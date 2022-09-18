Read full article on original website
Texas vs. Texas Tech: Steve Sarkisian updates Quinn Ewers' injury status, previews Red Raiders
Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian sounded pleased with the progress of Quinn Ewers, his injured starting quarterback, this week — and he expects the Longhorns to have a full deck offensively when they take on Texas Tech this weekend in their Big 12 opener. Texas rebounded from its 20-19 loss to Alabama with a 41-20 win over UTSA, and Sarkisian says the slate is now wiped clean at the start of conference play.
Mack Brown Midweek UNC News & Notes: Challenge, Opportunity of Notre Dame
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina plays Notre Dame in three days, the Tar Heels coming off last week’s open date on the schedule and facing their first assignment against a Power Five opponent this season. UNC coach Mack Brown met with reporters Wednesday morning for his final...
Recruits excited to attend Wake Forest's Top25 showdown with Clemson
A source at Wake Forest tells 247Sports they’ve never had as many ticket requests from recruits as they received for this Saturday’s Top25 showdown with Clemson. The No. 21 Demon Deacons are coming off one of the best seasons in program history, an 11-win campaign that included a Gator Bowl victory, and sit at 3-0 with undefeated No. 5 Clemson coming to Truist Field.
Watch: Isiah Foskey and Howard Cross on How to Defend The Tar Heels Offense
Defensive linemen Isiah Foskey and Howard Cross met with members of the media to talk about the wild ending to the Cal game; playing the first half against North Carolina without JD Bertrand and what is needed defensively against the Tar Heels, and, for Howard Cross, being the leading tackler for the Irish for the first 3 games.
Watch: Tommy Rees On Motivating Drew Pyne: “It Was About Lighting A Fire”
Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach Tommy Rees discussed motivating Drew Pyne in the Cal game and stated it was a “turning point” for the Irish quarterback. Rees also talked about quarterback preparation for the week in preparation for the “new look” North Carolina defense.
