Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
Charlie Adam: Former Scotland, Rangers, Liverpool and Blackpool midfielder retires
Former Scotland, Rangers and Liverpool midfielder Charlie Adam has announced his retirement from playing, saying: "It's not been a bad ride". The 36-year-old left Dundee this summer after two seasons during which he helped his hometown club win promotion to the Scottish Premiership. Get Sky Sports | Get a Sky...
SkySports
Simon Weaver interview: Harrogate Town chief's journey to becoming the EFL's longest-serving manager
When Simon Weaver came to Harrogate Town in May 2009, he was a rookie coach, looking to cut his teeth as he embarked upon the transition from player to manager. Thirteen years down the line, he remains at the helm of the North Yorkshire-based club. That puts him top of...
UEFA・
SkySports
England reporter notebook: Spotlight on Ivan Toney, Jude Bellingham and Harry Maguire ahead of Nations League return
Midfield trio Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson and Declan Rice trained indoors as England took to the grass for the first time ahead of their Nations League double-header. Henderson linked up with the squad on Monday night having been drafted in to replace the injured Kalvin Phillips and was one of three players not to train with the group on Tuesday morning.
SkySports
St Helens' Morgan Knowles to play in Grand Final after winning second appeal against suspension
St Helens' Morgan Knowles will play in Saturday's Grand Final after the club won a second appeal against the two-match suspension he received after their semi-final. Knowles was sin-binned during Saints' 19-12 semi-final win over Salford for twisting the arm of Chris Atkin, and his conduct was deemed to be Grade B Dangerous Contact with an opponent.
RELATED PEOPLE
SkySports
Ref Watch: Newcastle, Aston Villa, Celtic, Rangers, Liverpool Women among big decisions
In a special Tuesday edition of Ref Watch, former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher explains the best and the worst of the big decisions in England and Scotland. INCIDENT: Nathan Collins jumps into a challenge against Man City's Jack Grealish, leading with his studs as he hits the England forward in the chest. He's shown a straight red card by referee Anthony Taylor.
SkySports
Super League Grand Final: St Helens' Joe Batchelor focused on winning rather than emotions
Rising up from the ranks of League One, the second row forward has taken the Super League by storm and fought hard to now be one of the most exciting talents in the side. RL news and gossip blog | Super League fixtures | RL live on Sky Sports. Now,...
SkySports
Charlie Adam retires | Is this his greatest goal?
Was this goal from inside his own half for Stoke against Chelsea Charlie Adam's greatest goal? The former Scotland, Rangers and Liverpool midfielder has announced his retirement from football at the age of 36.
SkySports
Scotland 3-0 Ukraine: John McGinn and Lyndon Dykes help Steve Clarke's side take control of Nations League group
Scotland's stand-in captain John McGinn says they needed Wednesday's 3-0 win over Ukraine - which moved them two points clear at the top of their Nations League group - after the heartbreak of missing out on the World Cup. Steve Clarke's side opened the scoring through McGinn (70) before Lyndon...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SkySports
Ivan Toney will 'not let England opportunity go by' ahead of Nations League fixtures and World Cup squad selection
Ivan Toney says he will not let his opportunity with England pass him by with the World Cup squad less than two months away from being selected. The Brentford striker has been handed his maiden call-up by Gareth Southgate ahead of Nations League fixtures against Italy and Germany this month.
SkySports
Salford Red Devils half-back Brodie Croft named 2022 Man of Steel
Croft saw off competition from Jack Welsby of St Helens and Wigan Warriors' Jai Field to be crowned Man of Steel in his first season with the Red Devils. Croft also becomes only the second Salford player to win the award, following in the footsteps of Jackson Hastings who lifted the trophy in 2019.
SkySports
Derby relieve Liam Rosenior of interim manager duties - but offer him role as part of coaching staff
Liam Rosenior has been relieved of his duties as interim manager of Derby County - but Sky Sports News has been told he could remain on the coaching staff at Pride Park. Rosenior has been in interim charge of Derby since Wayne Rooney left the League One club in the summer.
SkySports
Arsenal in late Ajax draw as Rangers lose Benfica thriller - Women's Champions League round-up
Arsenal still have work to do to reach the group stages of the Champions League after being held to a draw by Ajax on Tuesday. The Gunners had fought back to lead in the first leg of their second-round qualifier at Meadow Park but were pegged back by a late equaliser as the Dutch side claimed a 2-2 draw.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SkySports
Harry Maguire looks a shoo-in for Gareth Southgate but Ivan Toney must seize his chance - England World Cup squad ladder
Is Harry Maguire a shoo-in for Gareth Southgate? Can the injured Kalvin Phillips win his race to be fit? Could Ivan Toney jump above Tammy Abraham and Marcus Rashford in the pecking order?. The Sky Sports England World Cup squad ladder is here!. From now until England boss Southgate names...
SkySports
Scotland vs Ukraine: Steve Clarke challenges players to impress in Nations League against opponents who ended World Cup dream
Steve Clarke is expecting improvement from Scotland when they face Ukraine in the Nations League on Wednesday night, three months after the same opponents ended his side's World Cup hopes. A 3-1 defeat in the play-off semi-final was followed up with a defeat to the Republic of Ireland in the...
SkySports
Super League Grand Final: How family man Rohan Smith brought Leeds Rhinos together
As he glanced at his phone in the aftermath of Leeds Rhinos clinching a place in this year's Betfred Super League Grand Final with a 20-8 victory away to Wigan Warriors, the first congratulatory message Rohan Smith noticed was from back home in Australia. It was from his father, Brian,...
SkySports
Former Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger: I would wind players up if stadiums were too quiet
Former Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger says he would deliberately wind up opposition players if stadiums were too quiet for his liking. The Germany international left the Premier League club for Real Madrid in the summer, joining the La Liga side on a free transfer. Rudiger has now revealed that he...
SkySports
James Ward-Prowse: Southampton captain says pain of England Euros omission is World Cup motivation
Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse says the pain of not being included in England's squad for the European Championships motivates him to ensure there will be no repeat ahead of the World Cup in Qatar. Ward-Prowse, who has 10 caps and two goals to his name for England, was named in...
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Star apprentice Connor Planas seeks Southwell treble including a George Boughey link-up
Southwell takes centre stage on Sky Sports Racing on Wednesday and exciting young apprentice Connor Planas teams up with a George Boughey filly. Southwell 8.00 - Recent winner Second Collection takes on Colombe. Planas, 19, has been one of the breakthrough stars of 2022, scoring 17 times from 110 rides...
SkySports
Ethan Nwaneri: Inside the rise of the Arsenal teenager, 15, who became the youngest ever Premier League player
It's been a whirlwind few days for 15-year-old Ethan Nwaneri. But Arsenal's record-breaking debutant is used to that. Rewind to February 2020 and the teenager is playing in attack for Arsenal's Under-14s away at West Ham. Storm Ciara had hit the UK all week and the youth team players on the pitch were put in unchartered territory - but a 12-year-old Nwaneri would not be thrown about.
SkySports
Marcus Rashford should start for England at the Qatar World Cup but Luke Shaw shouldn't go, says Paul Merson
In his latest Sky Sports column, Paul Merson discusses Gareth Southgate's selections for England's September squad and picks his starting XI for the World Cup opener against Iran. Gareth Southgate is in a real predicament, isn't he? He's got big players, ones he trusts, who can't get into his team.
Comments / 0