ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Texas vs. Texas Tech: Steve Sarkisian updates Quinn Ewers' injury status, previews Red Raiders

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian sounded pleased with the progress of Quinn Ewers, his injured starting quarterback, this week — and he expects the Longhorns to have a full deck offensively when they take on Texas Tech this weekend in their Big 12 opener. Texas rebounded from its 20-19 loss to Alabama with a 41-20 win over UTSA, and Sarkisian says the slate is now wiped clean at the start of conference play.
LUBBOCK, TX
247Sports

Recruits excited to attend Wake Forest's Top25 showdown with Clemson

A source at Wake Forest tells 247Sports they’ve never had as many ticket requests from recruits as they received for this Saturday’s Top25 showdown with Clemson. The No. 21 Demon Deacons are coming off one of the best seasons in program history, an 11-win campaign that included a Gator Bowl victory, and sit at 3-0 with undefeated No. 5 Clemson coming to Truist Field.
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Lubbock, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Raleigh, NC
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Lubbock, TX
Football
Raleigh, NC
Football
Raleigh, NC
College Sports
Raleigh, NC
Sports
Lubbock, TX
College Sports
City
Lubbock, TX
247Sports

247Sports

50K+
Followers
374K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy