SB Nation

Championship Pulse Check: Blackpool - How are the Tangerines getting on so far this season?

Blackpool: 19th position. Played 10, Won 3, Drawn 2, Lost 5 - Points 11. The season before we enjoyed play-off success, Blackpool – with the help of a certain Elliot Embleton, Ellis Simms and Dan Ballard – went up with victory at Wembley. But how are they faring after ten games of their second season in the championship? We caught up with Up The Mighty Pool to find out!
SPORTS
SB Nation

Roker Roundtable: Would Sunderland hosting Euro 2028 fixtures be an exciting prospect?

I’d be over the moon if Sunderland became a host city for the Euros. It would be great to experience a major tournament in person with my kids, and being the proud Sunderland resident I am, I’d love to see the city welcoming visitors and getting some exposure. It would no doubt boost the economy, and maybe even lead to one or two of the naysayers winding their necks in for once.
UEFA
SB Nation

Allan Saint-Maximin suffers setback, might miss Fulham game

Scott Wilson from The Northern Echo reported after the game against Bournemouth last Saturday that, in Howe’s words, “Allan Saint-Maximin has suffered a setback in his recovery from injury—and faces a battle to be fit for the resumption of the Premier League programme after the international break.”
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Arthur Melo and Stefan Bajcetic Impress in Liverpool U21 Cup Defeat

As a result of postponements following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Liverpool find themselves in the midst of a nearly month-long stretch without Premier League football. Add in a two-week international break and suddenly September looks very quiet. There’s still U21 football taking place, though, and for deadline day...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 309: Winning In Wigan

Reading bounced back from a poor defeat at home to Sunderland with a win on the road at Wigan on the weekend. Marc Mayo and Adam Jones talk over the games with Pete Matthews dropping in for a Pubchat focused on the Women’s team, alongside the usual Recap, Mailbag and Big Match Preview.
SPORTS
SB Nation

Difficult Times for Manchester City in the WSL

Manchester City began the new season on Sunday with a first. Unfortunately, it wasn’t a positive one. The team lost to Aston Villa for the first time ever. It was the first game of the new campaign. The early setback could be a bad omen for the season ahead....
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wigan
SB Nation

Everton 1-0 West Ham: Three Takeaways From Vital First Victory

It was always Marcel Brands’ intention, when director of football at Everton, to have two players for each position within the squad, providing genuine competition for places. Sadly, for reasons that most fans are well aware of, this never materialized. A confused policy towards recruitment, a wage bill that spiralled out of control and an inability to shift underachieving players torpedoed this plan almost from the beginning. Under new man Kevin Thelwell, who appears to have a good working understanding with manager Frank Lampard, things have started out a little differently.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Barnesy’s Blog: “Tony Mowbray instils belief - Sunderland are in safe hands!”

I daresay the last few weeks are weeks none of us will forget - and not just because of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. It somehow seems prescient that Sunderland played the Royals a stone’s throw from Windsor and produced a performance which surpassed the wildest expectations following the injury to Ellis Simms. Jack Clarke’s goal and its build-up was sublime - a word often overused, but in this instance justified as Sunderland swept from their goal to Reading’s without a touch from the opposition. Magisterial.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Chelsea remain interested in Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz — report

The eternal boredom of international breaks tends to result in an increase of rumor-mongering, and along those lines, we have a report from the Birmingham Mail that Chelsea remain “interested” in Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz, just as we supposedly were late in the summer transfer window as we scrambled around for midfielders.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Champions League Final Statement on Late Fans Was Planned

According to a new report by David Conn of The Guardian, it has now been revealed that UEFA’s initial statement at the Champions League Final, blaming “the late arrival of fans” for the delay of the final, was prepared in advance. This statement was a stark contrast from what fans were seeing on the ground and on social media, where it was clear that fans had arrived as early as three hours prior and had been stuck in dangerous bottleneck queues outside the stadium, with many fans subjected to attacks from local thugs, and then brutal riot policing, including pepper spray and teargas.
UEFA
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

Jordan Henderson Called Up for England National Team Duty

Having been forced off the pitch in the second half of Liverpool’s game against Newcastle on August 31st, Liverpool had hoped that club captain Jordan Henderson would be fit to return to action against Brighton after the September international break. The good news today is that the midfielder’s recovery...
SPORTS
SB Nation

Everton’s injury crisis deepens with latest setbacks

Everton’s injury worries increased significantly yesterday with three new issues popping up. Right back Nathan Patterson injured his lower leg in an innocuous challenge on the wet Hampden Park surface in action for Scotland in the Nations League against Ukraine. The youngster had been called offside close to the Ukrainian goal line, and after a quick retake, was racing back to cover his man when he appeared to slip on the surface and may have caught his studs in the turf. As Patterson lay on the turf, reports say that he was pointing to the side of his left leg between the ankle and the knee.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Spurs appoint new international scout as recruitment staff surge continues

Tottenham Hotspur managing director of football Fabio Paratici has already changed the way Spurs do things, and there’s news today that suggests he is continuing to revamp the way the club identifies and goes after talent. Today, several sources including the Birmingham Mail and Football.London are reporting that Spurs have hired Jeff Vetere as a new scout tasked with identifying international talent overseas.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

HOLTECAST | Aston Villa 1-0 Southampton - A win’s a win!

The match was a hard watch to say the least, but the Villa boys pulled through - how much can we really take from this win and is it a stepping stone towards a more positive future under Steven Gerrard?. What have Cole and Tom made of the recent performances...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Official: Guinea Rules Out Naby Keïta for September Internationals

While Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has managed an unexpectedly speedy recovery from his hamstring injury and will be involved with the England National Team over the next two weeks, there’s no such surprise news in the case of Naby Keïta. The Guinean international suffered an injury early in...
SOCCER

