsenal still have work to do to reach the group stages of the Champions League after being held to a draw by Ajax on Tuesday. The Gunners had fought back to lead in the first leg of their second-round qualifier at Meadow Park but were pegged back by a late equaliser as the Dutch side claimed a 2-2 draw.
SkySports
Salford Red Devils half-back Brodie Croft named 2022 Man of Steel
Croft saw off competition from Jack Welsby of St Helens and Wigan Warriors' Jai Field to be crowned Man of Steel in his first season with the Red Devils. Croft also becomes only the second Salford player to win the award, following in the footsteps of Jackson Hastings who lifted the trophy in 2019.
SkySports
Youri Tielemans admits life is tough at Premier League bottom club Leicester but does not regret staying at the club
Youri Tielemans has admitted that life is "tough" at Leicester right now, with the club bottom of the Premier League table. The Foxes have only picked up one point from their opening seven top-flight matches, having lost six matches in a row. Recent 5-2 and 6-2 defeats away at Brighton and Tottenham respectively have increased the pressure on under-fire manager Brendan Rodgers.
SkySports
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte linked with Juventus return - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's national newspapers... Antonio Conte is being linked with a sensational return to Juventus. Frenkie de Jong has revealed he never wanted to join Manchester United in the summer despite his future at Barcelona being up in the air at the time.
SkySports
Jack Grealish discusses Man City form, media criticism, England's crunch Nations League fixtures and more
Jack Grealish says England are "aware" of the threat of Nations League relegation but insists the squad are embracing the challenge ahead of their final two games before the World Cup. England will be relegated if they lose Friday's San Siro clash against Italy before taking on old foes Germany...
SkySports
Roberto De Zerbi: Brighton head coach's playing style analysed after Graham Potter leaves for Chelsea
New Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi will face the media on Tuesday - but what will the progressive manager bring to the south-coast club?. The Italian has been out of work after leaving Shakhtar Donetsk in July following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and had previously spent three years in charge of Serie A side Sassuolo - earning rave reviews for his style of football.
SkySports
County Championship: Ollie Pope hits masterful 136 in Surrey fightback against Yorkshire
Ollie Pope's masterful 136 off 131 deliveries lifted Surrey out of trouble against Yorkshire on the opening day of their LV= Insurance County Championship clash. The Division One leaders staggered to 136-5 after being asked to bat first but Yorkshire were unable to contain Pope, whose flip for six and a reverse sweep for four took him to a 102-ball ton.
SkySports
Gareth Bale confident of being fully fit for World Cup | Wales boss Rob Page says talisman is back enjoying his football
Gareth Bale says he is on track to be fully fit for the World Cup in November, with head coach Rob Page claiming Wales will benefit from how he is being carefully handled by his club in Major League Soccer. Bale has made just two starts in his 11 appearances...
