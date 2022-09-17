William Saliba says starting at the World Cup for France is a dream for him as he continues his fine form for Premier League leaders Arsenal. Three years after his £25m move from St Etienne, the centre-back has finally broken into the Gunners' first team, starting all seven of Arsenal's Premier League matches so far this season and scoring twice - most recently in their 3-0 win over Brentford on Super Sunday.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO