Mesa, September 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Mesa. The Arizona College Preparatory football team will have a game with Mesa High School on September 21, 2022, 18:00:00. The Gilbert Christian High School football team will have a game with Eastmark High School on September 21, 2022, 18:00:00.
KOLD-TV
Shaun Aguano takes the reins of Arizona State football, for now
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A new, perhaps temporary, era of Sun Devil football began on Monday. Following Sunday’s news that Herm Edwards was out as Arizona State’s head coach, the program announced that running backs coach Shaun Aguano would assume the head role on an interim basis.
Breaking: Major College Football Coach Fired Sunday
A week after Nebraska fired Scott Frost, another major college football program has reportedly made a change at head coach. On Sunday, Arizona State fired head coach Herm Edwards, according to reports out of Tempe. "Herm Edwards is out as ASU's head football coach per two people familiar with the...
AZFamily
Woman alleges verbal, physical abuse by former DPS director Frank Milstead
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A former director of the Arizona Department of Public Safety has been served an Order of Protection over allegations of abuse from a woman he was in a relationship with. The woman made the claims against Frank Milstead in a petition filed in Maricopa County...
AZFamily
True Crime Arizona Podcast: 6-year manhunt for a former Marine ends in arrest for girlfriend’s murder
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- In 2016, Krystal Mitchell and her boyfriend, Raymond “R.J.” McLeod headed from Phoenix to San Diego for vacation with friends. Everything takes a shocking turn when Krystal is found dead in an apartment, with Raymond nowhere to be found. Evidence pointed authorities to identity him as the prime suspect, but McLeod led the U.S. Marshalls on a 6-year international manhunt. Finally in 2022, a tip leads authorities to El Salvador, where they find Raymond McLeod, who is finally behind bars and charged with Krystal’s murder. But the person who played the biggest role in the investigation and his capture? Krystal’s mother.
azdesertswarm.com
Kickoff time, TV info announced for Arizona’s Pac-12 home opener vs. Colorado
The temperature starts to cool off in Tucson once the calendar turns to October, making it more possible to play college football games during the day. The next game at Arizona Stadium will still be at night, but not nearly as late. Arizona’s Pac-12 home opener against the Colorado Buffaloes...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona football opens as small underdog for Pac-12 opener at Cal
For the fourth straight week, the Arizona Wildcats will play the role of underdogs. Arizona has opened as an 4.5-point-underdog against Cal, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. No over/under has been listed yet. The game will air Saturday on Pac-12 Network, with a 2:30 p.m. PT kickoff. The Wildcats are 2-1...
KOLD-TV
Documents: Student who brought gun to Queen Creek school used ladder to get it from parent’s room
QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A 4th-grade student who brought a gun to Legacy Traditional School in Queen Creek in August found it in his parents’ room, court documents say. On Wednesday, Aug. 24, a student at the school saw that a 4th-grade classmate had a bullet. The student told their parents what they saw after they got home from school. The parent then told school officials what their child had seen. The next day, Legacy School staff members approached the 4th grader as he came into the school.
Two women caught with over 850,000 fentanyl pills indicted in Arizona
(The Center Square) – Two young women caught carrying hundreds of thousands of fentanyl pills in Arizona are facing felony charges. Kimberli Guadalupe Torres-Marin, 26, and 19-year-old Alexa Torres-Martin after Maricopa County Sheriff's Deputies caught them trafficking large amounts of fentanyl on Aug. 24. They were traveling with more than 850,000 counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl in duffle bags. They were in a vehicle traveling towards Phoenix.
cowboystatedaily.com
Tucson Police May Charge Luke Bell’s Fentanyl Supplier With Manslaughter
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. If police find out who sold or gave Luke Bell the fentanyl that killed him, that person may be charged with manslaughter. Bell, 32, died Aug. 26 after going missing in Tucson, Arizona. He was a Wyoming-raised country music singer and...
KOLD-TV
Tucson will leave CAP water in Lake Mead for a price
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The city of Tucson has announced it will leave 30,000-acre feet of its Central Arizona Project water allotment in Lake Mead to help shore up the ailing water body. The city has an allotment of 144,000-acre feet annually but uses only about 100,000. In the...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona's governor race: Kari Lake still wants a debate, Hobbs is unwavering
PHOENIX - In the race to become Arizona's next governor, Katie Hobbs was out talking to voters in Tempe on Sept. 20, and on the same day, Kari Lake held a Q&A event in Chandler. Hobbs, the current Arizona Secretary of State, was talking to young voters at Arizona State...
AZFamily
Gilbert family wants answers after alleged ongoing discrimination leads to assault
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Gilbert family is looking for answers after a senior student and football player claims months of discrimination ended with him being assaulted earlier this week. Gilbert Police and the Gilbert Public School District are investigating. Deion Smith is a senior on the Gilbert High...
KOLD-TV
DAY 5: DNA expert weighs in, says Christopher Clements “cannot be excluded as contributor” from evidence found
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The murder trial of accused Tucson child killer 40-year-old Christopher Clements continued Tuesday, Sept. 20, with more witnesses and experts taking the stand. So far, the state has called 15 witnesses to the stand. Clements is facing several charges for allegedly kidnapping and killing...
AZFamily
Wet weather returning to Phoenix
Some experts say regulation is needed to cool off Arizona rental, housing prices. “We can no longer believe the market is going to take care of this,” ASU Associate Professor Rashad Shabazz says. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Britons in Arizona and around the world spent their Monday mourning...
KOLD-TV
Police investigating double shooting near University of Arizona campus
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two people were injured in a shooting during a party at a home near the University of Arizona campus early Sunday, Sept. 18. The University of Arizona Police Department responded after shots were fired at the Yugo Tucson Campus apartments, located at 1011 North Tyndall Avenue.
SARA deems Pontatoc Ridge trail unsafe
The Southern Arizona Rescue Association is warning the public the Pontatoc Ridge trail is currently not safe. PCSD Search and Rescue unit rescued multiple people due to Bee stings and a fall injury.
Agents save hiker suffering from heat injury in Pima Canyon
Pima County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) says Search and Rescue unit agents found a person in need of help during a hike.
PCSO: Spike strips stop woman trying to transport migrants through Arizona
PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. — A driver was taken into custody Tuesday morning by the Pinal County Sheriff's Office after they allegedly attempted transport a group of non-citizens along Interstate 10. Kierra Jones, 35, of Los Angeles was booked into the Pinal County jail for allegedly trying to evade authorities...
