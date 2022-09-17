Read full article on original website
Championship Pulse Check: Blackpool - How are the Tangerines getting on so far this season?
Blackpool: 19th position. Played 10, Won 3, Drawn 2, Lost 5 - Points 11. The season before we enjoyed play-off success, Blackpool – with the help of a certain Elliot Embleton, Ellis Simms and Dan Ballard – went up with victory at Wembley. But how are they faring after ten games of their second season in the championship? We caught up with Up The Mighty Pool to find out!
Roker Roundtable: Would Sunderland hosting Euro 2028 fixtures be an exciting prospect?
I’d be over the moon if Sunderland became a host city for the Euros. It would be great to experience a major tournament in person with my kids, and being the proud Sunderland resident I am, I’d love to see the city welcoming visitors and getting some exposure. It would no doubt boost the economy, and maybe even lead to one or two of the naysayers winding their necks in for once.
Allan Saint-Maximin suffers setback, might miss Fulham game
Scott Wilson from The Northern Echo reported after the game against Bournemouth last Saturday that, in Howe’s words, “Allan Saint-Maximin has suffered a setback in his recovery from injury—and faces a battle to be fit for the resumption of the Premier League programme after the international break.”
Arthur Melo and Stefan Bajcetic Impress in Liverpool U21 Cup Defeat
As a result of postponements following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Liverpool find themselves in the midst of a nearly month-long stretch without Premier League football. Add in a two-week international break and suddenly September looks very quiet. There’s still U21 football taking place, though, and for deadline day...
Women’s Championship Ramble: A Sunday afternoon spent refreshing twitter, + some shock results!
The Lasses narrowly lost a hard-fought game against probably the best side in the league down in Bristol on Sunday, but we only got to watch any of the actual game on Tuesday lunchtime. Penny pinching at the FA meant we Sunderland Women supporters who were not able to make...
The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 309: Winning In Wigan
Reading bounced back from a poor defeat at home to Sunderland with a win on the road at Wigan on the weekend. Marc Mayo and Adam Jones talk over the games with Pete Matthews dropping in for a Pubchat focused on the Women’s team, alongside the usual Recap, Mailbag and Big Match Preview.
Tottenham Hotspur Women 2 – 1 Leicester City: Spurs hold on for nervy win in season opener
Tottenham Hotspur Women defeated Leicester City 2-1 at the King Power stadium in front of a raucous bunch of fans. Drew Spence scored for both teams on her generally impressive debut, but it was Ash Neville’s opening banger of a goal that stole the show. Rehanne Skinner sent out...
Difficult Times for Manchester City in the WSL
Manchester City began the new season on Sunday with a first. Unfortunately, it wasn’t a positive one. The team lost to Aston Villa for the first time ever. It was the first game of the new campaign. The early setback could be a bad omen for the season ahead....
Everton 1-0 West Ham: Three Takeaways From Vital First Victory
It was always Marcel Brands’ intention, when director of football at Everton, to have two players for each position within the squad, providing genuine competition for places. Sadly, for reasons that most fans are well aware of, this never materialized. A confused policy towards recruitment, a wage bill that spiralled out of control and an inability to shift underachieving players torpedoed this plan almost from the beginning. Under new man Kevin Thelwell, who appears to have a good working understanding with manager Frank Lampard, things have started out a little differently.
Barnesy’s Blog: “Tony Mowbray instils belief - Sunderland are in safe hands!”
I daresay the last few weeks are weeks none of us will forget - and not just because of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. It somehow seems prescient that Sunderland played the Royals a stone’s throw from Windsor and produced a performance which surpassed the wildest expectations following the injury to Ellis Simms. Jack Clarke’s goal and its build-up was sublime - a word often overused, but in this instance justified as Sunderland swept from their goal to Reading’s without a touch from the opposition. Magisterial.
Chelsea remain interested in Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz — report
The eternal boredom of international breaks tends to result in an increase of rumor-mongering, and along those lines, we have a report from the Birmingham Mail that Chelsea remain “interested” in Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz, just as we supposedly were late in the summer transfer window as we scrambled around for midfielders.
Champions League Final Statement on Late Fans Was Planned
According to a new report by David Conn of The Guardian, it has now been revealed that UEFA’s initial statement at the Champions League Final, blaming “the late arrival of fans” for the delay of the final, was prepared in advance. This statement was a stark contrast from what fans were seeing on the ground and on social media, where it was clear that fans had arrived as early as three hours prior and had been stuck in dangerous bottleneck queues outside the stadium, with many fans subjected to attacks from local thugs, and then brutal riot policing, including pepper spray and teargas.
UEFA・
Jordan Henderson Called Up for England National Team Duty
Having been forced off the pitch in the second half of Liverpool’s game against Newcastle on August 31st, Liverpool had hoped that club captain Jordan Henderson would be fit to return to action against Brighton after the September international break. The good news today is that the midfielder’s recovery...
Everton’s injury crisis deepens with latest setbacks
Everton’s injury worries increased significantly yesterday with three new issues popping up. Right back Nathan Patterson injured his lower leg in an innocuous challenge on the wet Hampden Park surface in action for Scotland in the Nations League against Ukraine. The youngster had been called offside close to the Ukrainian goal line, and after a quick retake, was racing back to cover his man when he appeared to slip on the surface and may have caught his studs in the turf. As Patterson lay on the turf, reports say that he was pointing to the side of his left leg between the ankle and the knee.
Sky Blue News: KDB takes up for Jack, International Break, Philips Updates, and More...
The Manchester City Men or off to their respective destinations for the International Window. There is no break here at Bitter and Blue however, so here is your daily dose of headlines from Sky Blue News. Kevin De Bruyne Speaks Out About Jack Grealish Criticism - Elliot Thompson - City...
Spurs appoint new international scout as recruitment staff surge continues
Tottenham Hotspur managing director of football Fabio Paratici has already changed the way Spurs do things, and there’s news today that suggests he is continuing to revamp the way the club identifies and goes after talent. Today, several sources including the Birmingham Mail and Football.London are reporting that Spurs have hired Jeff Vetere as a new scout tasked with identifying international talent overseas.
Sky Blue New: Women Lose Opener, Wolves Reaction, Break Time, and More...
Manchester City’s Men’s side are pausing for the last International break before Qatar 2022 while the Women’s team is just getting started in the WSL. Sky Blue News has the lates headlines to keep you up on all that’s going on. HEARTBREAK AS CITY SUFFER OPENING...
HOLTECAST | Aston Villa 1-0 Southampton - A win’s a win!
The match was a hard watch to say the least, but the Villa boys pulled through - how much can we really take from this win and is it a stepping stone towards a more positive future under Steven Gerrard?. What have Cole and Tom made of the recent performances...
Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Townsend talks recovery, Allan exit latest
Everton name Carl Darlington as new Head of Academy Coaching. [RBM]. Check out some behind-the-scenes clips from Everton’s win over West Ham. King Oumar was spotted at Goodison, too. You love to see it. The striker was a guest of Idrissa Gueye’s and sat next to his family.
Official: Guinea Rules Out Naby Keïta for September Internationals
While Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has managed an unexpectedly speedy recovery from his hamstring injury and will be involved with the England National Team over the next two weeks, there’s no such surprise news in the case of Naby Keïta. The Guinean international suffered an injury early in...
