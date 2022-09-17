Read full article on original website
SkySports
Charlie Adam retires | Is this his greatest goal?
Was this goal from inside his own half for Stoke against Chelsea Charlie Adam's greatest goal? The former Scotland, Rangers and Liverpool midfielder has announced his retirement from football at the age of 36.
SkySports
Scotland 3-0 Ukraine: John McGinn and Lyndon Dykes help Steve Clarke's side take control of Nations League group
Scotland's stand-in captain John McGinn says they needed Wednesday's 3-0 win over Ukraine - which moved them two points clear at the top of their Nations League group - after the heartbreak of missing out on the World Cup. Steve Clarke's side opened the scoring through McGinn (70) before Lyndon...
SkySports
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte linked with Juventus return - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's national newspapers... Antonio Conte is being linked with a sensational return to Juventus. Frenkie de Jong has revealed he never wanted to join Manchester United in the summer despite his future at Barcelona being up in the air at the time.
SkySports
Mauricio Pochettino set to hold shock talks with Nice over swift return to management - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national newspapers... Mauricio Pochettino is set to hold shock talks with Nice over a swift return to management. Bayern Munich and France defender Benjamin Pavard has hinted he could be interested in a move to the Premier League where Chelsea and Manchester United are both keen.
SkySports
Ref Watch: Newcastle, Aston Villa, Celtic, Rangers, Liverpool Women among big decisions
In a special Tuesday edition of Ref Watch, former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher explains the best and the worst of the big decisions in England and Scotland. INCIDENT: Nathan Collins jumps into a challenge against Man City's Jack Grealish, leading with his studs as he hits the England forward in the chest. He's shown a straight red card by referee Anthony Taylor.
SkySports
Man Utd ready to make move for Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos in January - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's national newspapers... Manchester United are ready to make a January move for Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos, who was linked with Newcastle over the summer, and is also being tracked by Bayern Munich. Barcelona are plotting a rare raid on Real Madrid...

SkySports
Super League Grand Final: St Helens' Joe Batchelor focused on winning rather than emotions
Rising up from the ranks of League One, the second row forward has taken the Super League by storm and fought hard to now be one of the most exciting talents in the side. RL news and gossip blog | Super League fixtures | RL live on Sky Sports. Now,...
SkySports
Simon Weaver interview: Harrogate Town chief's journey to becoming the EFL's longest-serving manager
When Simon Weaver came to Harrogate Town in May 2009, he was a rookie coach, looking to cut his teeth as he embarked upon the transition from player to manager. Thirteen years down the line, he remains at the helm of the North Yorkshire-based club. That puts him top of...

SkySports
James Ward-Prowse: Southampton captain says pain of England Euros omission is World Cup motivation
Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse says the pain of not being included in England's squad for the European Championships motivates him to ensure there will be no repeat ahead of the World Cup in Qatar. Ward-Prowse, who has 10 caps and two goals to his name for England, was named in...
SkySports
Harry Maguire looks a shoo-in for Gareth Southgate but Ivan Toney must seize his chance - England World Cup squad ladder
Is Harry Maguire a shoo-in for Gareth Southgate? Can the injured Kalvin Phillips win his race to be fit? Could Ivan Toney jump above Tammy Abraham and Marcus Rashford in the pecking order?. The Sky Sports England World Cup squad ladder is here!. From now until England boss Southgate names...
SkySports
Arsenal in late Ajax draw as Rangers lose Benfica thriller - Women's Champions League round-up
Arsenal still have work to do to reach the group stages of the Champions League after being held to a draw by Ajax on Tuesday. The Gunners had fought back to lead in the first leg of their second-round qualifier at Meadow Park but were pegged back by a late equaliser as the Dutch side claimed a 2-2 draw.
SkySports
Ethan Nwaneri: Inside the rise of the Arsenal teenager, 15, who became the youngest ever Premier League player
It's been a whirlwind few days for 15-year-old Ethan Nwaneri. But Arsenal's record-breaking debutant is used to that. Rewind to February 2020 and the teenager is playing in attack for Arsenal's Under-14s away at West Ham. Storm Ciara had hit the UK all week and the youth team players on the pitch were put in unchartered territory - but a 12-year-old Nwaneri would not be thrown about.
SkySports
Roberto De Zerbi: Brighton head coach's playing style analysed after Graham Potter leaves for Chelsea
New Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi will face the media on Tuesday - but what will the progressive manager bring to the south-coast club?. The Italian has been out of work after leaving Shakhtar Donetsk in July following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and had previously spent three years in charge of Serie A side Sassuolo - earning rave reviews for his style of football.
SkySports
Super League Grand Final: How family man Rohan Smith brought Leeds Rhinos together
As he glanced at his phone in the aftermath of Leeds Rhinos clinching a place in this year's Betfred Super League Grand Final with a 20-8 victory away to Wigan Warriors, the first congratulatory message Rohan Smith noticed was from back home in Australia. It was from his father, Brian,...
SkySports
Steph Houghton: I found it difficult to watch Euros, but I'm not ready to close England chapter yet
Former Lionesses captain Steph Houghton says she found it difficult to watch this summer's Euros, but is not ready to give up on her England career just yet. The Manchester City defender suffered a torn Achilles in September 2021 and faced a race to be fit for Sarina Wiegman's Euro 2022 squad.
SkySports
Scotland vs Ukraine: Steve Clarke challenges players to impress in Nations League against opponents who ended World Cup dream
Steve Clarke is expecting improvement from Scotland when they face Ukraine in the Nations League on Wednesday night, three months after the same opponents ended his side's World Cup hopes. A 3-1 defeat in the play-off semi-final was followed up with a defeat to the Republic of Ireland in the...
SkySports
Jack McCaffrey and Paul Mannion return: Why GAA must do more to stop driving top players from the intercounty game
The news of Jack McCaffrey and Paul Mannion's return spread like wildfire on Sunday evening, after Dessie Farrell made the announcement in the most understated of manners. Half-way into a run-of-the-mill interview with Dublin GAA's in-house media channel, in which Farrell reviewed the county championship quarter-finals, the bomb was dropped:
SkySports
Youri Tielemans admits life is tough at Premier League bottom club Leicester but does not regret staying at the club
Youri Tielemans has admitted that life is "tough" at Leicester right now, with the club bottom of the Premier League table. The Foxes have only picked up one point from their opening seven top-flight matches, having lost six matches in a row. Recent 5-2 and 6-2 defeats away at Brighton and Tottenham respectively have increased the pressure on under-fire manager Brendan Rodgers.
SkySports
Damian Willoughby: Chelsea sack commercial director over 'inappropriate messages' sent to female agent
Chelsea have sacked recently-appointed commercial director Damian Willoughby over "inappropriate messages" he sent prior to joining the club. It is understood the messages were sent to Catalina Kim, a football agent who is the founder and chief executive of C&P Sports Group. C&P was involved in a bid by British...
SkySports
Gareth Bale confident of being fully fit for World Cup | Wales boss Rob Page says talisman is back enjoying his football
Gareth Bale says he is on track to be fully fit for the World Cup in November, with head coach Rob Page claiming Wales will benefit from how he is being carefully handled by his club in Major League Soccer. Bale has made just two starts in his 11 appearances...
