Sun Gold Sports Football Player of the Week: Luke Koepsell of the Howard Tigers
HOWARD, S.D. — Sophomore TE/DE Luke Koepsell for the Howard Tigers was named Sun Gold Sports Player of the Game for Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 in Howard’s 51-0 win over Freeman/Marion/Freeman Academy. Koepsell recorded seven tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and two pass deflections on defense and caught a touchdown on offense. Tune in for more area football coverage this Friday on KOOL98.3 FM and Kool98.com!
15-year old Stickney male identified as fatality in Friday crash
A 15-year-old male from Stickney, S.D., has been identified as the person who died Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash east of Stickney. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2018 Polaris Sportsman 450 H.O. four wheeler was eastbound when it turned south onto 389th Avenue. The vehicle slid around the corner and into the path of a 2004 Peterbilt 379 semi-truck and trailer that was northbound on 389th Avenue.
James “Jim” Sandness, 75, Woonsocket
James passed away suddenly at home in rural Woonsocket. Funeral mass service will be Thursday, September 23 at 10:30 AM at St. Wilfrid Catholic Church in Woonsocket. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitations will be at the church on Wednesday, September 21st from 5-7 PM with a prayer...
Mel’s Musings – Teacher and other shortages
Recently there have been news reports of a labor shortage in Mitchell. I’ll address that general shortage later in this piece. However, I want to start with something I’m very familiar with and that is the shortage of teachers in general and in Mitchell specifically. I get a...
15-year old dies in two-vehicle crash near Stickney
STICKNEY, S.D. – One person died Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash east of Stickney. Names of the two people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2018 Polaris Sportsman 450 H.O. four wheeler was eastbound when it turned...
Dawson Overweg, 15, Stickney
Dawson passed Friday, September 16, 2022, as the result of an ATV accident in Stickney. Funeral services will be 10:30 AM Wednesday, September 21 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Stickney, with burial to follow at Silver Ridge Cemetery in Stickney. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5-7:00 PM at the church. Arrangements by Bittner Funeral Chapel.
Mitchell City Council approves conditional use permits for assembly hall, new housing complex
The Mitchell City Council last night approved a conditional use permit for Flats On Havens, which would be located at the site of the former Ramada Inn on West Havens. The plan is to turn the former hotel into a 90-unit housing complex to help alleviate the workforce housing shortage in the area. The city council voted 7-0 in favor of the permit.
Mitchell City Council to consider conditional use permit for assembly hall on former Kelley property
The Mitchell City Council meets tonight at 6 PM at City Hall in downtown Mitchell. The agenda includes action on an application for a conditional use permit for HiWings LLC to open an assembly hall on the former Kelley property near Lake Mitchell. The assembly hall will host weddings. The Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval despite concerns from some neighbors about traffic, public safety, and noise. Also on tonight’s agenda is action on an application for a conditional use permit to turn the former Ramada Inn on West Havens into workforce housing. The Planning and Zoning Commission also recommended approval at last week’s meeting. Tonight’s Mitchell City Council meeting is open to the public. It is streamed online and televised locally.
Edwin Harry Krell, 92, Plankinton
Edwin passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Aurora-Brule Care & Rehabilitation Center in White Lake, SD. Funeral Mass is 10:00 AM Saturday, September 24, 2022 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Plankinton. A Committal Service with Military Honors will follow at Mizpah Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 5:00 – 7:00 PM Friday, September 23, 2022 with 7:00 PM Wake Service. Mount Funeral Home of Plankinton is assisting with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family through mountfuneralhome.com. The funeral will be live-streamed under “Photos and Videos” on the funeral home website (Webcasting) and through “Mount Funeral Homes” Facebook page.
