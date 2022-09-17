ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

4d ago

Why is she in a different country when there is enough here to keep her busy. Take care of your party’s problem and let them worry about themselves.

cj macintosh
4d ago

Nancy's trying to protect her interest because she knows she's getting ready to lose her gavel in November so she's making that last political round Gathering up that money!

cheese_whistle
4d ago

homeless people everywhere in her district crapping on the sidewalks and she is on an all taxpayer expense paid trip around the world?

Fox News

Azerbaijan dismisses Nancy Pelosi as 'Armenian propaganda' after she condemns Azeri attacks

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi condemned Azerbaijan's attacks on Armenia as "illegal" during a Sunday press conference alongside Armenian officials. Pelosi led a Congressional delegation to the region this weekend, days after roughly 200 troops were killed in clashes between the two countries. The conflict centers around the Nagorno-Karabakh region, which is ethnically Armenian but legally belongs to Azerbaijan, a situation that has resulted in decades of violence.
The Independent

Pelosi to travel to Armenia amid new outbreak of violence

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will visit Armenia after a clash along its border with Azerbaijan killed 200 people. A fragile ceasefire between the two countries held for a second day on Friday after the outburst of violence on the border, according to the Associated Press. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that at least 135 troops were killed in the fighting. Azerbaijan’s Defence Ministry said it had lost 71.The two countries are engaged in a conflict over who controls the Nagorno-Karabakh region, which is part of Azerbaijan but ethnic Armenian forces have controlled since 1994. Ms Pelosi confirmed that...
Rolling Stone

Estée Lauder Heir Convinced Trump to Wage a (Very Serious) Effort to Buy Greenland

In a presidency overflowing with bizarre side plots, one of the standouts is Donald Trump’s reported desire to purchase Greenland from Denmark. While the controversy produced a response from the Danish that Greenland was not actually for sale, and plenty of memes, it turns out Trump was dead serious in his attempt, and had the idea planted in his mind by the billionaire heir to the Estée Lauder cosmetics fortune, Ronald Lauder.
Nancy Pelosi
Anna Eshoo
Jackie Speier
Daily Mail

Tennessee man whose death was confirmed on Friday is at least the seventh American to die in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began.

A 24-year-old man from , who went to the frontlines to fight with the Ukrainian army was killed by Russian forces this week, officials said. The young soldier's name has been released by the Russian media, but his name was not released out of respect for the family, a US State Department spokesperson said on Friday, Newsweek reported.
Daily Mail

'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims

An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
