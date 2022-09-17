Read full article on original website
As Adam Levine battles cheating allegations, he and pregnant wife Behati Prinsloo were spotted together on Wednesday, flashing huge smiles. The pair was spotted in Montecito, California, exiting a white SUV as they appeared to be laughing together. In one image, Levine was seen wearing a backpack that appears to belong to one of their children.
