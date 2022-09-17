ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

England reporter notebook: Spotlight on Ivan Toney, Jude Bellingham and Harry Maguire ahead of Nations League return

Midfield trio Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson and Declan Rice trained indoors as England took to the grass for the first time ahead of their Nations League double-header. Henderson linked up with the squad on Monday night having been drafted in to replace the injured Kalvin Phillips and was one of three players not to train with the group on Tuesday morning.
RUGBY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cauley Woodrow
Person
Carlton Morris
Person
Reece Burke
Person
Ryan Hedges
Person
Thomas Kaminski
Person
Jordan Clark
Person
Henri Lansbury
Person
George Hirst
Person
Ethan Horvath
SkySports

Ref Watch: Newcastle, Aston Villa, Celtic, Rangers, Liverpool Women among big decisions

In a special Tuesday edition of Ref Watch, former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher explains the best and the worst of the big decisions in England and Scotland. INCIDENT: Nathan Collins jumps into a challenge against Man City's Jack Grealish, leading with his studs as he hits the England forward in the chest. He's shown a straight red card by referee Anthony Taylor.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blackburn Rovers#Luton Town#Hatters#Sky Sports
SkySports

Salford Red Devils half-back Brodie Croft named 2022 Man of Steel

Croft saw off competition from Jack Welsby of St Helens and Wigan Warriors' Jai Field to be crowned Man of Steel in his first season with the Red Devils. Croft also becomes only the second Salford player to win the award, following in the footsteps of Jackson Hastings who lifted the trophy in 2019.
RUGBY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
SkySports

Ethan Nwaneri: Inside the rise of the Arsenal teenager, 15, who became the youngest ever Premier League player

It's been a whirlwind few days for 15-year-old Ethan Nwaneri. But Arsenal's record-breaking debutant is used to that. Rewind to February 2020 and the teenager is playing in attack for Arsenal's Under-14s away at West Ham. Storm Ciara had hit the UK all week and the youth team players on the pitch were put in unchartered territory - but a 12-year-old Nwaneri would not be thrown about.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy