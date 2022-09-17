Read full article on original website
Related
NPR
The role of states in contributing to the student debt crisis
NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with economic policy expert Heather McGhee, host of the podcast The Sum Of Us, about how historic disinvestment by states in education contributed to the student debt crisis. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. Let's look more closely now at President Biden's plan to forgive some student debt and...
NPR
President Biden discussed the war in Ukraine, China and climate change at UNGA
The war in Ukraine is dominating this year's general assembly. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to address the world body about newly discovered graves in formerly Russian occupied territory. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. The war in Ukraine is dominating headlines at this year's United Nations General Assembly, and Ukraine's president is...
NPR
Ukraine and Russia will be in focus as Biden speaks to U.N. General Assembly
President Biden is currently giving a big speech in New York today. He's there meeting world leaders who have gathered for the United Nations General Assembly. And he has spent quite a bit of time in his speech talking about the actions of one leader who was not at the U.N., and that's Russian President Vladimir Putin. Biden said what Putin is doing in Ukraine goes against what the United Nations is all about.
NPR
Rep. Jenniffer González-Colón on Puerto Rico's Fiona damage, 5 years after Maria
Much of Puerto Rico remains without power or clean water. They are living in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona, which struck just five years after the devastation of Hurricane Maria. Puerto Rico is not a state, so it does not have a state delegation in Congress, but it is allowed a nonvoting representative. And she is Jenniffer Gonzalez-Colon, who is a member of the Republican Party.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NPR
This midterm season, the role of the debate has changed
We're at the start of fall, which means crunching leaves and cozy sweaters and pumpkin spice and people who hate pumpkin spice. And in an election year, it also means debate season, which is a little different this year. NPR's Don Gonyea reports on the debate over debates. DON GONYEA,...
NPR
How HBCUs are spending their COVID-19 relief money
When the federal government started doling out COVID relief money to colleges, historically Black colleges and universities, HBCUs, received a windfall. But that money came with a deadline. It needs to be spent by the end of this school year. Schools have been getting creative about using the funds in ways that will serve students for years to come. WUNC's Liz Schlemmer reports.
House GOP Releases 'Commitment to America' Platform — And Then Takes It Offline
The document goes after prescription drug reform and opens the door to Social Security and Medicare cuts.
NPR
Some compare today's political divide to the Civil War. But what about the 1960s?
People look to the Civil War for a precedent to the current state of polarization. But look no further than the 1960s, when America was riven over Vietnam, counterculture and the student movement. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. America is polarized over nonexistent election fraud, vaccines, gender politics, how to teach about...
RELATED PEOPLE
NPR
Morning news brief
Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a partial mobilization of Russia's armed forces on Wednesday morning, signing a decree that will send Russians with military training to join the fight in Ukraine. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Military reservists are being told to leave their civilian lives. Russia's president is making plans to...
NPR
Gov. DeSantis is facing a lawsuit from the migrants he sent to Martha's Vineyard
Migrants who were flown to Martha's Vineyard are suing Florida's governor and other state officials, alleging they were promised jobs and other benefits and lied to about their destination. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. The political battle over the migrants brought to Martha's Vineyard last week on flights arranged by Governor Ron...
NPR
For the first time in 230 years, Congress has full U.S. Indigenous representation
Rep. Mary Peltola's election to the U.S. House of Representatives made history in several ways. With her recent swearing-in, it became official for the first time in more than 230 years: A Native American, an Alaska Native and a Native Hawaiian are all members of the House — fully representing the United States' Indigenous people for the first time, according to Rep. Kaiali'i Kahele of Hawaii. Now, there are six Indigenous Americans who are representatives in the House.
NPR
Consider This from NPR
When Hurricane Fiona hit Puerto Rico, Yarimar Bonilla's family was left in the dark. YARIMAR BONILLA: You know, as all Puerto Ricans say, they're OK, but, you know, OK means that they don't have any water, they don't have any power, and they're not sure when it's going to come back.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NPR
Puerto Rico faces obstacles to recovery in the aftermath of Fiona
Professor Yarimar Bonilla is with us now to talk more about what people are facing in Puerto Rico in the aftermath of the storm. She's the director of the Center for Puerto Rican Studies at Hunter College in New York City. Professor Bonilla, welcome to the program. YARIMAR BONILLA: Yes,...
NPR
NPR's Malaka Gharib remembers summers in Cairo in her new graphic memoir
NPR editor Malaka Gharib spent a lot of summer vacations in Egypt as a kid. Her parents had split up. Her dad, Maged Gharib, had moved back to his country of birth, remarried and had more children. MALAKA GHARIB, BYLINE: All those trips to Egypt were meant to create a...
NPR
Veterans of the civil rights movement of the 1960s see similarities today
America was polarized during the civil rights movement in the 1960s. Veterans from the movement say the racial backlash they feel today is reminiscent of the recoil they faced in 1968. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Many Americans feel they've never seen their country as divided as it is today. But some...
NPR
U.S. charges dozens of people in $250 million pandemic fraud scheme
There are new criminal charges in what the Justice Department calls the largest pandemic fraud scheme in the U.S. Authorities have unveiled indictments against dozens of people for allegedly defrauding federal child nutrition programs. NPR justice correspondent Carrie Johnson reports. CARRIE JOHNSON, BYLINE: U.S. attorney Andrew Luger says the defendants...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NPR
Jailing of former senator raises fears over corrosion of democracy in the Philippines
The case of a jailed former senator who had spoken out against then-President Rodrigo Duterte highlights concerns about democracy in the Philippines. As we look at the state of democracy around the world, let's turn to the Philippines. A human rights defender there has been jailed for years, raising fears that the country's democratic guardrails have corroded. Supporters of the jailed former senator say she was framed in retaliation for exposing unlawful killings during the war on drugs initiative of then-President Rodrigo Duterte. NPR's Julie McCarthy reports.
NPR
Colorado kids break a record for the longest hopscotch course
Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a story of extreme hopscotch. Many kids draw chalk squares and hop through them. A common diagram has 10 numbered squares. But some Colorado kids went beyond that at a state park in Littleton. Their hopscotch course is 4.37 miles long, apparently exceeding a Guinness record of 4.1 miles set by Georgia Tech students. Sadly, the squares are not numbered. It would start getting hard to squeeze in all the digits. It's MORNING EDITION.
NPR
New York's attorney general sues Trump and 3 of his children for alleged fraud
Following a three-year investigation, New York's Democratic Attorney General Letitia James filed a civil lawsuit on Wednesday against former President Donald Trump. "The complaint demonstrates that Donald Trump falsely inflated his net worth by billions of dollars to unjustly enrich himself, to cheat the system," James said at a press conference.
Comments / 0