News On 6
City Of Claremore Donates Historic Baseball Field To School District
The Claremore Zebras baseball team officially has a new home after the city council voted to donate a legendary field to the school district. The team has played in the stadium in recent years, but the district now has the freedom to make upgrades. The city council voted to donate Murray-Pixley Park at Legendary Legion Field to Claremore Public Schools during a recent meeting. In the past, the complex was home to American Legion baseball.
News On 6
New Fire Station In Sapulpa Nearing Completion
Work is underway to improve response times for firefighters in Sapulpa. The Sapulpa Fire Department is about a month away from opening a new fire station and officials hope it will make things much safer for residents. News On 6's Autumn Bracey was live on Tuesday with details.
News On 6
City Of Tulsa Says Zink Dam, Whitewater Channel Nearly Halfway Done
The City of Tulsa said it is about halfway finished with some big developments to the Arkansas River, including adding a lake and a whitewater channel. Mayor G.T. Bynum on Monday shared a computer rendering of the work being done. He said this work will transform the way Tulsans enjoy the river, in ways that some have envisioned for decades. By this time next year, the city expects people to be doing things like kayaking, inner tubing and even surfing in a whitewater channel next to Gathering Place.
News On 6
Large Wildfire Takes Out Barn Near Langston University
A wildfire burned Monday afternoon in Logan County. The fire was reported near Hiwassee Road between County Road 76 to the north and College Avenue to the south. Bob Mills SkyNews 9 was over the fire as it burned down one barn, but others area of the property were also on fire.
News On 6
Burn Ban In Effect For Rogers County
A burn ban has been put into effect by the Rogers County Board of County Commissioners. In a release, the board said that a large portion of the county is seeing severe drought conditions and that the majority of Rogers County Fire Chiefs are reporting "above-normal" fire occurrences. The burn ban will be in effect for at least the next 12 days and prohibits setting fire to grass, forests, crops, trash, or building a bonfire.
News On 6
Funeral Services To Be Held For 3 Teens Killed In Sand Springs Crash
Three Charles Page High School students killed in a crash in Sand Springs will be laid to rest this week. The family of Ethan Gibson is holding a viewing for friends on Tuesday at Legacy Chapel at Woodland Memorial Park. His funeral will take place on Wednesday at Broadway Baptist Church.
News On 6
Construction Is Underway On A New Technology Center In Coweta
COWETA, Okla. - Construction is underway on a new technology center in Coweta that's expected to bring lots of students and jobs to the area. News On 6's Cal Day explained what the campus will offer both inside and outside the classroom.
News On 6
Tulsa Housing Authority Awarded $50M Grant For 36th St. North Corridor Redevelopment
The Tulsa Housing Authority is getting $50 million to build more housing along 36th Street North. The money comes from the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD) and will pay for more than 500 new apartments in Comanche Park. Tulsa is one of five cities selected to receive...
TCSO Talks About How To Stay Safe At The Tulsa State Fair
The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is prepared to keep everyone safe during the 11 days of the Tulsa State Fair. The Tulsa State Fair is a week from Sept. 22, and deputies have their eye out for anyone who may be up to no good. Tulsa County Deputies are already...
News On 6
19-Year-Old Dies In Creek County Crash
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a fatal rollover crash along Highway 33, west of Sapulpa. Troopers say 19-year-old Carson Boyle, of Cushing, Oklahoma, was killed after a single-car crash on Monday morning. According to Troopers Boyle rolled his vehicle three times after driving off the road along...
News On 6
Sand Springs Woman Raises Money For Crash Victim's Families With Special Shirts
A Sand Springs woman is selling t-shirts to raise money for the families of the victims of the Sand Springs crash. Michelle Wallace says when she heard about the crash in Sand Springs that killed three Charles Page High School students and hurt two, she knew she had to do something to help.
News On 6
Firefighters Investigate Fire At Abandoned Home In Northeast Creek County
Fire investigators are looking into the cause of a house fire Wednesday morning near 61st and 39th West Avenue. Crews say the house has been abandoned for some time and has been burned before. They say the fire doesn't seem suspicious.
News On 6
Stolen Car Chase Ends With Crash In Sand Springs
A traffic stop in Cleveland, Oklahoma, led to a pursuit that reached speeds of 120 mph before police were able to capture the driver and passenger after it crashed into a ditch in Sand Springs, authorities say. Clint Stout, Cleveland Police Chief, said the driver was a man and the...
News On 6
New Walkway In Broken Arrow Offers Unique Way To Learn About The Solar System
Residents in Broken Arrow now have a new way to learn about the solar system. Broken Arrow, with the help of retired and current teachers, has brought the 'Voyage Solar System Walkway' to the city. Only the seventh one in the country. The walkway is a 2,000-foot path of the...
News On 6
Tulsa Police Arrest Man After Responding To Domestic Violence Call
Tulsa Police arrested a man accused of strangling a woman in an apartment near 71st and Yale. Police said they could hear a woman screaming when they got to the apartment complex on Monday. Experts said strangulation can lead to even more violence, and said a person willing to strangle...
News On 6
Police Investigate Overnight Robbery At Tulsa Apartment Complex
Tulsa Police are investigating an overnight armed robbery near 51st and Memorial. The robbery happened at the Wimbledon Place Apartments, near East 51st Street South and South Memorial Drive, around 12:17 a.m. on Monday, According to Tulsa Police. Police say the victims told officers that a man "came out of...
News On 6
Collinsville City Leaders Seeking Community Input On New Comprehensive Master Plan
City leaders in Collinsville are looking for community input as they work on plans to bring more growth to the area. Collinsville's comprehensive plan was last updated in 2009 and now the city will be creating a new plan to last the next 30 years. News On 6's Autumn Bracey...
News On 6
University Of Tulsa Bringing Back 5 Eliminated Degree Programs
The University of Tulsa is bringing back five-degree programs that were taken away a few years ago. The provost says these programs, ranging from music to philosophy, are important to both students and faculty and they're excited to bring them back. "Reinstatement puts us back on a trajectory to be...
News On 6
Michael Geiger Bond Hearing Scheduled For Monday Afternoon
The man Enid Police said lured a toddler into an motel room and then killed her is due in court today. Michael Geiger was denied bond in June, but his next bond hearing is set for this afternoon. The toddler, Caliyah Guyton, was found dead in a motel swimming pool...
News On 6
Firefighters Battle Overnight Fire At Former Pallet Factory In Nowata County
Firefighters are investigating a large fire that broke out at a former pallet factory on Sunday night. Officials say they were called to the scene just southeast of Nowata at around 11:30 p.m. According to fire officials, several pallets caught fire and the blaze spread to three nearby structures and...
