Read full article on original website
Related
dayton247now.com
Mad River School District launches website to address needs of students and families
RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WKEF) -- Neighborhood Bridges, a website where community members, such as teachers, principals, clergy, and coaches can post the needs they identify in schools or the community, is now being used by the Mad River Local School District. On September 20, the Mad River School District will establish...
dayton247now.com
ODNR awards Columbus Zoo $500,000 for wildlife conservation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife has awarded the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium $500,000 for wildlife conservation efforts in the state. ODNR said the money will be used for facility upgrades to the Freshwater Mussell Conservation and Research Center and for conservation...
dayton247now.com
Kroger releases details of contract offer
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Kroger has announced new details about its contract offer for thousands of Central Ohio workers. The three-year contract includes $381 million in investments of associates. $120 million would be spent on additional wages. The starting rate for all new hires of clerks would be $14-$25...
dayton247now.com
WWII veteran Jim "Pee Wee" Martin laid to rest
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Governor Mike DeWine called WWII veteran Jim “Pee Wee” Martin an extraordinary man during a speech ahead of his procession on Wednesday. Martin passed away at 101, and was escorted from Sugar Creek Township to Dayton National Cemetery, his final resting place. “Jim was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dayton247now.com
DeWine, Vance decline to debate Democratic opponents in General Election
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKEF) -- Republicans for the Ohio governor and Senate races have declined invitations to General Election debates this year. The Ohio Debate Commission said on Wednesday morning that incumbent Gov. Mike DeWine and Republican candidate for the US Senate, J.D. Vance, allowed a Sept. 20 deadline to RSVP to pass.
dayton247now.com
DC Council responds to 'humanitarian crisis' created by governors of Texas, Arizona
WASHINGTON (7News) — The D.C. Council voted on and approved Tuesday an emergency measure Mayor Muriel Bowser proposed to set up an Office of Migrant Services to deal with the large influx of migrants bused to the city from Texas and Arizona, approaching 10,000 since it began in April.
dayton247now.com
Stroud earns Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week after win against Toledo
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud has been named the Big Ten's Offensive Player of the Week following the Buckeyes' 77-21 victory over Toledo Saturday night. Stroud completed 22 of 27 passes for 367 yards and five touchdowns against the Rockets. Stroud led an offense that...
Comments / 0