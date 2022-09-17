By Robert Segal: Last Saturday night’s trilogy fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin III brought in between 550,000 and 575,000 pay-per-view buys on DAZN. Dan Rafael is reporting that “multiple sources” are saying that Canelo vs. Golovkin III brought in much lower than expected. The event would have needed far more than those numbers to break even, which means the organizers have taken a bath with this one.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 19 HOURS AGO