Baltimore, MD

ATM stolen from Hampden liquor store amid theft trend targeting Baltimore's money machines

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 3 days ago

ATM stolen from Hampden liquor store amid theft trend targeting Baltimore's money machines 00:18

BALTIMORE -- Detectives are investigating the brazen theft of an ATM from a liquor store in Baltimore's Hampden neighborhood, according to authorities.

Officers on patrol in North Baltimore were alerted to the theft a few minutes before 2 p.m. on Saturday, police said.

They were sent to Red Fish Liquors, a liquor store that sits in the 4000 block of Falls Road, to investigate "a reported larceny of an ATM," Baltimore Police Department spokeswoman Lindsey Eldridge said.

Investigators did not divulge details about how the ATM was stolen.

Falls Road is a main thoroughfare that cuts through the heart of Hampden.

On Saturday, it was busy as multiple vehicles traveled along it toward other parts of the Baltimore area.

A strip of crime scene tape was wrapped around the liquor store, blocking off a slice of the sidewalk.

Police say that there have been 10 ATMs stolen in Baltimore between July and September 13.

The stolen Hampden ATM pushes that number closer to a dozen.

During that same time frame of roughly 11 weeks, there have been an additional six attempted burglaries of ATMs in the city, Eldridge told WJZ.

jerry j
3d ago

this used to happen quite a bit I guess they got caught and put in jail for 20 days now they're back out going to do it again since jail don't scare them

