Sand Springs, OK

News On 6

City Of Claremore Donates Historic Baseball Field To School District

The Claremore Zebras baseball team officially has a new home after the city council voted to donate a legendary field to the school district. The team has played in the stadium in recent years, but the district now has the freedom to make upgrades. The city council voted to donate Murray-Pixley Park at Legendary Legion Field to Claremore Public Schools during a recent meeting. In the past, the complex was home to American Legion baseball.
CLAREMORE, OK
News On 6

New Fire Station In Sapulpa Nearing Completion

Work is underway to improve response times for firefighters in Sapulpa. The Sapulpa Fire Department is about a month away from opening a new fire station and officials hope it will make things much safer for residents. News On 6's Autumn Bracey was live on Tuesday with details.
SAPULPA, OK
News On 6

City Of Tulsa Says Zink Dam, Whitewater Channel Nearly Halfway Done

The City of Tulsa said it is about halfway finished with some big developments to the Arkansas River, including adding a lake and a whitewater channel. Mayor G.T. Bynum on Monday shared a computer rendering of the work being done. He said this work will transform the way Tulsans enjoy the river, in ways that some have envisioned for decades. By this time next year, the city expects people to be doing things like kayaking, inner tubing and even surfing in a whitewater channel next to Gathering Place.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Large Wildfire Takes Out Barn Near Langston University

A wildfire burned Monday afternoon in Logan County. The fire was reported near Hiwassee Road between County Road 76 to the north and College Avenue to the south. Bob Mills SkyNews 9 was over the fire as it burned down one barn, but others area of the property were also on fire.
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Burn Ban In Effect For Rogers County

A burn ban has been put into effect by the Rogers County Board of County Commissioners. In a release, the board said that a large portion of the county is seeing severe drought conditions and that the majority of Rogers County Fire Chiefs are reporting "above-normal" fire occurrences. The burn ban will be in effect for at least the next 12 days and prohibits setting fire to grass, forests, crops, trash, or building a bonfire.
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
News On 6

19-Year-Old Dies In Creek County Crash

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a fatal rollover crash along Highway 33, west of Sapulpa. Troopers say 19-year-old Carson Boyle, of Cushing, Oklahoma, was killed after a single-car crash on Monday morning. According to Troopers Boyle rolled his vehicle three times after driving off the road along...
CREEK COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Stolen Car Chase Ends With Crash In Sand Springs

A traffic stop in Cleveland, Oklahoma, led to a pursuit that reached speeds of 120 mph before police were able to capture the driver and passenger after it crashed into a ditch in Sand Springs, authorities say. Clint Stout, Cleveland Police Chief, said the driver was a man and the...
SAND SPRINGS, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Police Arrest Man After Responding To Domestic Violence Call

Tulsa Police arrested a man accused of strangling a woman in an apartment near 71st and Yale. Police said they could hear a woman screaming when they got to the apartment complex on Monday. Experts said strangulation can lead to even more violence, and said a person willing to strangle...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Police Investigate Overnight Robbery At Tulsa Apartment Complex

Tulsa Police are investigating an overnight armed robbery near 51st and Memorial. The robbery happened at the Wimbledon Place Apartments, near East 51st Street South and South Memorial Drive, around 12:17 a.m. on Monday, According to Tulsa Police. Police say the victims told officers that a man "came out of...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

University Of Tulsa Bringing Back 5 Eliminated Degree Programs

The University of Tulsa is bringing back five-degree programs that were taken away a few years ago. The provost says these programs, ranging from music to philosophy, are important to both students and faculty and they're excited to bring them back. "Reinstatement puts us back on a trajectory to be...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Michael Geiger Bond Hearing Scheduled For Monday Afternoon

The man Enid Police said lured a toddler into an motel room and then killed her is due in court today. Michael Geiger was denied bond in June, but his next bond hearing is set for this afternoon. The toddler, Caliyah Guyton, was found dead in a motel swimming pool...
ENID, OK

