TV Shows

21 Best-Cast Older Versions Of Actors In TV Shows And Movies

By Hannah Marder
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gqi4O_0hzq46Zp00

I gotta say, I love when shows utilize flash-forwards, and every once in a while, I like a good time jump.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ukOcT_0hzq46Zp00
The CW

One thing that really bothers me when shows do this, though, is when they cast a bafflingly wrong actor to play the older version of a character. Like, I'm sorry, but in what world is this the same character?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jdUWF_0hzq46Zp00

I love both of the above actors, but their face shapes, eyes, and noses are totally different!

Netflix

But when the casting is right...well, I get very impressed. Here are 21 times they cast the perfect person as the older version of a character!

1. Let's start with an upcoming one: Rhaenyra Targaryen from House of the Dragon , currently played by Milly Alcock.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25zvZl_0hzq46Zp00
Ollie Upton / HBO

In a time jump, she'll soon be replaced with Emma D’Arcy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Bqva_0hzq46Zp00
Ollie Upton / HBO

Here they are side by side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rrPNB_0hzq46Zp00
Ollie Upton / HBO

2. Alicent will also be changed out for an older actor. Here's Emily Carey, who plays the character now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0alPWz_0hzq46Zp00
Ollie Upton / HBO

And here is Olivia Cooke as Alicent after the time jump.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NXy1d_0hzq46Zp00
Ollie Upton / HBO

Here are the two side by side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wr0Mk_0hzq46Zp00

Their nose shape is different (and eyebrow shape, but that's really just due to the makeup used for their brows — shame on you, makeup department), but otherwise they look exactly the same!!

Ollie Upton / HBO

3. Yellowjackets does an amazing job of this. Here's Sophie Nelisse as Shauna when she's younger.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07o4Gv_0hzq46Zp00
Paul Sarkis / Showtime / Courtesy Everett Collection

And here's Melanie Lynskey as older Shauna when it flashes forward.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pQqSv_0hzq46Zp00
Paul Sarkis / Showtime / Courtesy Everett Collection

Here's a side by side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a0RSD_0hzq46Zp00

I'm sorry, but are these women not identical???

Paul Sarkis / Showtime / Courtesy Everett Collection

4. Also on Yellowjackets, here's Taissa when she's young, as played by Jasmin Savoy Brown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MHdBn_0hzq46Zp00
Kailey Schwerman / Showtime / Courtesy Everett Collection

And here's her as an adult, played by Tawny Cypress.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qn6QF_0hzq46Zp00
Kailey Schwerman / Showtime / Courtesy Everett Collection

Here they are side by side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xqPOM_0hzq46Zp00

Older Taissa's nose is slightly more sloped, but their jawline, hairline, eyes, and lips are so similar. Obviously Taissa's eyebrows are more shaped as an adult, but that makes sense considering she's wearing makeup and does her eyebrows as an adult and isn't stuck in the wilderness as a teenager.

Kailey Schwerman / Showtime / Courtesy Everett Collection

5. One more Yellowjackets one — here's Misty as a teenager, as played by Samantha Hanratty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YXCZT_0hzq46Zp00
Paul Sarkis / Showtime / Courtesy Everett Collection

And here's Misty as an adult, played by Christina Ricci.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fiMhQ_0hzq46Zp00
Paul Sarkis / Showtime / Courtesy Everett Collection

Here they are together:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ANTr8_0hzq46Zp00

The main difference is in their jaw/cheeks, but considering how much older Misty is in the second photo, it makes sense her cheeks might look less full.

Paul Sarkis / Showtime / Courtesy Everett Collection

6. Another show known for multiple timelines, This Is Us , has done some great casting. Probably the most impressive is Deja. Here is Deja in the main timeline of the show, as played by Lyric Ross.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XqUH2_0hzq46Zp00
NBC

Here's Deja in the future, played by La Trice Harper.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bLNBp_0hzq46Zp00
NBC

Here they are next to each other.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FMWUZ_0hzq46Zp00
NBC

7. Tess is another great This Is Us example. Here's Tess as a kid/teenager, played by Eris Baker.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vN4dV_0hzq46Zp00
NBC

Here she is as an adult, played by Iantha Richardson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k3p4A_0hzq46Zp00
NBC

Here they are side by side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tpxKe_0hzq46Zp00
NBC

8. The Walking Dead featured a prominent time jump in Season 9, causing Judith to age up from a young kid to a preteen. While I don't think these two actors look that similar, I do think the Season 9 actor looks just like a version we saw of Judith in a future vision in Season 8, as played by Kinsley Isla Dillon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H57bS_0hzq46Zp00
AMC

This is Judith after the time jump, as played by Cailey Fleming.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IE7Xy_0hzq46Zp00
AMC

Here they are side by side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37dS23_0hzq46Zp00
AMC

9. Kids often have to be recast on shows, as their appearances change more quickly. Like on Desperate Housewives – here are Preston and Porter before the time jump, played by Brent and Shane Kinsman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4agQ1O_0hzq46Zp00
ABC

Here they are after, played by Charlie and Max Carver.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qGZdm_0hzq46Zp00
Ron Tom / ABC / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Here they are side by side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RzzFv_0hzq46Zp00
Ron Tom / ABC / Courtesy: Everett Collection

10. Penny was also recast multiple times. Here she is as a kid, played by Kendall Applegate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23BawQ_0hzq46Zp00
ABC

Here she is as a young teenager, played by Darcy Rose Byrnes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m8DK6_0hzq46Zp00
ABC

Here they are side by side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eM9Dk_0hzq46Zp00

I really only feel like their eyes are different!

ABC

11. It's not just TV shows — there are also movies that jump forward. Like Big — here's David Moscow as the younger version of Josh.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GgnBh_0hzq46Zp00
20th Century Fox/Courtesy Everett Collection

And here's Tom Hanks as the older version.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=179vGM_0hzq46Zp00
20th Century Fox/Courtesy Everett Collection

Here they are side by side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pjeM1_0hzq46Zp00
20th Century Fox / Courtesy: Everett Collection.

12. 13 Going on 30 also rapidly ages its protagonist. Here's Jenna as a teenager, played by Christa B. Allen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r6Ndc_0hzq46Zp00
Sony Pictures Releasing

13. Here's Jenna as an adult, played by Jennifer Garner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wAfvL_0hzq46Zp00
Sony Pictures Releasing

And here they are side by side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZIZqD_0hzq46Zp00
Sony Pictures Releasing

14. Lucy in also super well cast. Here's Lucy as a kid, played by Alexandra Kyle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NfL8A_0hzq46Zp00
Sony Pictures Releasing

Here she is as an adult, played by Judy Greer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yskt7_0hzq46Zp00
Sony Pictures Releasing

And here they are side by side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dvIjv_0hzq46Zp00
Sony Pictures Releasing

15. Another movie example — The Notebook. Here's Rachel McAdams as the younger version of Allie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GyGHb_0hzq46Zp00
New Line / courtesy Everett Collection

And here's Gena Rowlands as the older version of Allie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DyOH8_0hzq46Zp00
New Line / courtesy Everett Collection

And here they are side by side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L5CWX_0hzq46Zp00

Their face shape and eyebrows are the same!!

New Line / courtesy Everett Collection

16. Another big movie one is Latika in Slumdog Millionaire. Here she is played by Tanvi Lonkar as a teenager.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06AhC8_0hzq46Zp00
Fox Searchlight / courtesy Everett Collection

And here she is played by Freida Pinto as an adult.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Stw3U_0hzq46Zp00
Fox Searchlight / courtesy Everett Collection

Here they are side by side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37YrPM_0hzq46Zp00
Fox Searchlight / courtesy Everett Collection

17. Back to TV — when Season 7 of Once Upon a Time recast Henry as much older, I was surprised at how similar the new actor looked! Here's Henry as a teenager, played by Jared S. Gilmore.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30PrRT_0hzq46Zp00
ABC

Here he is as an adult, played by Andrew J. West.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01uFlp_0hzq46Zp00
ABC

Here they are side by side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lPDAQ_0hzq46Zp00

They both have similar noses, lips, chins, and overall bone structure. I would say the main difference is in their eyes and brow bones, but it's still really close!

ABC

18. The Crown spans so much time that they've had to recast many of their actors. For example, Queen Elizabeth II was originally played by Claire Foy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JwEXh_0hzq46Zp00
Stuart Hendry / Netflix / courtesy Everett Collection

They then recast her with Olivia Coleman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cXwCu_0hzq46Zp00
Sophia Mutevelian / Netflix / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Here they are side by side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JRDdI_0hzq46Zp00
Stuart Hendry / Sophia Mutevelian / courtesy Everett Collection

19. They also had to recast Prince Philip. Here he is as a younger adult, played by Matt Smith.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IB1ZM_0hzq46Zp00
Alex Bailey / Netflix / courtesy Everett Collection

And here he is older, played by Tobias Menzies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K7PAS_0hzq46Zp00
Sophia Mutevelian / Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

Here they are side by side:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tH2ME_0hzq46Zp00
Alex Bailey / Sophia Mutevelian / Netflix / courtesy Everett Collection

20. Finally, let's end on some ones from It , because the casting was stellar for those films. Here's Stanley as a kid in It: Chapter One , played by Wyatt Oleff.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34A3Hn_0hzq46Zp00
Warner Bros. Pictures

Here he is as an adult in It: Chapter Two , played by Andy Bean.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j59X8_0hzq46Zp00
Warner Bros. Pictures

And here they are side by side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vzksR_0hzq46Zp00

All the adults in It: Chapter Two were great, but I think Stanley looked the most like his kid version from Chapter One.

Warner Bros. Pictures

21. Here's Eddie, played by Jack Dylan Grazer, in It: Chapter One.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D3ttk_0hzq46Zp00
Warner Bros. Pictures

And here's Eddie, played by James Ransone, in It: Chapter Two.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OPNS8_0hzq46Zp00
Warner Bros. Pictures

Here they are side by side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05XfJx_0hzq46Zp00
Warner Bros. Pictures

What older versions of characters do you think were well cast? Let us know in the comments below!

