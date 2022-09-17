As Adam Levine battles cheating allegations, he and pregnant wife Behati Prinsloo were spotted together on Wednesday, flashing huge smiles. The pair was spotted in Montecito, California, exiting a white SUV as they appeared to be laughing together. In one image, Levine was seen wearing a backpack that appears to belong to one of their children.

MONTECITO, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO