According to a new report by David Conn of The Guardian, it has now been revealed that UEFA’s initial statement at the Champions League Final, blaming “the late arrival of fans” for the delay of the final, was prepared in advance. This statement was a stark contrast from what fans were seeing on the ground and on social media, where it was clear that fans had arrived as early as three hours prior and had been stuck in dangerous bottleneck queues outside the stadium, with many fans subjected to attacks from local thugs, and then brutal riot policing, including pepper spray and teargas.

UEFA ・ 2 HOURS AGO