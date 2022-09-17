House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will visit Armenia after a clash along its border with Azerbaijan killed 200 people. A fragile ceasefire between the two countries held for a second day on Friday after the outburst of violence on the border, according to the Associated Press. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that at least 135 troops were killed in the fighting. Azerbaijan’s Defence Ministry said it had lost 71.The two countries are engaged in a conflict over who controls the Nagorno-Karabakh region, which is part of Azerbaijan but ethnic Armenian forces have controlled since 1994. Ms Pelosi confirmed that...

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 5 DAYS AGO